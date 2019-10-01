Trumpstock
There is no country more beautiful and wonderful than the land of freedom and opportunity. Celebrate the joy of being Americans with TRUMPSTOCK! This is a 3-day event of fun, speakers, and entertainment. Celebrating free speech, love of Country and Support for President Trump!
The event will be held at the Mohave Fairgrounds in Kingman, Arizona on 68 acres at with 3 stages and are open to Americans of all ages.
For more information on Trumpstock visit: https://trumpstock.wixsite.com/event
Pass Information:
- Early bird pass with VIP = $75
- Weekend Pass 3 Days = $50
- Camping Spots (For Fri-sun) = $60
- RV spot= $125
- VIP Event Pass =$75
Trumpstock:
- Oct. 4-6, 2019
- Mohave Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.
- Kingman, Arizona
National Hair Day: Mane Attraction Salon
Summer Hair Repair
Summer calls for bright blondes and swimming pools BUT what does that do to our hair? It sometime leads to unwanted build up and damage.
Here at Mane Attraction Salon we suggest:
- Malibu Crystal Gel Treatment
- Bumble Bumble Glow Line
Our in-house salon service called Malibu Crystal Gel.
- What does it do?
- draws out Damaging buildup from mineral and medications
- delivers soothing relief from scalp irritation
- effectively removes discoloration such as BRASSY/ASHY/MUDDY
- 100% vegan
The repair doesn't just stop at the salon.
- Bumble and Bumble has released their Glow Collection for at home use.
- What is it:
- Damage-free heat stylers that create a healthy glow
- What it does:
- Repairs
- Protects
- Nourishes hair back to healthy hair
- What is in it:
- Honey Protective Complex & Bond-Building Technology
- Who is it for:
- Dry, damaged hair (chemical, mechanical)
- Frequent Hot Tool user
For more information visit: www.maneattractionsalon.com
Mane Attraction Salon: 3156 E Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85251
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona's Brick or Treat!
Brick or Treat for your very own LEGO build! Trick or treating has nothing on this build a unique LEGO creation by Brick or Treating! Brick or Treat throughout LEGOLAND Discovery Center to get pieces to build your very own creepy creation!
- A Hauntingly Fun MINILAND: LEGOLAND Discovery Center's MINILAND transforms into a hauntingly fun area where you can try to spot all the extra spooky scenes. Dare find them all!
- Boo-tiful Halloween Builds: No trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center during October is complete without building seasonal LEGO models! Enjoy Halloween themed build activities with our Master Model Builder in the Creative Workshop and challenge your fellow LEGO lovers to a building competition.
- Crazy Cool Costumes: LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome to dress in their Halloween best! Bonus points for wearing a LEGO themed costume!
- Spooktacular Selfies: We dare you to take a spooktacular selfie! Pose for a photo with larger than life LEGO models or build LEGO costume props to take insta-worthy photos. Don't forget to share the fun on social media by tagging #BrickOrTreat.
- LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona's Brick or Treat: October 4-31, 2019
For more information: www.LEGOLANDDIscoverycenter.com/arizona
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona - 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #135, Tempe, AZ 85282
Pinspiration: National Card Making Day!
Save the date and make plans to join Pinspiration Saturday, October 5th anytime from 10am-1pm for National Card Making Day!
- This event is for kids, adults, creators, expert paper crafters...and anyone who would like to join us in hopefully brightening someone's day in hospice!
- Pinspiration is teaming up with Complete Hospice and Palliative Care for this event.
- Materials will be provided, but donations are greatly appreciated!
- All cards will be distributed to patients of Complete Hospice.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
For more information: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration: 5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Cycle Avondale ISM
For the first time ever, the City of Avondale is hosting a bicycle race and a portion of it will be on ISM Raceway!
Bicycle enthusiasts of all levels -- from the recreational rider to professional athletes will enjoy the opportunity to participate in Avondale's first half-metric bike ride!
Cycle Avondale takes place Sunday, October 6, is an official USA Cycling permitted event. This half metric (31 mile) bike ride route begins at Friendship Park (12325 W McDowell Road, Avondale, AZ 85323), with a route that includes ISM Raceway!
After the ride, festivities at Friendship Park will include music, food, drinks - including local brew vendors such as 8-Bit Aleworks and Scale & Feather Meadery, exhibitors/vendors, including Trek Bicycle Store, and fun for all!
The cost to register is $75. A portion of the registration proceeds will benefit local Phoenix Children's Hospital charity.
Registration fee includes:
- Secured, timed bike route
- Event shirt
- Commemorative token
- Food and Drink, including snacks at the pit stop
- SAG Support
- Charitable donation
- The race will start at 7 a.m.
Register now online via Avondale Parks and Recreation: www.avondaleaz.gov/cycleAvondale. Questions: call 623-333-2400.
Pink Patch Project/ Don't be a Chump! Check for a lump!
POSA is making it a priority to educate and support the underserved women of our community. Police Officers of Scottsdale Association will be hosting a free mammogram clinic and fundraiser in Old Town Scottsdale this Tuesday along with Don't be a Chump! Check for a Lump! Many people at the Scottsdale PD have been touched by the effects of breast cancer. Inspired by personal stories, and motivated by the Pink Patch Project, the Scottsdale Police decided they needed to step up their part in breast cancer awareness and prevention. The Pink Patch Project is a non-profit organization started in 2013 by the Seal Beach Police Department in California. They design and create pink patches for law enforcement agencies in the United States, to help them raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.
