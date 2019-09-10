Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer
Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer, with locations in Surprise, Buckeye & Goodyear, just came back from competing at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, NY. The Festival was attended by over 80,000 people and over 30 of the top Wing restaurants from over the world were there. And Arizona's own Booty's won big time!!
- 1st Place in the Craft Wing category with their Arizona Elote Wing
- 2nd Place in the Traditional Medium category with their Booty's Medium
- 3rd Place in the Creative BBQ category with their Hickory Ranch BBQ
- 15 Time National Buffalo Wing Festival Award Winner!
For more information and locations: http://www.bootyswings.com/
SpotRx Health Pharm: Wellness-obsessed Millennials not as healthy as they think
A recent report suggests that while yoga-and-boutique-workout-loving Millennials help drive a $4.2 trillion global wellness market, they're actually in worse health than their predecessors, Gen X. By age 27, Millennials' health begins declining beyond what's expected from normal aging. Rates of nearly every health problem that most commonly affects younger Americans rose from 2014 to 2017, according to the report.
- SpotRx is streamlining the health clinic experience in Tempe by bringing tele-doc rooms, a pharmacy, convenience store and labs to one place.
Whether someone is insured or not, the Health Pharm makes it easier, faster and cheaper for Millennials and Gen Z to take care of themselves. Within an hour, someone can see a teledoc, get lab tests and pick up their prescriptions all in one place. Health Pharm is also home to a massive retail pharmacy kiosk (think "vending machine") filled with thousands of medications steeply discounted for the insured and uninsured alike.
- SpotRx clinic has the potential to increase medication adherence due to ease of use and cost effectiveness.
For more information and locations: www.Spotrx.com
SpotRx Health Pharm 715 S. Forest Ave. Tempe AZ 85281
AAWL: Get fit with Fido
The Arizona Animal Welfare League's annual fundraiser Walk to Save Animals is coming up Nov. 2! More than 3,000 humans and their four-legged companions head to Tempe Town Lake for a 2k and 5k fun walk. To get your dog in shape for the big day, AAWL is offering tips to whip your pup into shape if they took the summer off!
Three Tips to help your Pet:
- These things take time: Weight loss in dogs or cats is a slow process, and that's ok. Losing weight quickly can cause health issues and long-term problems. Slow and steady is best
- Don't become a marathoner overnight: slowly increase your exercise regimen. If your dog is not used to exercising, go for short walks and slowly build up to long walks or runs. That will help their joints and overall health.
- Filler foods and calories: Daily caloric intake is important, if you are offering treats frequently, then you need to cut their food down to match the proper calorie intake for the day. If you give them table scraps of leftovers (p.s. don't), that will also affect how much you should feed them at meal time. If your dog is "starving" when you cut their food back, add some carrots or green beans to their diet to act as filler foods without significantly increasing their calorie count.
- 21st Annual Walk to Save Animals
- Tempe Town Lake, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.
- How much: $35 per adult, discounted youth tickets also available
- More information: www.Walktosaveanimals.org
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Gigi's World Kids
Gigi has a passion for children and being a parent herself she understands the struggle of needing to be at work and having to pick a child up from school or taking them to practice. It’s more than that, it's getting them to where they need to be in safe reliable manor. This service came as a spiritual vision, of paying it forward. She sees a designated reliable transportation service as the way to best to work with her community to keep children safe and to assist parents. It truly takes a village to raise a child, we don't just give ride we build relationships.
All of Gigi's drivers go through background check, drug testing, and a driving record check. They are also CPR certified, have to have 5 + years of driving experience and 5+ years of experience with children. She is so blessed to have an amazing team of drivers working together to provide safety and reliability for the children.
- Special Offering: 10% off the first month for new Families
For more information: https://gigiskidstaxi.com/ or phone: 480-565-4370
Gigi's kids' world taxi: 4435 E Chandler Blvd Suite 200 Phoenix AZ 85048
Ryan's House David's Locker
David and Meghan Johnson will unveil their fourth David's Locker, a mobile locker containing noise canceling headphones, Apple iPads, Nintendo Switches and video games, to the patients and families of Ryan House on Tuesday morning.
- David's Locker provides students and chronically ill children and their family members access to electronics, serving as a source of entertainment, a tool for education and a portal for communication.
