Broadway Under the Stars: Horizon Choir
Horizon High School's national award winning Choral Department will perform their annual Broadway Under the Stars production titled "Jet Set"! 280 talented students will sing, dance, and entertain you under the direction of Mrs. Allison Kluch, Choral Director. Six choirs and one ensemble will perform music and dance from Broadway's most popular shows such as Bring it On, The Wizard of Oz, The Music Man, Chicago, Princess and the Frog, Jersey Boys, Catch Me if You Can, Oklahoma, In the Heights, Waitress and La La Land - along with amazing transition acts!
Four performances will be held beginning on Thursday, October 11 and continuing each day through the closing matinee on Sunday, October 14. The state of the art Horizon High School Performing Art Center, located at 5601 East Greenway Road in Scottsdale, AZ 85254, has one of the newest and up-to-date lighting systems in the state. The facility also has wheelchair access and ramps for easy accessibility.
Ticket prices range from $15 to $30, with $8 student tickets available for Thursday and Friday shows depending on availability.
All Friday and Saturday tickets purchased for $20+ include 'Dessert Under The Stars' prior to those performances. There will be an incredible online silent auction as well.
All reserved tickets can be purchased online at www.HorizonChoirs.com, or at the door before each performance
(depending on availability). To purchase seating for wheelchairs, and for any other questions, please contact: Tickets@HorizonChoirs.com.
Tolmachoff Farms: Pumpkin Days and Corn Maze
Find your great pumpkin at our pumpkin patch! Walk thru the mini corn maze
- Pick your own pumkin
- Walk through the mini corn maze (perfect for the little ones)
- petting zoo
- train ride
- hay pyramid
- corn box
- adult/child pedal cart track
- jumping pillow
- and much more
Dates and Hours: Opens September 28th - November 4th, 2018
October Hours:
- Monday & Tuesday closed
- Wednesday - Thursday 12:00 noon - 8:00 pm
- Friday 12:00 noon - 11:00 pm
- Saturday 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
- Sunday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
November Hours:
- Monday - Wednesday - closed
- Thursday - Friday 12:00 noon - 8:00 pm
- Saturday - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
- Sunday - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
(Last ticket sold 1 hour before closing)
- Farm Admission: $12.00 each (children 2 & under free)
- Admission includes: family & mini maze, petting zoo, play areas,
- Jumping pillow, Bounce house (bounce house weekends only)
- Additional cost: Pumpkins: Price varies
- Train ride: $2.00 (weekends only)
- Food vendor: price varies
- Tomato cannon: $2.00 (October weekends only)
- Haunted Corn Maze: AZ Field of Screams (dare to enter)
Dates: September 28th - October 31st,
- Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night
- Times: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm (last ticket sold 10:00 pm)
- Admission: $20.00 any age
- Combo tickets: Haunt and Family maze $25.00
- Special price, Haunted Maze only: Only $15.00 each - all ages
- Opening Night September 28th & Halloween Night October 31st
- For more information: www.azfieldofscreams.com
For more information: www.tolmachoff-farms.com or call: 602-999-3276
Tolmachoff Farms 5726 N. 75th Ave Glendale, AZ 85303
Products for Infant/Toddler Health & Safety
Colds, Flu and allergies affect all us, impairing our ability to breathe, eat & sleep. Getting effective relief from nasal congestion is especially important for babies, who only breathe through their nose and cannot blow their nose to get relief. CLEARinse was designed by an ER pediatrician after many of his patients' parents commented that they would love a nasal aspirator that did what he did in the ER. So, he custom-designed the CLEARinse to safely deliver the safest suction level, and the most effective flow rates to give fast, effective relief from nasal congestion for the littlest babies. Because the CLEARinse uses saline and is drug-free, it is also suitable for adults who cannot take OTC medications such as pregnant & breastfeeding women or people with sensitivities or allergies to decongestants
- Babies breathe through their nose, so nasal congestion can make feeding and sleeping difficult and distressing
- Safe, drug-free relief
- Designed by a pediatric ER physician
- Uses saline and automated suction to clear congestion
- One-handed operation
- Can be used by the whole family
For more information: https://clearmynose.com/
Baby Shusher is specifically designed to help baby to calm down and uses a rhythmic shushing sound. We have so many different people using it not only parents. We even have neonatal intensive care units using it. Many newborn photographers use it too. It has 2 timer settings (15 minutes and 30 minutes), is battery operated, and you can take it wherever you go.
- cuts into the baby's crying cycle using a rhythmic shush technique that enables babies to engage their natural calming reflex
- Small, portable & battery operated
- Two timer settings 15 minutes and 30 minutes
For more information: https://babyshusher.com/
The unique design of Tumzee enables babies to be propped up on their stomachs, which helps reduce the frustration babies incur during this learning experience. It has a "t" support and contoured walls which will keep them from sliding down and will keep them in place. Because Tumzee is on an incline they can see the surrounding environment and play with toys developing neck, back, and arm muscles as well fine motor skills. Tumzee has the softness required for infants to be comfortable laying on it but the stiffness necessary to support their weight. Tumzee is now used and recommended by doctors, chiropractors and therapists.
- Tummy time support for Tummy Time, which pediatricians recommend for infants to prevent flathead syndrome
- Enables babies to easily see and interact with their environment
For more information: www.tumzee.com
The 5 C's of Communication with Kids to help navigate tough issues
5 C's of Communication
1. Cut back the amount of screen time and technology that WE adults watch
2. Core family values: What are yours? Be sure your kids know them AND that you model them
3. Connect: take time away from media to BE WITH your kids
4. Curiosity: use curiosity questions to find out what your kids hear, see and believe themselves.
5. Courage: Tough conversations take courage to have AND be sure you have the courage to let your kids know you are not perfect. That you are still learning and growing too.
For more information: www.Positivediscipline.org
For more information on Dodie Blomberg Coaching and Consulting visit: www.Dodieblomberg.com
Dodie Blomberg Coaching and Consulting 2205 E. Inca St, Mesa, AZ 85213
