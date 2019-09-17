Recycled Water Beer
Have you ever had a beer made with recycled water? The city of Scottsdale is becoming the state's first, and one of only three in the nation, to use treated recycled water for something many people love to drink, namely beer!
The first step for Scottsdale in moving that public perception needle is to introduce the recycled water through something consumers might find initially more palatable. Namely…Beer! This Nov. 8 and 9, Scottsdale Water and Canal Convergence the city's premier arts and education event will host the world's first beer festival featuring only craft beers brewed with recycled water. The One Water Brewing Showcase at Canal Convergence will spotlight ten Valley breweries (listed below) who will be crafting and serving beer made from water delivered directly from Scottsdale's Advanced Water Treatment Plant.
Participating Breweries
Scottsdale Water is proud to have the following breweries participating in the One Water Brewing Showcase. Follow us on social media at #OneWaterBrewing for updates on the types of beers being crafted and the dates they will be available at the respective breweries.
- Desert Monks Brewing Co
- O.H.S.O. Nano-Brewery
- Uncle Bear's Brewery
- Freak'N Brewing Company (in collaboration with Dubina Brewing Co)
- Wren House Brewing Co
- Walter Station
- Fate Brewing Co
- Mother Bunch Brewing, Inc
- North Mountain Brewing
- Flying Basset Brewing
For more information visit: https://canalconvergence.com/sustainability/one-water-brewing-showcase/
Shannon Wallace / Local Jazz Singer
She's a Valley jazz vocalist going beyond her personal and geographic boundaries, and into mainland China, thanks to a Federal grant...all in an effort to help girls and women find their voice. Shannon Wallace will be leaving this weekend. Shannon works with Inspira at Arrowhead, where she's doing cognitive music therapy with seniors, the same type of work she'll be taking with her to China.
While in China, Wallace will also be conducting daily seminars, labs, forums and coaching for and with young university women (aged 18-24) on the topics of social justice, gender equality and human dignity on the campus of Sias University, a liberal arts university located in Zhengzhou, the capital and largest city of Henan Province in the central part of the People's Republic of China. As well, Wallace will support WAFW's efforts in the management and expansion of World Academy projects focused on one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
Wallace's career spans more than 25 years in music fronting big band orchestras to small jazz trios touring the country and into parts of Europe; marketing and public and media relations; State and Federal Lobbying; radio and television appearances; and most recently, Wallace specializes in interactive music workshops for those living with all levels of dementia and cognitive impairment. To date, WAFW has sent 25 female American artists to China over the three-year duration of the grant. Through performances, workshops, discussions, exhibitions and group activities, the artists, muralists, musicians, dancers, photographers, storytellers, writers, poets and vocalists have been able to engage children and adults in their arts.
For more information about Shannon Wallace: www.ShannonWallaceSings.com. For more information about the World Academy for the Future of Women: https://wafw.org/
#Itwasneveradress
Arizona might just be the new "Silicon Valley in the desert.".... This Friday, a local woman-owned company is holding a really unique fundraiser to support women in tech. Axosoft's CEO Lawdan Shojaee is raising money for her #ItWasNeverADress scholarship fund, which supports women who are interested in learning new technical skills and leveling-up their careers.
They are doing this through hosting a fun, double-elimination #AXOSMASH Smash Bros ultimate tournament to support women in tech. The event will take place at AZ CoWork (13835 North Northsight Boulevard #100) in Scottsdale on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Both players and spectators can enjoy pizza, snacks, beer and wine as they cheer or jeer the tech competitors on! Those interested in watching the tournament can purchase tickets. Spectator tickets include pizza, wine, water, soda and coffee. All proceeds will go the #Itwasneveradress scholarship fund.
For more information: https://smash.gg/tournament/axosmash-smash-bros-ultimate-tournament-v2-0-1/
#AXOSMASH Smash Bros ultimate tournament-13835 N Northsight Blvd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260,
Bounce Back Concussion Awareness
Bounce Back Concussion Awareness is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that bring awareness to the side effects of concussions and how detrimental they can be to one’s mental and physical health.
Through Bounce Back, they are hoping to affect change in the lives of athletes and their programs to ensure their safety.
Bounce Back Concussion Awareness is looking for donations to help with Concussion Research and assist schools in enhancing their safety protocols. Any donations are tax refundable and are greatly appreciated.
