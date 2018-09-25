Easley's Fun Shop Closing and Costume Trends
This is Easley's final Halloween after 71 years. They are closing its doors on December 30th but before they close
they have the hottest trends in costumes this year. And, this is the busiest time of year for the fun shop, so you'll be sure to see all new crazy costumes, hats, wigs, Halloween props, makeup and more.
Easley's is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays & Mondays we are closed.
Easley's Fun Shop website will remain open after the store closes. For more information visit: http://www.easleys.com/
Easley's Fun Shop, 509 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85003 Phone: (602) 271-9146
Florence Crittenton to host its 10th Annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash
Florence Crittenton is hosting its 10th Annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash on Saturday, September 29th at Florence Crittenton's upscale resale store, Flo's on 7th (4116 N 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013). The day kicks off with the Diva Dash at 8:30 a.m. followed by a one-of-a kind shopping experience at 10:00 a.m. Shoppers will enjoy incredibly low prices on gently used designer heels and handbags.
The shopping event will feature a huge selection of new and like-new designer, casual and vintage shoes and handbags at greatly discounted prices.
In teams of up to four, the Diva Dash challenges participants to slip on a pair of heels, and race in an obstacle course at Flo's on 7th. To learn more about how to participate
Check in for the Diva Dash begins at 7:30 a.m. with light refreshments available for competitors and attendees.
The $25 Diva Dash registration fee includes early access to the event's shopping and a special tote that takes 20 percent off all heels and purses purchased at Flo's on 7th for an entire year starting Monday, October 1st.
All proceeds from the event will directly support Florence Crittenton's life-changing programs for girls, young women and their families in our community.
For more information about the 10th Annual Heels for Heeling or to register for the Diva Dash, visit: https://www.flocrit.org/single-event/10th-annual-heels-for-healing-and-annual-diva-dash/.
Leading up to Heels for Healing and the Diva Dash, Florence Crittenton will be accepting donations of new and like-new designer, formal, casual and vintage shoes and handbags until Friday September 28, 2018.
Donation Drop-Off Locations:
Flo's on 7th 4116 N 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Florence Crittenton 715 W. Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Mike Ryan performs at Denim and Diamonds
Singer-songwriter Mike Ryan is set to perform at Denim & Diamonds in Mesa, AZ on Friday, Sept. 28th. Show starts at 6:00 p.m.
Mike is touring in support of his acclaimed album Blink You'll Miss It. His recently released single 'Damn Good Goodbye" has already amassed over a million streams on Spotify and is Top 20-and-climbing on the Texas Reg. Radio charts.
The song follows his highly-lauded single, The Rewrite, ft. Brad Paisley on guitar. Blink You'll Miss It debuted at #6 on iTunes Top Country Albums chart
The album garnered rave reviews from fans and press. Pandora and The Boot named Mike an Artist To Watch For 2018 and Music Row called the new music "Essential listening."
Denim & Diamonds tickets and more information, visit: http://denimanddiamondsmesaaz.com/
For more information on Mike Ryan visit: http://mikeryanband.com/ and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/mikeryanband/
Instagram Marketing: Quinn Tempest
· With over 1 billion users, Instagram is one of the most powerful marketing tools for brands to create relationships with their target audience.
· In order to find success on the platform, you must balance ART and STRATEGY.
· ART: Instagram is a visual medium, so an attractive, curated aesthetic is key to make a first impression that your target audience will want to follow.
· STRATEGY: The Instagram feed is no longer chronological, so it can be a struggle to build a community without a strategy in place. A good strategy includes 1) knowing what content resonates with your audience 2) your best time to post for the most engagement and 3) what hashtags to use.
To learn more about Quinn Tempest visit: https://quinntempest.com
Dr Horner: Overlooked Pain
Pain can be a tricky problem for doctors to pinpoint, which is why natural health expert, Dr. Christine Horner, MD, author of two award-winning books, about best prevention practices for a wide-range of disease conditions says, too many doctors get trigger happy when it comes to prescribing treatments for acute pain that may be better suited for more severe or chronic pain. She says a better approach is to identify the triggers and opt for lifestyle modifications and nonprescription choices first. Dr. Horner says everyday activities many people engage in can lead to pain that we attempt to "push through" because we want to continue to do the activity. She will share with your audience the symptoms, causes and fixes for three common activities that lead to pain that may be overlooked in the neck, back and feet.
1) Text Neck
The Symptoms: Stiff neck, sharp pain, general soreness, tingling, numbness or weakness and headaches.
The Causes: Hunching over your smartphone or computer for too many hours at a time can strain muscles and tendons of the neck.
The Fix: Stop hunching and slouching! Hold your phone up higher when you look at it or invest in a stand-up desk your screens should always be at eye level. If you are sitting at a desk or workbench for long periods during the day (on average most Americans are sitting for 15 hours of the day!), set an alarm to go off every 2 hours and take a quick break to stretch and arch your back. Adding regular exercise and stretching, like yoga, can help make you stronger and more flexible, which can give the neck added protection.
2) Gardener Back
The Symptoms: Lower back pain and overall muscle soreness and stiffness.
The Causes: Gardening involves putting yourself in some strange positions in addition to digging, lifting and moving heavy objects. Since most people view gardening as a relaxing hobby, they forget that it's also a strenuous activity that your body is not accustomed to doing. Also, increasing wear and tear on the joints from gardening can lead to osteoarthritis.
The Fix: Gardening may not be a contact sport, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't warm up those muscles first! Additionally, using muscle and joint relief gel or cream made from Arnica montana, an ingredient from a type of mountain daisy found in a product called Arnicare, after garden chores can provide relief. Finally, try to limit gardening to 20-30 minutes at a time and if you go longer, take frequent breaks. Bonus tip: Plant foods that reduce pain naturally.
3) Runner's Heel
The Symptoms: Sharp, tight, painful sensation at the base of the heel known as plantar fasciitis. The range of pain can be anywhere from annoying to excruciating. At the onset, it feels like you stepped heel first into a nail, but if you push through on the run it can disappear, only to return again or the next day, creating a vicious cycle of pain.
The Causes: Overtraining, overuse and improper or worn-out footwear can be the source of the pain especially for runners. A root problem could be that you have weakened foot muscles that are forcing the heel to take on a more excessive load that it can't handle at the level of training you are trying to achieve.
The Fix: Orthotics and stability shoes plus icing the affected area can help in the short term, but they are not a permanent fix to the pain problem. Long-term solutions include stretching and strengthening the muscles in and around your feet. Also avoid bare feet and stretch and strengthen your calves.
For more information on Dr. Christine Horner visit: www.drchristinehorner.com
and Facebook: www.facebook.com/drchristinehorner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.