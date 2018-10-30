Drive Out Domestic Violence Golf Tournament and Gala
Make Plans Now to Attend the 8th Annual Driving Out Domestic Violence Golf Tournament and Gala on Friday and Saturday, November 2nd & 3rd, 2018
Celebrities from MLB, NFL, NBA, & PGA & 500 All Star Evening VIPS will turn out to raise money for Chrysalis & victims of domestic violence
First, spend the day golfing with current and retired MLB, NFL, NBA, PGA and other professional athletes at the Celebrity Golf Tournament with a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Talking Stick Golf Club located at 9998 E. Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale, AZ.
Golf is $1,000 for individual players and includes two gala tickets or $4,000 for a foursome and includes eight gala tickets. Awards reception and closing ceremonies following the golf tournament.
Then on Saturday, November 3rd join Driving Out Domestic Violence for an exclusive evening presented by Mobile Mini. Guests are invited to mix and mingle with celebrity athletes while enjoying live music, signature cocktails, a one-of-a-kind silent auction, entertainment, dinner and an amazing spread of desserts by Dominick's Steakhouse. The Celebrity Gala starts at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at Ross Aviation located at 14600 N Airport Drive in Scottsdale, AZ.
Tickets for the gala start at $500 per couple or $275 per guest for open seating or start at $2,500 for a reserved table for eight. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information on the Gala visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/buv/ or visit http://www.dodvaz.org.
50K Pounds of Pasta
An update to a story we brought you Sept 17th about Carbs for a Cause! For that whole week, any pasta meal ordered at Oregano's, the Valley restaurants donated 3 pasta meals to St. Mary's Foodbank Alliance. Today, that delivery is being made at St. Mary's Food Bank! Exactly how much pasta are we talking about? About 50,000 pounds! That's roughly over 57,000 meals!
To learn more about Oregano's, visit www.oreganos.com.
For more information on St. Mary’s Food Bank visit: www.StMarysFoodBank.org or phone: 602-242-FOOD.
AAWL: The Walk to Save Animals
AAWL's 20th Walk to Save Animals is this weekend! This is the shelter's largest annual fundraiser the Walk to Save Animals happening Nov. 3! Thousands of humans and dogs participate in a fun 2k and 5k walk around Tempe Town Lake and then enjoy a pet festival/marketplace at Tempe Beach Park.
Event details:
- Who: The Arizona Animal Welfare League
- What: The Walk to Save Animals “Peace Love Adopt March!"
- Where: Tempe Town Lake, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281
- When: 7 a.m., registration opens, 8:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, November 3
- How much: Team Captain: $35, Adult Walker: $35, Youth Walker (12-17 yrs. old): $25
To register: www.walktosaveanimals.org
For more information on AAWL visit: https://aawl.org/ or call: (602) 273-6852
Arizona Animal Welfare league- 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Try it Tuesday with Tess: Clean hands
On this Try it Tuesday with Tess, we tried out products to help keep you healthy as the sick season approaches. Doctors always say, washing your hands with soap and water is your best protection against germs.
Soap Caps www.soap-caps.com
These toppers stretch over the top of soap dispensers when pressed to dispense soap into a child's hand a timer starts, and music and lights are activated for 20-25 seconds, prompting the kids to spend an optimal amount of time washing their hands.
There's a Santa cap, Team Clean baseball cap topper or Smiley/Winky emoji Happy Caps.
Rainbow Light: Counter Attack https://www.rainbowlight.com/counter-attack.html
--Provides a powerful way to support your immune system that works hard to fend off the flu this time of year
--Designed to be taken at the first sign of discomfort, this herbal blend contains andrographis and Berberine to mobilize the body's acute response, while the Clear Relief Complex provides other herbs traditionally used to ease sinus and respiratory discomfort
Rainbow Light: Berry D-Licious Vitamin D3 Gummies https://www.rainbowlight.com/berry-d-licious-2500-iu-vitamin-d3-gummy.html
--Delliver an even more potent level of Vitamin D3 for those adults looking for advanced protection to support bone and muscle strength, immune function, along with circulatory and cellular health. Current scientific research reveals that higher intakes of vitamin D are associated with long-term and enhanced immune resistance.
