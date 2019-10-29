Queen of Clean: Halloween Clean
Matt Farris / Country Artist
He's all country, and all local! Artist Matt Farris is in town for concert in Cave Creek in the coming weeks and coming out with his new album Keeping it Real!
- Matt Farris Live in Concert
- Nov 15-16
- Harold's in Cave Creek
- Address: 6895 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Heather Walker / Phoenix Family Foodie/ Skillet foods!
Whether it’s a fancy Sunday breakfast or a quick weeknight meal, cast iron skillets are always a great way to serve up a great dish!
• Cast iron skillets have always been a great way to get a good sear on a dish or make a super crispy crust, but they can also be a great way to make a quick and easy meal!
• I love making a big Sunday breakfast for early football games and this oven baked skillet hash is always a BIG hit in my house with the big chunks of diced pastrami and avocado!
• Weeknights are crazy in our house with sports practices, so this is a quick and easy way to make some tasty chicken enchiladas! The pre-cooked fajita chicken is a big short cut and has great flavor!
• Dessert is always a necessity in our house, and when there’s no leftover cake, this is a super easy, three-ingredient apple crumble!
Eric Alexander / World Renowned Mountaineer
What is your Mount Everest? He's climbed some of the world's highest and most daunting peaks, and he takes people with disabilities on some of his trek's.... Mountaineer Eric Alexander is in town for a motivational speech at SRP today for 6th Annual ‘Champions of Energy Efficiency’ Awards
- 6th Annual ‘Champions of Energy Efficiency’ Awards
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Scottsdale Embassy Suites 5001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
How to be an Inventor
Last-minute, on-the-cheap Halloween costumes
• Halloween is just two days away, and if you don’t have your costume yet, Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace have last-minute ideas you can create with your current wardrobe and accessories.
- Desert Ridge Marketplace
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
- Tempe Marketplace
- 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
St. Vincent de Paul ‘Drop Your Drawers for Charity’ Underwear drive
• St. Vincent de Paul distributes an average of 2,000 pairs of underwear each month to those experiencing homelessness, but since used undergarments cannot be donated, the need surpasses their supply
• They launched their Drop Your Drawers underwear drive last year to bring awareness to this shortage and in the month of October are hoping to gather 10K+ pairs to be able to meet the need of the homeless community.
• Drives are being hosted at business around the Valley, but at this late date, monetary donations can be made directly to the campaign at www.stvincentdepaul.net/DYD and staff will see that it goes directly to purchasing underwear much like we are today here at Wal-Mart
• A clean pair of underwear is one of life’s most basic needs and through this drive, you can bring a bit of dignity to someone who is experiencing homelessness.
Valley high school STEM teams competing in annual assistive technology challenge
• Southwest Human Development’s annual MAKERS of Change Assistive Technology Challenge presented by Nextiva Cares brings together Valley high school science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), coding and robotics teams to troubleshoot and create “real world” solutions using Internet of Things (IoT) technology that helps improve the lives of young children with disabilities.
• The MAKERS of Change Assistive Technology Challenge work to develop real-life applications to the hurdles faced by young children with disabilities.
• Each high school team, plus their coach, select one of four scenarios to help solve a problem that is experienced by children in our community. Teams them develop and build a solution for their chosen scenario using IoT technology.
This year’s participating schools include three teams from Phoenix Union High School District, three teams from Brophy College Preparatory, and teams from Education Empowers, Inc. and Arizona College Prep’s Erie Campus. Also participating for the first time this year is a team from Science Prep Academy, an Arizona autism private school dedicated to building an autistic workforce by providing opportunities for academic, physical, social and emotional growth through STEM-based teaching and learning.
Final team presentations will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Burton Barr Central Library in downtown Phoenix. Teams will be evaluated on a variety of qualitative measures by a judging panel consisting of representatives from Insight Enterprises, Arizona State University and Intel Corporation.
For more information about the MAKERS of Change Assistive Technology Challenge, visit www.atmakerschallenge.com.