Bounce Back Concussion Awareness is planning an event on National Concussion Awareness Day September 20 from 6-8 at College Bar & Grill in Tempe (502 S. College Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281)
For more information and donations visit: https://bouncebackconcussionawareness.com/ or phone: 480-628-4106
Mesmerica at Arizona Science Center's Dorrance Planetarium
- Mesmerica, a visual music journey that brings the music of award-winning composer and percussionist James Hood together with visually-hypnotic animated 3D art curated from artists around the world is now the most successful music full-dome/planetarium show ever.
- Currently showing at Arizona Science Center's Dorrance Planetarium until October 26
- The family-friendly 360 projection show creates an immersive experience designed to transcend time, relax and soothe while simultaneously stimulating the senses.
- Arizona Science Center's brand-new laser system provides for an even better guest experience.
- Currently playing in 15 cities across US and Canada, has sold over 100,000 tickets so far.
- Combines stunning, transportive visuals and 360 immersive imaginary landscapes with a chance to 'stop time' and really unwind from life's stresses. Loads of people coming to see it multiple times.
- It's great for families - very family friendly. Family discounts available.
- Whole show is set to the instrumental music of Grammy nominee James Hood (ex Pretenders) who built the soundtrack around the 'Hang' which is an extremely mellow-sounding percussion instrument.
This family-friendly, mind-expanding projection experience is designed to relieve stress, and is suitable for all ages 6 years and above. Come and leave your troubles at the door as we take you on a fantastic journey into awe-inspiring imaginary landscapes.
*Please note details on the show times below:
5.30pm (Matinée) Shows
- Doors Open at Venue: 5:00pm
- VIP Early Access: 5:00-5:15pm
- General Admission Seating: 5:15pm
- Show Begins Promptly: 5:30pm
7pm Shows
- VIP Early Access: 6:40-6:50pm
- General Admission: Seating 6:50pm
- Show Begins Promptly: 7:00pm
8.30pm Shows
- VIP Early Access: 8:10-8:20pm
- General Admission Seating: 8:20pm
- Show Begins Promptly: 8:30pm
Tickets for MESMERICA 360 are available here: www.mesmerica.com
Come and explore our interactive exhibit galleries, enjoy our traveling exhibitions, For more information visit www.azscience.org
Arizona Science Center 600 E Washington Street Phoenix, AZ 85004
Gut Microbiome/ Stephanie Espinoza, MA RDN
If you're feeling tired, lethargic, and if you can't lose weight... a lot of your trouble could be coming straight form your gut. Registered Dietician Stephanie Espinoza talks about how your gut bacteria influences your health, immune system, how it helps fight disease, and what you can do to increase your healthy gut bacteria. We're talking about all foods that feed the gut!
How gut bacteria influences our health, immune system, fights disease, how gut microbes are unique to each person, what to do to increase the healthy gut bacteria, are there bad gut bacteria, and if so, how do you reduce their population? In the past year, gut health and the balance of the gut microbiome have become a hot button topic in the wellness community. A new study from the American Association for Cancer Research found that having an unhealthy gut microbiome can lead to a quicker spread of breast cancer. Gut health has also been proven to play a role in allergies, diabetes, IBS, arthritis, mental health and other conditions are linked to the microbiome in your gut and research from around the world has shown that the gut microbiomes are crucial to our health and wellness. The gut also produces 90% of your body's serotonin, which is a chemical that is crucial to your mental wellbeing. So, what's the best way to protect your gut health?
According to article in the LA Times by Erica Sonnenburg and Justin Sonnenburg state the "Modern-day hunter-gatherers eat up to 10 times more dietary fiber than most Americans consume each day. The complex carbohydrates found in fiber are what feed your gut bacteria. Eat a diet rich in fiber found in vegetables, nuts, whole grains and legumes and the richness of your microbiome will increase. People with more diverse microbiomes tend to be leaner and have better metabolic function. Conversely, if your diet is poor in fiber, you are starving your microbial self. Even more upsetting: You may also be starving your children's microbiomes. Source: https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-0225-sonnenburg-gut-bacteria-extinction-20160225-story.html?sfns=mo
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
For more information: www.nutritionpro.net or phone:480-294-6543
Two Valley locations:
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1237 S. Val Vista Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1599 E. Orangewood Ave., #100
- Phoenix, AZ 85020