- David and Meghan unveiled the first David's Locker at Phoenix Children's Hospital in April 2018. It was designed to be mobile in order to fit the hospitals' needs for technology on an isolation floor.
- The second David's Locker was unveiled at Cardon Children's Medical Center in September 2018. It will serve a variety of needs for many children as the hospital sees children from birth to age 18, treating 60,000 children annually.
- The third David's Locker was unveiled at Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School's Special Needs Program in April 2019. It will provide students with a safe space to use technology to enhance their overall education experience.
For more information: https://www.davidjohnson31.org/
Metro Tech Flower Shop
Metro Tech Students run a one-of-kind flower shop. Students are trained and ready to open the shop. Stop by to purchase some flowers and experience The Shop at Metro Tech High School.
- Flowers
- Plants
- Balloons
- Gift Items
For more information: https://www.phoenixunion.org/Page/5224
Metro Tech High School 1900 W Thomas Rd Phoenix, AZ 85015 The Flower Shop Rm #2102
Free Tree Program
The Utility Shade Tree Program is a program for SRP customers. Each year, Tree Matters, a non-profit program dedicated to providing tree shade throughout the valley is teaming up with SRP to give away around 5000 trees a year. The trees are four to six feet desert adapted saplings.
SRP customers can get up to two trees once they take the free workshop that will show the best place and way to plant the tree.
For more information and to register for the workshop visit: https://www.srpnet.com/energy/rebates/shadeTrees.aspx
200 people moving to Phoenix daily
Have you noticed how bad traffic is lately? Where are all these people coming from? Well, get this, some-200 people are moving into Phoenix every day! That's according to a Bloomberg report, making Phoenix the fastest growing city with year-over-year resident influx in the country.
The report also cites, New York as the biggest loser with 277 people moving out each day! Los Angeles and Chicago were next with triple digit daily losses of 201 and 161 residents respectively.
Daily Influx growing fastest in these metro areas Source: U.S. Census
- Phoenix, AZ 200 people in 2017-18
- Orlando, FL 137 people in 2017-18
- Denver, CO 63 people in 2017-18
- Lakeland, FL 58 people in 2017-18
- Oklahoma City, OK 18 people in 2017-18
- More than 200 people are moving to Phoenix every day, according to a Bloomberg report, making it one of the cities with the fastest year-over-year resident flux in the country.
- Who? This really depends on which part of the Valley we're talking about, but we're seeing a lot of different demographics coming here. Based on home prices, we can kind of assume younger professionals or first-time home buyers are heading to different areas to be close to a hot job corridor than, say, someone buying a retirement home in North Scottsdale to be near a golf course.
- Why? Weather, cost of living, incredible job market
- Where? The top five areas of the Valley where inventory seems to be lowest, which tells us that people are flocking there first, are Avondale, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert and Surprise.
- So, what? This is great news for Arizona's economic growth, and we're already seeing more homebuilders applying for permits to accommodate our increasing population.
To learn more visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-29/new-york-city-metro-area-exodus-soars-to-277-people-every-day
For more information on HomeSmart visit: www.HomeSmart.com
World Suicide Prevention Day/ notMYkid's new podcast
Sept.10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. This day brings awareness to suicide prevention.
For more information: https://www.timeanddate.com/holidays/un/world-suicide-prevention-day
Here are some of the signs:
- Family history of depression or suicide
- Unresolved losses (deaths, moves, job loss, etc.)
- Family conflicts
- Teen pregnancy
- Medical problems (sleeping, eating, pain)
- Academic failure / Learning problems
- Mentioning suicide or a direct warning about suicide
- Plan to commit suicide / past attempts
- Stressful events / community trauma
- Rigid thinking / impulsiveness
Statistics:
- S14-24% of youth and young adults have self-injured at least once
- 15% of high school students seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months
- In the US, one in 20 teens have moderate to severe major depression
- About 80% of people diagnosed with major depression can be treated and return to their usual activities and feelings
- Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death among 15 to 24-year-old
notMYkid is launching a new podcast called "Win This Year", that will focus on behavioral health topics such as substance use, body image, unhealthy relationships, bullying, depression/self-injury/suicide and Internet safety. It will be available through Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, and is geared towards parents, grandparents and educators. "Win This Year" launches on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day
- notMYkid's new podcast "Win This Year" can be found at www.notmykid.org/podcast
For more information visit www.notMYkid.org