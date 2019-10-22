AZGhostAdventures
It's Halloween and AZ Ghost Adventures brings guests to the MOST haunted locations in Arizona. Our guests become paranormal investigators for a night while they visit an old mining station where up to 50 people were murdered, abandoned hospitals, jails and other locations where murder, mayhem and untimely deaths occurred. Be prepared to be spooked!
For more information: www.azghostadventures.com
Battle of the Bras
It’s that time again! Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino is hosting the Battle of the Bras fashion show scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 and men will be prancing around in bedazzled bras and boxer shorts! The fashion show, which is free and open to the public, pits employee teams modeling their creations against one another and presents awards for best bra and boxer short costume designs.
For more information about Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com or phone: 480-802-5000
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino 15406 Maricopa Road Maricopa, Arizona 85139
Make-A- Wish Dinner: Dominick’s Steakhouse
Dominick’s Steakhouse to Donate 100-Percent of Proceeds to Make-A-Wish Arizona on Wednesday, October 23rd.
The Valley’s Favorite Family of Steakhouses Continues Tradition of Giving on Annual Benefit Night for Make-A-Wish Arizona.
- Dominick’s Steakhouse is donating 100 percent of food and beverage of the first 250 dinners of Oct. 23rd to Make-A-Wish Arizona
- This is the fourth year Dominick’s Steakhouse has offered to raise funds for Arizona Wish kids
- In total, Dominick’s has raised more than $88,000, which means they have granted approximately 9 wishes just with their special events
- Make-A-Wish Arizona wants to grant 420 wishes this fiscal year for Arizona kids
- All money donated in Arizona stays in Arizona to help children with critical illnesses
- A wish is more than nice, it’s necessary. Medical studies are proving that a wish can be a turning point for a child while they are dealing with their critical illness.
- Wishes can’t happen without donations – Make-A-Wish is 100 percent philanthropy driven
For more information on Dominick’s Steakhouse visit: www.dominickssteakhouse.com
- Dominick’s Steakhouse
- Wednesday, Oct. 23rd
- 100% of Proceeds Benefit Make-A-Wish Arizona
- 5pm – 10pm
For more information on Make-A- Wish Arizona, visit www.arizona.wish.org
Medieval Times Museum of Torture
It’s Halloween season, which makes it a perfect time to take a tour of the Museum of Torture at Medieval Times, located in Scottsdale at the Talking Stick Entertainment District. The Museum features reproductions of torture instruments (as well as a few authentic devices) used during the Middle Ages.
- Medieval Times’ Museum of Torture offers a harrowing look at the ways pain and punishment were inflicted during the Middle Ages.
- Medieval Times opened its doors in August at the Talking Stick Entertainment District. The castle is the 10th in the company and the first in Arizona.
- The 80,000-square-foot castle offers a unique dining and entertainment experience that includes a four-course meal and a two-hour jousting tournament featuring six courageous knights, real weapons, beautiful horses and a live flight of the royal falcon.
- Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament was founded in 1977 in Spain. It is based upon authentic Medieval history and is the true story of a noble family with documentation dating back to the 11th Century.
- Among the instruments on display at the Museum of Torture:
- “The Neck Catcher,” an old-time method of crowd control, was a long pole fitted with a large ring and v-trap to catch criminals by the neck.
- “The Stork” was a bondage device that curled the body in an unnatural way and created violent cramping and continuous pain.
- Victims of “The Interrogation Chair” were forced to sit naked on sharp spikes, suffering terrible agony from the first moment of questioning.
- A favorite device of the Inquisition witch hunt, “Crocodile Pincers” were attached to the victim’s fingers, toes, nose and other body parts.
- Among the most famous (and horrifying) methods of torture, “Breaking with the wheel” was the most common means of execution from the early Middle Ages to the beginning of the 18th Century.
Prices start at $35.95 for children (12 and younger) and $45.95 for adults (not including taxes, processing fees, gratuity, or upgrades). Package upgrades are as follows:
- Queen’s Royalty Package
- Priority castle access, VIP first row all section seating or second row in center section, priority seating access, cheering banner, VIP lanyard, framed entrance group photo
- Royalty Package
- Priority castle access, VIP seating, priority seating access, cheering banner, VIP lanyard
- Celebration Package
- Priority Castle Access, VIP seating, priority seating access, cheering banner, VIP lanyard, group photo for each member of the party, slice of birthday cake for each member of the party, personalized announcement during the Show
Medieval Times is located at 9051 East Via De Ventura in Scottsdale. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit: https://www.medievaltimes.com/ or call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878).