Police Officers of Scottsdale Association (POSA) have raised nearly $4,000 to go to Don't be a chump, Check for a lump with a check ceremony at the October 1st fundraiser and breast cancer screening event. Monies were raised through the sale of pink patches to Scottsdale Police officers, who will wear them on their uniforms throughout the month of October to show their support of breast cancer awareness.
A mammogram mobile bus will be onsite, in front of Scottsdale Civic Center Library (3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale 85251), taking people for free breast cancer screenings, from 9am to 12noon. No appointment is necessary.
- To participate: People should come down to the Scottsdale Civic Center library (plenty of free parking in the garage), on Tuesday, October 1st, between 9am and 12noon.
- To donate: Stop by the POSA booth by the LOVE sign on Tuesday, October 1st, between 9am and 12noon. Or, go online at checkforalump.org to make a donation.
The Pink Patch Project is a non-profit organization that creates pink versions of different law enforcement agencies across the country to raise breast cancer awareness. For more information: https://pinkpatchproject.com/.
The Don't be a Chump! Check for a Lump! mission is to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer through education, prevention, and direct assistance with free wigs and mammograms. For more information: www.checkforalump.org
Health Fast- Food: Stephanie Espinoza MA, RDN
Whether you're filling up mid-road trip, taking a break from the office for a fast lunch, or picking a convenient alternative for dinner, many fast-food restaurants are making an effort towards healthy options. Smart choices are still tricky, but if you find yourself in that fast food line, Stephanie Espinoza help us with healthier options from some of your favorite fast food chains.
Five tips for making healthier choices:
- Keep portions small
- Watch what you drink
- Choose healthy side dishes
- Choose the grilled meat or veggie option
- Go Green...choose an entree salad
Chipotle-Vegetarian Burrito Bowl
- 390 calories
- 7.5g fat
- 68g carbs
- 3g protein
Taco Bell- Shredded Chicken Soft Taco
- 170 Calories
- 6g Fat
- 18g Carbs
- 12g Protein
In-n-Out Burger--Protein Style Burger
- (this is "off" menu") Basically, a burger with no cheese and no bun wrapped in lettuce.
- 240 Calories
- 17g Fat
- 11g Carbs
- 13g Protein
Starbucks Spinach-Feta Egg White Wrap
- 290 Calories
- 10g Fat
- 33g Carbs
- 19g Protein
Starbucks-Classic oatmeal with Sous Vide Egg White & Red Pepper Bites
- 330 Calories
- 9.5g Fat
- 41g Carbs
- 18g Protein
Panda Express-Broccoli Beef with Brown Rice
- 380 calories
- 9g fat
- 51g Carbs
- 12g Protein
Panera-You Pick Two 1/2 Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken and Cup of Ten Vegetable Soup
- 325 Calories
- 16.5g Fat
- 26g Carbs
- 19g Protein
For more information: www.nutritionpro.net or phone:480-294-6543
Two Valley locations:
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1237 S. Val Vista Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1599 E. Orangewood Ave., #100
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
Mister Manners Social Media Do's and Don’ts
- Bite Your Tongue. (Or your fingers, if they are doing the communicating for you.) If you wouldn't say it to someone's face, don't type, utter or signal it.
- Ask Before Tagging. Don't presume the subjects in your photos want to be tagged. Check first and whenever possible, ensure everyone in the photo is happy with the image before you put it online for public consumption.
- Share the Love. If a friend consistently likes and comments favorably on your posts, do the same for them. Friendship is a two-way street. Even in the virtual world. And don't forget to thank those who have a thoughtful thing to say about anything you have posted.
- Unfollow Before Unfriending. If you are finding your college roommate's Facebook posts about her toddler's potty training a bit excessive, take a break from the friendship by hiding her posts. She'll never know, and it's a much gentler approach than unfriending which should be the last resort when they are a good friend IRL.
- Moderate and Curate. Lest you be seen as the friend who never stops posting about mundane happenings, ask yourself: If I had to select the one thing that happened to me today that my circle would truly have an interest in, would this be it? Chances are, they are not counting the minutes until you post your next latte photo.
To learn more about Mister Manners, Thomas P. Farley, America's Trusted Etiquette Expert visit: www.mister-manners.com
Phoenix Fashion Week: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Phoenix Fashion Week kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month with FASHIONABLY PINK Survivor and Celebrity Fashion Show!
Upcoming local breast cancer charity Don't Be A Chum, Check For A Lump…and celebrities walking for the cause include the Javier Soto, The JohnJay & Rich Show, Miss Arizona USA, Brad Perry, and cancer Doctor, Brian Gawley.
- Thursday Oct. 3rd (Doors Open at 5:30pm Fashion Show approx. 8:20pm
- Holly Rose Breast Cancer survivor and founder of charity
- Raising donations and awareness
- Talking Stick Resort 9800 E. Talking Stick Way Scottsdale, AZ 85250
To learn more: www.FashionablyPink2019.eventbrite.com