James Beard Finalist Chef
Profile/cooking with FnB chef Charleen Badman who was named a finalist for the 2019 James Beard Awards. The only chef in the state! James Beard is like the Oscars of the restaurant world. Winner will be announced May 6 in Chicago
For more information: www.fnbrestaurant.com or phone: 480-284-4777
FnB Restaurant- 7125 E. 5th Ave. Scottsdale, AZ, 85251
Local Love: Creme and Chocolats
Opened by a French-Canadian couple, this shop offers premium soft ice cream, Belgian chocolate and authentic crepes.
There are 8 flavor swirls to incorporate into the vanilla ice cream. Combine that with the 9 flavors of chocolate -- darks, milks and whites -- and you have endless possibilities. There are also sorbet bars and ice cream sandwiches to dip or fondue. And don't forget
the crêpes! Each crêpe is made to order, right at the bar, on an authentic crêpe griddle. Customers have the tough job of deciding what fruit and chocolate to fill it with, and whether to take ice cream or whip cream on the side.
For more information and locations: www.cremechocolats.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park: Reader’s Digest as the BEST Zoo in the State of Arizona!!!!!
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is honored to be named by Reader's Digest as the best zoo in the state of Arizona! The Park was recognized in a recently posted list of "The Best Zoo in Every State in America". Other zoos with this honor include the San Diego Zoo, Philadelphia Zoo and Zoo Miami in Florida!
Wildlife World strives to maximize genetic diversity in the zoological population with their breeding programs. With more than 600 species and 6000 animals on display, there's always new arrivals at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park. Other babies on display include Jr. the sea lion pup, a colobus monkey, spider monkey, twin red-handed tamarins & several hoofed animal species like baby goats in the petting zoo and other youngsters throughout the 100-acre park.
As an USDA licensed, private institution, accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums (AMMPA), Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park receives zero taxpayer funding. No tax dollars have ever been spent to build or operate Wildlife World in its 35-year history.
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park, AZ (SE corner of State Route 303 and Northern Ave.) Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last zoo admission is at 4:30 p.m.) Aquarium exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission includes access to the Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Finding True Peace through Forgiveness
Proceeds from events with Bhante go to support his incubator project. Over the course of 16 years, Bhante has raised monies to purchase incubators for under-developed countries. He has offered blessings to hundreds of mothers-to-be.
Bhante's mission is to add peace and spread love to as many people as he can in this world. He teaches universal truths about how to add more love to the world and find inner peace and happiness. He is committed to lifting people up and deepening their spiritual practice through loving kindness.
Tips for finding true peace through forgiveness:
- Loving kindness
- Daily meditation
- Forgive everyone
- Let go
Bhante Sujatha's Arizona Dhamma Tour
Thursday April 11th
- 2:00 to 3:00pm Tea ceremony with Harumi
- "Unbroken and beautiful as-is" finding contentment with yourself as you are, a conversation
- 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Onefire Yoga Studio
- 3145 North Dysart Road, Suite 106
- Avondale, AZ 85392
- Call (623)535-1257
Friday April 12th
- 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Finding true Peace (by forgiving everyone) …a discussion on how to let go and move on
- Sweatshop on Central
- 100 East Camelback Rd #156
- Phoenix, Arizona 85012
- 2:00pm to 3:30pm
- Finding true Peace (by forgiving everyone) … a discussion on how to let go and move on.
- Harumi Yoga +
- 8787 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 206
- Scottsdale, AZ 85266
- (SW corner of Pima Rd & Pinnacle Peak Rd)
- Call (480)768-7570
- harumiyoga@me.com
Sunday April 14th
- 10:30 a.m. Service
- Church Via de Cristo
- Harley-Davidson dealership
- 15656 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale,
5:00pm 7:00pm
- Healing Through Loving Kindness
- Sumits Yoga North Phoenix
- 350 East Bell Road Suite 10
- Phoenix, Arizona 85022
- (602) 688-6511
Monday April 15th
- 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- "Unbroken and beautiful as-is" finding contentment with yourself as you are, a conversation
- Mindful Center
- 10309 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- Call (480) 207-6016
Tuesday April 16th
- 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Rediscover playfulness! Live in joy!
- mindfulness and loving kindness practice with Bhante Sujatha
- Dave's Astanga Yoga
- 7950 E Redfield Rd #170, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Call to Register Cheryl Oliver: (480) 216-2602
For more information visit these websites:
Sisters in Law
Sisters in Law explores the unique relationship between Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an iconic feminist and second woman to serve on the Court.
- The play is based on a book of the same name, Sisters in Law. The play combines legal detail with warm personal anecdotes, bringing these very different women into focus and exploring their ability to transform the Constitution and America itself, making it a more equal place for all women.
- Sisters in Law is an inspiration show to be enjoyed by people of all ages and genders.
- This is the world premiere of the play which is a huge achievement for The Phoenix Theatre Company.
- It is at The Phoenix Theatre Company now through April 28.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave on Central and McDowell, right next to the Phoenix Art Museum.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages.
- Sisters in Law tickets are on sale now and start at just $29.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre's website http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/ or by calling their box office at 602-254-2151.
The Phoenix Theatre Company -1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004
