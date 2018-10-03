Desert Botanical Garden: Electric Garden
Cactus and the desert will become a living canvas next week. It's the next major garden exhibit, a total immersive attraction with light and sound at the Desert Botanical Garden. It'll be a garden experience unlike anything you've ever seen before. It's called Eclectic Desert and it'll open on October 12th. Designed by Philadelphia company Klip Collective, the film or video art they're using will cover six areas of the garden with abstract imagery using projection mapping technology beamed onto a glorious 3-D environment. Complete with electric music, it should be an inspirational experience for the whole family.
A Light and Sound Experience by Klip Collective
Desert Botanical Garden
- 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix AZ 85008
- Dates: Oct. 12, 2018 - May 12, 2019
For more information: https://www.dbg.org/exhibits/electric-desert/
Schnepf Farm Pumpkin and Chili Party
It's that time of year again for the best party in the Valley. Nothing gets you in the mood for the Fall season like Schnepf Farms for their Pumpkin and Chili Party.
Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party will be staged every Thursday through Sunday beginning October 4th, 2018. The celebration kicks off at 10a.m. each morning and runs until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday nights and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9pm Sunday.
Admission is $20.00 per person (children under two FREE) Discount tickets for $5 off can be purchase at any FRY'S. SRP Thrifty Thursdays with coupon buy 1 get 1 FREE.
To Honor Our Hero’s, Schnepf Farms has designated weekends for
Military Heroes: October 4th - 7th, October 11th-14th, October 25th- 28th. If you are currently or have served in the military, bring in your military ID and you will get FREE admission. Please show your military ID at the front entrance. All others in your family, make sure you take advantage of the Discount tickets for $15 at any FRY'S.
Police Officer Heroes: If you are a police officer, show your badge or ID and you will get FREE admission. All others in your family, make sure you take advantage of the Discount tickets for $15 at any FRY'S.
Firefighters Heroes: October 25th - 28th If you serve as a firefighter, hotshot, please Show your Id for your Free Admission. All others in your family, make sure you take advantage of the Discount tickets for $15 at any FRY'S.
Grandparent Heroes: Every Friday - If you are a grandparent, show us a photo of your grandchildren and you can purchase a two for 1 ticket at the front admission.
Teachers Heroes: Book your field trip in October with us and all teachers admission FREE.
Hours:
- Every Thursday-Sunday in October
- October 4-October 28
- Thursdays 10am-9pm
- Fridays & Saturdays 10am-10pm
- Sundays 10am-9pm
For more information call (480) 987-3100 or visit https://www.schnepffarms.com/events-calendar/pumpkin-and-chili-party/
Schnepf Farms 24610 E. Rittenhouse Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Local Legacies: Cerreta's Candy Company
Cerreta's Candy Company celebrating 50 years.
For more information: http://cerreta.com/ or call (623) 930-9000
5345 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
Seventh Annual Senior Award Honorees Announced by Diana Gregory Outreach Services
On Friday, September 28, 2018, at 10:30AM at The Camby Hotel (2401 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016) in Phoenix, Diana Gregory Outreach Services will introduce the 2018 Senior Award honorees. These awards honor individuals over 70 years of age whose leadership and commitment have significantly contributed to Arizona's and the nation's future.
The Outstanding Fitness Awardee, Miss Ida Keeling, a centenarian at 103 years young, is a national track and field champion. At age 100, Miss Ida became the first woman in history to complete a 100-meter run at the Penn Relays with a time of 1 minute and 17 seconds, the best ever recorded for a female 100 year of age or older. She also holds the Masters record in the 60-meter run.
Table sponsorships range from $100-$10,000 and can be purchased online at www.dianagregory.com. All funds raised will support sustained outreach services for seniors. If you are unable to attend the event, please consider sponsoring a senior.
