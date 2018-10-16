Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program
Created in 2016, the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program grants classroom wishes to teachers across the state of Arizona. The Fiesta Bowl organization saw that many teachers spent their own money to enhance their classroom experience and developed a program to aid teachers in that effort. As a way to thank and honor Arizona educators, each fall teachers are invited to fill out an online application detailing their school and classroom wish. Wishes are selected by a random drawing to receive a $5,000 grant. All wish recipients are invited to walk in the Fiesta Bowl Parade and be recognized on-field at the Cheez-It® Bowl. In its first two years, Wishes for Teachers granted over $1.2 million to Arizona teachers, impacting over 60,000 kids across the state.
For more information: https://fiestabowl.org/charities/wishes-for-teachers/
AAWL: Halloween
Halloween is better when you have your BFF by your side. Best Furry Friend, that is. Make sure this Halloween is PETrifying by donning a couple’s costume with your pup!
Dog costumes have soared in popularity over the last few years. Americans spent an estimated $350 million on pet costumes in 2015, with 20 million consumers choosing to dress their dog for autumnal fun.
Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace have a wide selection of costumes for adults, kids and pets. Find your next pet at the Arizona Animal Welfare League, 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix.
Tempe Marketplace 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
Desert Ridge Marketplace 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or call: 602-273-6852
Arizona Animal Welfare league 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Try It With Tess: Pinspiration
Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).
The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.
Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.
The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration 5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Best Pie in America: Apple Annie's
Lonely Planet, the leading international travel guidebook publisher, has recognized Apple Annie's as the best place to eat apple pie in the world. The four-generation Willcox, Ariz., family farm tops the list in the first edition of Ultimate Eats, recently published.
The book, published by Lonely Planet Food, ranks the world's top 500 food experiences, with "apple pie in the USA" coming in at No. 85 and Apple Annie's leading the category
For more information: www.appleannies.com
Apple Annie's Orchard, 2081 W Hardy Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643
March of Dimes: Modern Yoga and Chefs Auction
Modern Yoga
Get into your zen zone and support Baby Dylan with Manifest: Modern Yoga for March of Dimes this Sunday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Singh Meadows in Tempe. Clear your mind with a one-hour Modern Yoga session and post yoga, get a cute mini pony pic. Raffle prizes from Silver & Sage jewelry and Spiritual Gangster as well. Visit www.teamtinytot.com to register and remember your mat!
Cost: $25 in advance or $30 day of with ALL proceeds going straight to March of Dimes
Singh Meadows: 1490 E. Weber Drive Tempe (McClintock and Weber Drive)
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction
The annual Phoenix Signature Chefs Auction to benefit March of Dimes is set for November 11, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale. Top area chefs will prepare gourmet dishes to delight even the most discriminating palate. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on amazing one-of-a-kind items and experiences in the silent and live auction. The philanthropic event raises critical funds to benefit the March of Dimes mission to lead the fight to improve the health of all moms and babies. Approximately 11 chefs are donating their time and talent to create delicious culinary tastings for more than 250 guests.
For more info or to get your tickets, visit: https://www.marchofdimes.org/news/signature-chefs-auction-november-11.aspx
Job fair for opening of second location of Taphouse Kitchen
Taphouse Kitchen is opening its second location in Phoenix (3131 East Shea Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028). They will be having a job fair this Saturday, October 20th and Sunday, October 21st from 9 am to 3pm. They are hiring for all positions.
For more information: http://taphousekitchen.com/ or call: 602-296-4222
Welcome to the discussion.
