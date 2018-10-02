Terrain Hopper
A valley man is transforming the lives of people with disabilities by giving them the gift of freedom. ASU Grad Todd Lemay is the CEO of TerrainHopper USA a first-of-its kind off terrain vehicle that allows people with disabilities (and everyday mobility issues) the freedom to move through any terrain (such as the beach, through snow, trails, hiking, etc.) It's unlike anything on the market. And it's brand new.
TerrainHopper is an electrically powered off-road mobility vehicle with stunning design, innovative technology and breathtaking performance. It is engineered to conquer deep mud, soft beach sand, snow, rocks, steep hills and many other obstacles. With a ground clearance of 10 inches and a 35-degree climbing capability, some people have called it a "mini Land Rover". Engineered for everyone and Created for Adventure.
Reclaim your Freedom!
For more information: www.terrainhopperusa.com or call: 833-846-7737
TerrainHopper USA 8270 S Kyrene Road, Suite B-106 Tempe, AZ 85284
Flooding Safety
Storms can develop quickly and without warning. Rainfall runoff flows down from higher elevations through a widespread network of normally dry riverbeds and washes. The runoff flows quickly, even through downstream areas where no rain has occurred. These watercourses often run through areas of dense development and may cross roadways where the fast-running water is dangerous to pedestrians and motorists. A water depth of just six inches can sweep a person off the ground and a depth of only two feet can cause a truck or SUV to float.
Some motorists may attempt to drive through a flooded wash or roadway. When the vehicle stalls and becomes stuck in the water, the motorist requires an emergency rescue. Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law," enacted by the Legislature in 1995, requires any motorist who bypasses a barricade and knowingly enters a flooded public road and becomes stranded may be liable for a portion of the cost of the emergency rescue operation. Not only is driving through a flooded wash life threatening, the penalty is expensive as well.
Protecting the value of property from flood damage is another step in being flood smart. Over the past 59 years, FCD has mitigated many of the county's regional flood hazards. Still, residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance for homes and businesses, especially for structures located in or near a 100-year floodplain.
Flooding can happen anywhere. In fact, nearly 25 percent of all flood insurance claims come from outside high-risk flood areas. The annual cost of flood insurance is much less than the thousands of dollars to rehabilitate a damaged structure. Flood insurance may be purchased from private insurance companies and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
More information on flood insurance may be obtained at FloodSmart.gov. To determine if a property is located in a floodplain, contact FCD at (602) 506-1501 to speak with a Floodplain Representative or visit www.FCD.Maricopa.gov.
FITposium 2018 EXPO
The FITposium 2018 EXPO being held on October 5, 2018 at the WeKoPa Resort & Conference Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is a new tradeshow to Arizona showcasing the best brands in the fitness, health and wellness industry! The full-day expo will feature top exhibitors, professional seminars, exclusive demos, special guest appearances and much more for attendees.
Passes can be purchased at the door for only $5 for the entire day. For more details and a list of vendors, please visit https://fitposium.com/2018-expo/
- FITposium 2018 EXPO happening Friday Oct 5 from 9a-5p at WeKoPa Resort (Open to public)
- Hosted by internationally published and award-winning fitness photographer James Patrick
- More than 40 top vendors in the health, fitness and wellness space
- Release of new book from James Patrick, Fit Business Guide, available on amazon
- Part of the overall FITposium conference (4th year)
- Expo is open to the public
WeKoPa Resort: 10438 N Fort McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85264