--100% natural and free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and additives. Contains no gluten, soy, yeast, milk, eggs, nuts, fish or shellfish.
Suds2Go http://www.mysuds2go.net/
Valley Dad has launched two products that allow users to clean their hands anywhere they go! Suds2Go Dual Purpose Water bottle is re fillable and allows the user to have clean water and foaming hand soap handy to wash hands anywhere. The SudsCap, is a pre-loaded, disposable cap that fits onto any plastic water bottle allowing the user to turn any disposable water bottle into a portable and convenient hand washing device. The kickstarter launched October 1st
Lysol: Disinfecting Wipes http://www.lysol.com/disinfecting-wipes/disinfecting-wipes/
A great convenient way to clean and disinfect your household surfaces especially during cold and flu season! Each pre-moistened disposable wipe kills germs wherever you use it. No bottles, no sponges, no mess. From phone screens, keyboards and door handles, stay healthy with Lysol.
CVS Health Prebiotic Hand Sanitizer https://www.cvs.com/shop/cvs-health-prebiotic-hand-sanitizer-prodid-1760332
--Keep Hand Sanitizer on-hand this cold and flu season! Provides protection against harmful germs; Promotes healthy skin hygiene; Helps to restore skin Moisture. Effective at eliminating more than 99.9% of many common harmful germs and bacteria.
CVS Hand and Sanitizing Spray Pens https://www.cvs.com/shop/cvs-pharmacy-hand-sanitizing-spray-pens-0-17-oz-3ct-prodid-1020526
--Sanitize, moisturize and kill 99.99% of germs instantly. Fits perfectly in your purse, pocket and car. Leaves hands feeling soft and refreshed with Vitamin E and aloe. 70+ sprays per bottle. Use anywhere without the need for water.
Arizona Conservatory for Arts & Academics, perform Queen's "The Show Must Go On"
Bohemian Rhapsody (movie), Arizona Conservatory of Arts & Academics Advanced Musical Theatre sings "The Show Must Go on" in anticipation for opening day on November 2
Rami Malek becomes Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox), which opens in theaters this Friday, November 2. Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.
"The students all LOVE Queen, as that band has transcended genres, time, and age, so that their music has lived on in popularity even decades later. [The] school is an Arts-focused Charter School, so the students have a true connection to all things musical."
For more information visit: www.azconservatory.org or call:602-266-4278
Bohemian Rhapsody: www.bohemianrhapsody.com
Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics- 2820 W. Kelton Ln., Phoenix, AZ, 85053
U.S. VETS and CDI partner up with Nicks Menswear to help Veterans receive Makeovers
U.S. Vets and CDI's mission is to help Companies Bridge the gap and hire qualified veterans looking for work and help transition them into civilian life. The organization provides a wealth of wrap around services to veterans, including career development.
The goals of the VIP program are to help homeless vets gain residential stability, increase their skill levels and income, and achieve a greater level of self-determination through employment.
- Nick's will be giving away 25 suits, resume writing services and haircuts for veterans with upcoming job interviews, so that they can make bold, lasting impressions with unwavering confidence in themselves.
- During the event, Valley eatery Chompies will provide breakfast bites and Satyr Entertainment will soundtrack the morning with a DJ onsite, while the menswear professionals from Nick's and the barbers from Lifeline get veterans fitted and trimmed.
- While veterans get their total visual makeovers, completely free of charge, they can prepare for upcoming job interviews by perfecting their resumes with the help of Professional Placement.
For more information on U.S. Vets and CDI visit: https://www.usvetsinc.org/portfolio-posts/career-development-initiative-cdi/
For more information: https://www.nicksmenswear.com/
Nick's AZ Mills: 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.