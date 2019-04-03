Culinary Dropout in Downtown Gilbert
Culinary Dropout is opening the doors to its fourth Valley location Wednesday, April 3 at 11am in Downtown Gilbert
The 25,000 square-foot space includes two private dining rooms and backyard-style games such as cornhole, Ping-Pong, and foosball
To celebrate the grand opening, the Culinary Dropout has partnered with several local companies:
o Open Arms Care Center: A portion of proceeds from opening day will benefit Open Arms Care Center, a Gilbert-based charity that provides food and clothing to individuals and families in need.
o Jar of Buttons: While supplies last, guests can take a home a Culinary Dropout-inspired button or sticker created by Jar of Buttons.
o Greenwood Brewing: Guests 21 and over can sample craft brews from locally owned Greenwood Brewing from 5pm to 7pm. Guests can also enter to win a raffle basket with Culinary Dropout and Greenwood Brewing swag.
Culinary Dropout is located at 383 N. Gilbert Road and will be open from Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekend brunch will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information and to view the full menu, visit www.culinarydropout.com.
Culinary Dropout Opening in Downtown Gilbert
- Wednesday, April 3, opening at 11 a.m.
- 383 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234
- Website: www.culinarydropout.com
- Phone: 480-418-3980
Jaime's Local Love: Imagine 3D Mini Golf
A husband and wife team, Che Jeffreys and Ruby Andrade, opened and indoor glow in the dark 18-hole mini golf course in Gilbert, AZ. They are 15-year residents of Gilbert AZ and wanted to bring Gilbert a unique amusement business. They had the vision of a place to play indoor mini golf and to maximize the experience with mural art and music. Their vision came to life when they hired a talented mural artist from Virginia to hand paint the mural art and his son fabricated the art props. The couple took it to the next level by offering customers to use 3D glasses while playing golf. The 3D effect on the art work is amplified and makes the playing a little more challenging but fun. Art lovers and mini golf lovers of all ages appreciate Imagine 3D Mini Golf. The goal was to design a place that will attract all ages from 2 years old to 102 years old. A semi open concept was designed to maximize the atmosphere with the party space, arcade area and the 18-hole mini golf course with very affordable prices. Music is also played to enjoy while you golf and sometimes guests can make requests on their music choice There is also a graffiti wall where customers express themselves with their "art skills". Ruby and Che's vision of making the mini golf playing experience appealing to all ages with the beautiful mural art, challenging 18-hole golf course while listening to music makes customers want to "hang out" and come back the word "Imagine" in the business name, IMAGINE 3D MINI GOLF LLC, perfectly fits the vision of the family owned business. "See your imagination come to life while playing glow in the dark indoor mini golf."
For more information: https://imagine3dminigolf.com/ or phone: (480) 361-8005
Imagine 3D Mini Golf LLC- 785 W. Warner Rd. Suite A107 Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Flower Bar
Living succulent jewelry and flower trends at The Flower Bar, right in time for showers, weddings, Mother's Day.
All of their designs are unique, unexpected, and filled with what is in season. They work with premium roses, hydrangea, ranunculus, tulips, kale (yes, kale) and any other fun novelty stems.
Flower Bar
- 4200 N. Craftsman Court Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Website: www.azflowerbar.com
- Phone: (480) 463-4887
- Email: info@azflowerbar.com
Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee: Team Tiny Tot
Mini pony pics are back again. Team Tiny Tot is on the home stretch of hitting our fundraising goal for March for Babies, but we need your help. Swing by Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee for a little caffeinated pick-me-up (or cocktail). While you're there, practice your pose and for a donation, get a pic with mini pony personalities, Honey & Khapuccino. 100% of all proceeds benefit March of Dimes AZ, fighting for the health of all moms and babies.
For more information on Team Tiny Tots visit: www.teamtinytot.com
Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee-835 N. Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85234
For more information on Sweetz Cold Brew visit: http://www.sweetzbrew.com/
