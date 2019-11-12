AFFCF’s 8th Annual Slider Throwdown
The family-friendly 2019 Slider Throwdown returns to the valley on Sunday, November 17 from noon to 3:00 p.m. Kierland Commons, located at 15205 N. Kierland Boulevard, becomes home to this “battle of the burger” for the afternoon as attendees sample some of the most delicious sliders in the valley while helping the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF) in their efforts to support local foster children in need.
Throughout the event, local food truck vendors will compete for the title of “Best Slider.” Slider experts will judge creative slider entries from participants including Drive Wood Fired Grill, Aioli Burger, Buzz N Bee, Two Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, Food Diva and Petrini’s on the Go. Attendees can also vote on their favorite slider to be honored with the coveted “People’s Choice” Award.
- Sunday, November 17th
- Kierland Commons – 15205 N. Kierland Blvd., Scottsdale
- 12 noon to 3:00PM
- Cost: $35 per person – gets you 1 sample slider from each participating food truck + 2 non-alcohol beverages
- Family friendly – games and activities for kids, live band Rock Lobster will be performing + silent auction
- Proceeds to benefit various AFFCF programs
Admission is $35 and includes samples of all sliders plus three drink tickets for redemption of non-alcoholic drinks. A silent auction will take place during the event, with lots of exciting packages to be won, and live music by Lane Change will keep the crowd on their feet.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF), which is dedicated to giving foster children the opportunity for “normal” childhoods and prepare them for successful adulthoods through programming and scholarships. The AFFCF needs the community’s help to continue this important work for the more than 13,000 children currently in foster care in the state. Valley residents can do their part while socializing, shopping and sampling tasty sliders by purchasing tickets to the 2019 Slider Throwdown at www.affcf.org or phone (602) 252-9445.
Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation 360 E. Coronado Rd., Ste. 190 Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Bayou Bandits
The Bayou Bandits are a premier southern rock, country, and blues band. They have been rocking the stage in Arizona, Mexico, and Louisiana for 6 years. The founder of the band Joshua Strickland hails from South Louisiana and has been considered one of the “young artists on the rise” (27 years old) in the state of Arizona and has received many accolades from members of the Arizona music hall of fame and the Louisiana music hall of fame and has shared the stage and is in the process of recording with nationally known acts that originated from Arizona and his home state of Louisiana. Joshua Strickland is also a combat veteran having served in Afghanistan in the United States Army and is the recipient of numerous awards and decorations.
The Bayo Bandits will be at the Valley Bar promoting their new record release November 14th, show time at 7:30pm. For more information visit: https://www.valleybarphx.com/e/the-bayou-bandits-w-haley-green-dl-marble-the-real-fakes-74721649465/
For more information on The Bayo Bandits visit: https://thebayoubandits.com/
Olivia's Book Club: "keep looking up"
"Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy" tells the long-awaited story of how their family overcame the grief and stigma around losing their husband/father and son/brother to suicide within 3 years of each other. More than just sharing their story, the book includes 11 chapters of inspirational steps the Conley’s learned during their journey. They hope to help other people get their own adversity. “We crafted this book so that people could learn from us,” says Carey and Laurel, “and we’ve included talking questions at the end for reflection for either family or group discussion. We want people to have a change in perspective on life and keep looking up.”
For more information: www.CareyConley.com
Walk with the Flock
Flamingle is the newest Backstage Adventure at the Phoenix Zoo. Offered daily, guests can get to “walk with the flock” of flamingo chicks around the Zoo’s main lake, then enter into their habitat to feed them! This experience is one hour long, and you will create lifelong memories!
For more information: https://www.phoenixzoo.org/flock-this-way/
Phoenix Zoo: 455 N. Galvin Pkway, Phx, AZ 85008
ASL Defense
Karate class for the deaf and hard of hearing community facilitated in America Sign Language by Missy Keast, a prominent national figure of the deaf community.
In 2011, after her third daughter was born, Missy Keast decided to try something different. Karate was the answer. Fortunately, she chose to check out Peaceful Warrior Martial Arts & Healing Center. Luckily, this was no strip mall karate center. Instead, it was, and still is, a Dojo focused on the purity and traditions of Shorin-Ryu. Missy immersed herself into the traditions of the art to include learning Japanese. This new passion and culture has given her a sense of confidence. Missy is profoundly Deaf and only uses American Sign Language to communicate. To balance her commitment to the art, Sensei Richard M. Poage learned ASL and trained with her for eight years with private and group lessons. Her trip with the Dojo to Okinawa in memoriam of Richard M. Poage in 2019 reinforced her commitment to the art and also made her realize that the journey is just beginning. When not "Kicking Class" at the Dojo and on her husband, she runs ASL Inside, LLC. She founded ASL Inside to deliver online ASL curriculum for thousands of students in the United States and Canada. Missy is also spreading the art of Shorin-Ryu and self-defense to the deaf adult and children population who are looking to master the art of self-discipline.
She loves the words of Confucius – “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”
For more information: https://peacefulwarriorphx.com/
Peaceful Warrior Martial Arts : 7830 E Redfield Rd, Ste 12 Scottsdale 85260