Queen Creek Performing Arts: presents “Who Will Carry the Word”
"Who Will Carry the Word" on October 24,25 26th! This is a play written by Charlotte Delbo, a French woman who survived the holocaust! This is a play is about a group of French women who bonded together living in the barracks of Auschwitz trying to fight long enough for one of them to survive to tell their story to the world!! This very emotional play portrays how in times of despair, mankind comes together, bonded by strength and courage to find hope and the will to survive! We have an all-female cast full of Strong, loving young women who are putting their heart, souls and tears into this production.
- Queen Creek High School presents “Who Will Carry the Word”
- Queen Creek Performing Arts Center Oct 24, 25,26 7:00pm
- 22149 E. Ocotillo rd. Queen Creek, Az 85142
For more information: https://qcpac.com/
AAWL: Tailgate for 21st Annual Walk to Save Animals
Cheer on the Valley’s oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter as it warms up for its 21st annual Walk to Save Animals fundraiser. This year’s theme is collegiate sports, and the media is invited to a fun morning of TAIL-gating with Arizona Animal Welfare League in anticipation of its Nov. 2 event.
What to expect at the walk?
- More than 3,000 people and dogs, outfitted in their favorite sports jerseys, will tackle pet homelessness with a 2k and 5k walk and fundraising event with a goal of $150,000.
- In addition to the walk, attendees can visit the pet marketplace with animal-friendly vendors, meet adoptable dogs and partake in an alumni parade.
- New this year is a beer garden and dog “shot” bar!
- We’ve also expanded our animal enrichment training demonstrations. We’ll have lure coursing, agility courses and a “nose-work” training station.
- Guests can also expect: a microchip and ID tag booth, food trucks, lawn games and photos with Santa!
- People whose teams raise the most money can win cool prizes, like this YETI cooler or lawn chairs!
What are the event details?
- Who: Arizona Animal Welfare League
- What: 21st Annual Walk to Save Animals
- Where: Tempe Town Lake, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.
- How much: $35 per adult, discounted youth tickets also available
- More info: www.Walktosaveanimals.org
For more information on Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) visit: www.aawl.org
Douglas Gardner: Prenups
Douglas has just written a small book on prenuptial agreements. No longer for just the rich looking to shelter money. Prenups should be considered by all couples.
Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. And then the real fighting begins. A prenup takes away many of the points of contention – finances, retirement plans, houses…But NOT kids. Az law does not contemplate a prenup for things like parenting time.
- Planning spring weddings, now is the time to talk about a prenup.
- The stigma has lessened throughout the years as divorce has become more commonplace.
- Prenups aren’t just for the rich. But they will take away much of the fighting that could take place in courtrooms after the unfortunate demise of a marriage.
- Prenuptial Agreements can resolve the ambiguity that later makes attorneys rich in contested divorce cases
- As important to having a prenuptial agreement – making sure that the agreement is enforceable if later contested
- Prenups, like life insurance, are a good idea even if you hope you never need one
For more information: https://www.davismiles.com/attorney/douglas-c-gardner/ or phone (480) 733-6800
For more information on Douglas C. Gardner's Book, Arizona Divorce Book visit: https://www.davismiles.com/arizona-divorce-book/
Douglas Gardner: Baby Prenups
Should prospective parents have a written contract discussing each parent’s responsibilities upon the birth of children? While such contracts are not likely to be enforced by a judge in a divorce, having such a contract may open lines of communication that may keep the parents married and out of the divorce court.
- Douglas has just written a small book on prenuptial agreements.
- Arizona courts are not bound by child related terms in prenuptial agreements
- However –baby prenuptial agreements are still a great idea
- Having the discussion and setting parameters before marriage or before child birth ensures both parents have similar expectations
For more information: https://www.davismiles.com/attorney/douglas-c-gardner/ or phone (480) 733-6800
For more information on Douglas C. Gardner's Book, Arizona Divorce Book visit: https://www.davismiles.com/arizona-divorce-book/
Pink Coconut Cake: Ocean Prime Phoenix
In honor of October being recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ocean Prime has colored its popular Coconut Cake pink, the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness, for the entire month. For every slice of this limited-time-only Pink Coconut Cake sold throughout the month, Ocean Prime will donate $1 to the Virginia Piper Cancer Center.
- Ocean Prime
- 5455 E. High Street, Phoenix 85054
- Date: Through October 31
- Time: During restaurant hours
For more information, visit www.ocean-prime.com or call 480-347-1313.