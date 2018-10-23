13th annual Autism Speaks Walk
13th annual Autism Speaks Walk in partnership with SARRC walk event happening on Sunday, Oct. 28th at Tempe Beach Park.
Autism Speaks Walk in partnership with SARRC / Arizona Autism Walk:
- Sunday, Oct. 28
- Tempe Beach Park
- Still time to register online at www.AutismSpeaksWalk.org!
- Join the nearly 20,000 participants THIS Sunday to walk to raise awareness to autism.
SARRC's Community School:
- Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism.
- The Community School is grounded on an inclusive model that actively develops young through its blended classroom model.
- Children ages 18 months to 5 years are enrolled. Learn more at www.autismcenter.org.
Try It With Tess: Paint a Scarf opens in Phoenix
Phoenix has a new girls' night out activity: silk scarf painting at local bars and restaurants.
Paint a Scarf offers painting events three nights a week at restaurants in Westgate, Arrowhead and Gilbert
Painters start the evening watching a 13-minute training video on tablets. They choose from four different designs and a rainbow of colors. Painters stretch the silk on an upright rack, spray it with water and use brushes to apply their favorite hues.
It takes about an hour to train and paint. Then, while the scarves dry, painters retire to the restaurant to enjoy dinner and drinks with friends.
- This is a brand-new activity. We invented it in Alaska. Phoenix is our second location.
- Silk painting is easy. Anyone can succeed even kids. Painters as young as 6 years old are welcome to paint with parents.
- Scarves come out beautiful every time even for beginners
- Great mother-daughter or girl's night out activity
- Train and paint in less than an hour. While your scarf dries enjoy friend time over dinner.
- Choice! Four designs to choose from.
- Offer private parties in homes, businesses and spas.
- The silk stays soft and colorful for years.
For more information: www.paintascarf.com/az-phx
Body By Jake/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
As part of its mission to make Arizonans healthier, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has partnered with fitness icon Jake Steinfeld of Body By Jake to launch a new health and wellness campaign, Get Fit. Don't Quit!
- The program will teach people small, positive additions they can make to their daily routine to get moving and live a healthier lifestyle through fun and engaging videos and tips on how to be more active, eat better, and live well.
- The program is built around the idea that small steps can lead to a big payoff and will teach people positive changes they can make in their day-to-day lives to support long-term wellness.
- Get Fit. Don't Quit! is a unique way to engage with the community to inspire real change. Working with Steinfeld, and renowned nutritionists, the program will inspire better eating habits and more physical activity, the cornerstones to a healthy lifestyle.
For more information: https://getfitdontquit.com/
Cooks + Corks featuring Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
Scottsdale League for the Arts will celebrate Arizona's culinary masters during Cooks + Corks on November 2, 2018, at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North to raise funds for the arts and arts education. Named "Best Culinary Festival 2018" by Arizona Foothills Magazine, Cooks + Corks includes curated tastings from elite Arizona chefs showcasing their craft during an idyllic evening under desert skies.
Scottsdale League for the Arts' culinary-driven fundraising events, which include Cooks + Corks and the signature Scottsdale Culinary Festival, support local arts programs through an annual grants process and culinary scholarships. The League has donated more than $4.5 million since 2000.
The extraordinary culinary experience is enhanced by fine wines, stunning views of Pinnacle Peak, live music by Mel Bridges, chef demonstrations and entertainment from local artists.
- Cooks + Corks features over 10 top Arizona chefs, world-class winemakers, live music, and silent auction and proceeds benefit the Scottsdale League for the Arts for local art programs and art
- The event is open to the public and attendees will get access to gourmet bites from the Valley's top chefs and wine samplings from Cellar 433 and other wineries.
VIP admission provides guests early access to the event starting at 5:30 p.m. and includes a champagne welcome courtesy of Moët & Chandon, VIP hors d'oeuvres, VIP lounge area, VIP gift bags, and early access to gourmet cuisine and wine samplings for $175. Regular guest admission includes unlimited sample dishes prepared on-site with paired wine tastings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for $125.
Tickets are available on https://cooksandcorks.org/tickets/.
The 21 and over, outdoor cocktail-style event is at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North on 10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale.AZ 85262
Pumpkin Fideua Recipe
For the Pumpkin Broth:
- 1 butternut squash peeled and cut into small chunks
- 1 medium carrot peeled and cut into small pieces
- 2 celery stalks cut into small pieces
- 1 medium yellow onion cut into small pieces
- 3 medium garlic cloves
- 2 guajillo chiles without seeds and stems
- ½ cup of white wine
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 quarts of veggie stock
- salt and pepper to taste
Place a large pot on the stove under medium heat, let the pot get hot and add 4 tbsp of olive oil. Once the oil is hot add all the vegetables, reduce the heat to medium low, let the vegetables start releasing their aroma and start sweating. Once the vegetables start cooking and getting color add the white wine, cinnamon stick, guajillo chiles, salt and pepper. Let the wine reduce by half, add the stock and let it cook for about 30-40 minutes on very low flame. Once the veggies are cooked puree it all in the blender. Season to taste and keep warm
For the Fideua:
- 2 ½ cups of fideo NO. 0
- ½ of a yellow onion small dice
- 5 sliced garlic cloves
- 3 tbsp of olive oil
- 4 ½ cups of pumpkin broth
- salt and pepper
In a big sautee pan or if you have a large paellera, place under medium heat, let it get hot add the olive oil. Once the olive oil is hot add the garlic, onion and fideos. The pasta needs to be completely coated with the oil for it to get brown and toasty. Once the pasta is toasted add the hot pumpkin broth. Bring the heat to a low simmer, the pasta will take around 6-8 minutes to get cooked, you can stir it once or twice but that's it, you want to let the broth work its magic and get that crunchy bottom on the pasta.
To garnish the fideau we use different vegetables in the restaurant like roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted wild mushrooms, roasted delicata squash and a pomegranate chermoula
Pomegranate chermoula:
- 2 bunches of parsley minced
- 2 small garlic cloves minced
- 5 calabrese chilies sliced
- 1tsp of toasted cumin powder
- 1tsp of toasted coriander
- 3 lemons (zest and juice.)
- 3 tbsp of pomegranate juice
- seeds of 1 fresh pomegranate.
- 5 tbsp of evoo
Place all ingredients in a bowl, add olive oil and season with salt and pep
