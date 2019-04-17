Savor on Central
With spring in full swing, there's no better way to enjoy the warmer weather than dining beneath the stars and city lights with Savor on Central returning to CityScape Phoenix.
In partnership with Cloth & Flame, the unique desert-inspired dining experience will showcase the best of what CityScape restaurants have to offer featuring a chef-driven, multi-course dinner served family-style as a 152-foot-long table adorned with indigenous flora, succulents and twinkle lights takes center stage. Usually held out in the wilderness or in the Arizona desert, guests will trade views of cacti and desert fauna for towering views of the city skyline in the heart of Downtown Phoenix.
Savor on Central at CityScape Phoenix Details:
- Wednesday, April 17
- 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $160++ and include a welcome cocktail, a multi-course dinner and complimentary wine served throughout the event.
- Tickets required, only 150 seats available.
- 1 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information: http://www.cityscapephoenix.com/savor-on-central/
Jaime's Local Love: Ayla Jane Designs
Ayla Jane Designs creates earrings for those with sensitive ears in mind
"Find a job you love, and you'll never have to work a day in your life." A quote that Cherryl has held near and dear to her heart. Ayla Jane Designs was founded in 2016, three years after she quit her full-time job in hospitality to be a stay at home mom after learning their oldest was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Frustrated with not being able to wear certain accessories due to metal sensitivities she took matters into her own hands. She creates lightweight leather, and acrylic earrings made with high quality gold filled or sterling silver hooks. Her shop is named after their three-year-old Ayla, and seven-year-old Lily Jane.
For each pair purchased, $1.00 is donated to Journey Learning Center: www.journeylearning.org. Journey Learning Center provides a multi-disciplinary treatment approach for preschool children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The founder, Mary Villarreal was her son, Clark's occupational therapist.
Cherryl loves custom orders and her studio in Cave Creek is available to shop in on an appointment basis. Check out her show schedule by following her on Instagram: www.instagram.com/aylajanedesigns and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aylajanedesigns/.
For more information visit these websites: www.aylajanedesigns.com & www.etsy.com/shop/AylaJaneDesigns
Chandler Jail and Bail
Warrants for 20 people who have an Offense and will need family and friends help to raise BAIL. The Community Members with Warrants will be wearing Black and White stripped ponchos.
For more information and to donate: http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=91620&pg=entry
Relay for Life- April 27th at Basha Highschool Track. Everyone is welcome to come out for "Give Cancer the Boot!"
To learn about the relay visit: https://www.facebook.com/ChandlerJailandBail/
Susan S. Bratton Relationship Expert
3 New Communication Techniques: The Reframe, Word Mirrors and Proactive Positivism.
For more information visit: https://personallifemedia.com/
The Take19 Jazz Quartet
The Take19 Jazz Quartet started with one objective: to play twenty minutes of entry music for the Chandler Preparatory Academy (CPA) awards assembly at the end of their sophomore year.
Emily Gottry (clarinet), Eric Unterkofler (piano), Emily Drennan (bass), and Robert Grahmann (drums) have all been part of the CPA jazz ensemble throughout high school, and both Emilys started even before that. After that first debut performance, the quartet went on to play multiple gigs, including corporate/private events in Phoenix. In each case, audiences asked about a CD. The foursome recently released their debut album after recording at Grand Canyon University. Their CD is available to stream on Apple, Google and Spotify.
