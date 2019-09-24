AAWL: Senior Pet Adoption Special
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is where all the cool senior dogs and cats are hanging out these days. To help the often-overlooked adoptable animals find a forever home, every pup over the age of 7 years old will have its adoption fee waived!
What is a "senior" pet?
- It's a broad term, but we're defining it as any animal over 7 years old.
Why are "senior" pets overlooked?
- People think you can't teach old dogs new tricks you can! BONUS: These guys are usually pre-trained when it comes to bathroom habits. You can focus on the fun tricks instead of the necessary ones.
- People also may assume the pet will pass away soon. A 7-year-old dog could live another 7 years, though! A cat could live another 10! You wouldn't want someone to give up on you during what's technically more of a "middle age," right?
How else can I help senior pets at the shelter?
- AAWL needs foster families who can care for these older adoptable animals while they wait for a forever family. This is especially important if the pet needed significant medical care and just needs a place to lie low for two weeks and heal in a peaceful environment.
The AAWL Senior Adoption Special will start TODAY (Tuesday, Sept. 24) at the main shelter at Washington and 40th streets in Phoenix.
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Travel Zoo: Wellness Travel
- One of the fastest growing trends in the travel industry
- Results from Travelzoo's latest survey of 3000 Americans
- 97% of respondents said they make health and wellness a priority with 67% focusing on their health and wellness more this year compared to last year
- 26% of respondents are planning a wellness vacation in 2019, a 271% jump from 2018
- 63% of respondents try to incorporate health and wellness into their travel plans
- 1 in 6 millennials seek spiritual growth from their vacation
- The #1 reason respondents have not taken a wellness vacation before: 'cost is too high' (58%)
- 46% of respondents said they look for healthy food options as a wellness activity when they travel
AZ Wellness Ideas
Spa Day The Saguaro Spa in Scottsdale
- Chic spa owned by Tod Miller, an international health educator who was featured on "Shark Tank"
- Located in downtown Scottsdale, walking distance from restaurants, art galleries and shops
- $95/pp Spa Day (reg. $198) 60-min Treatment (Body Walking, Therapeutic Signature Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Signature Deep Cleansing Facial or Cowboy Facial) AND access to all spa amenities, gym and pool
- Visit any day of the week thru Oct. 31
The Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort, Sedona, AZ
- Sprawling resort set against a gorgeous red rock backdrop
- Property features an 18-hole golf course, multiple pools & spacious accommodations, and is surrounded by myriad trails for hiking and biking
- Wellness: fitness, hiking, seclusion
- $111-$169/nt. for travel thru Dec.
For more information: www.travelzoo.com/tv
Travelzoo: Beach Getaways
- The Beach is Calling
- Beach destinations remain on sale as people save up off day for the holidays
- Thinner crowds mean more value and perks
- The weather is awesome in places like Hawaii, California and Florida
Beach Getaway Ideas
Capri Laguna on the Beach, Laguna Beach, CA
- Quaint property right on the san in Laguna Beach, midway between LA and San Diego
- Guests can access onsite pool or enjoy beach chairs and umbrellas on the sand
- Property is within walking distance of Moss Point Beach and Main Beach Park, as well as Laguna Beach's restaurants, art galleries and shopping
- $119-$149/nt. (45% off)
- Travel Oct.-Feb.
Wailea Ekahi Village, Wailea, Maui
- Lush property in 34 acres tucked into the sloping hillside above Keawakapu Beach in Wailea
- It's a 5-minute walk from the beach to the gated entrance to this resort, which features 4 outdoor pools
- Each condo is one of a kind, but all come completely furnished with a private lanai, in-unit washer/dryer and a fully equipped kitchen
- Wailea sees some of Maui's best weather and is home to luxury resort, dining and shopping
- $199/nt. in One Bedroom Condo (55% off) w/$150 in local dining & spa credits
- Travel thru Dec. 19
The Villa Casa Casuarina The Former Versace Mansion, Miami Beach
- Lavish, palatial, jaw-dropping property that was the mansion once owned by Gianni Versace
- Extravagantly decorated in rich jewel tones with detailed mosaics and frescos on the ceiling
- Guests can roam the lush gardens; go for a swim in Versace's pool, adorned with thousands of 24K gold tiles; or dine poolside at Gianni's
- There are only 10 suites and past guests include Madonna, Princess Diana & Elton John
- Located on Ocean Drive, just across the street from the beach, near the restaurants, shopping and nightlife
- $959 for 2 nights (ref, $1488) w/breakfast daily, $50 dining credit at Gianni's and welcome bottle of bubbly for travel thru Dec. 26
For information: www.travelzoo.com/tv
MAXimus Mobile
The world's largest Food Sport event, the World Food Championships (WFC), has partnered with the world's largest retailer for a day of free food, fiery entertainment and at-home cooking tips all aboard the MAXimus Mobile state-of-the-art kitchen at Walmart in Goodyear. Two WFC chefs will be doing cooking demos all day from 12-4 p.m. You'll know you're in the right place when you see the traveling 70-foot tractor trailer that unfolds into a self-sustaining kitchen, fully set with monitors, a jumbotron and complete AV system.
For more information: www.Worldfoodchampionships.com
Walmart-14200 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pitch Us Your Program
The Arizona Diamondbacks and University of Phoenix are committed to helping Arizona educators provide the best possible learning experience for their students. We are inviting teachers and faculty to "Pitch Us Your Program" for a $5,000 grant for your classroom or school.
*Please submit nominations by 4:59 p.m. MST on September 27, 2019.
Grants will be awarded in the following categories:
- Education Programs: Grants in this category will provide a unique opportunity that allows schools, teachers and students to fund projects and programs geared toward improving education outcomes for students.
- Innovation and Technology: Grants in this category will be used to support innovative teaching strategies and/or technology that improve student performance.
- Nutrition and Fitness: Grants in this category will create or enhance access to nutrition information/healthy eating habits or create programming that improves overall nutrition and fitness outcomes for students.
- School & Campus Improvements: Grants in this category will address campus improvements that provide a safe and enhanced environment for learning, sports, outdoor play, and/or team activity. In addition, schools are encouraged to apply for grants that improve campus icons that are a source of brand identification or school pride.
All applications will be evaluated by the Foundation to determine financial need in an applicable Category. The Foundation will assess each application and may, in its sole and absolute discretion, award a Grant to a school.
For more information and Official Rules visit:
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/community/education-initiatives/school-challenge