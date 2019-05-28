Phoenix Zoo Summer Hours and New Animals
Summer hours go into effect on Saturday! (7 a.m. 2 p.m., member entry at 6 a.m.)
Recently, the zoo received two zebras; a female from Detroit Zoological Society and a male from Reid Park Zoo in Tucson. The female is currently out on exhibit with our resident female and they are getting along well. It will take longer to introduce the male to the ladies, but he is enjoying the single life in the barn and we can chat with a keeper about all of them.
Also, they just received a new male jaguar, Saban, from the Jacksonville Zoo.
And, Moshi, the newest baby giraffe is enjoying her time out on the Savanna with her siblings. She is growing like a weed already!
And of course, Rayma, the orangutan who came to the zoo couple of months back is doing well too.
For more information, visit: www.phoenixzoo.org
Phoenix Zoo - 455 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Drowning Taco
It's Taco Tuesday! But have you ever heard of a drowned taco? It's a different twist and worth a taste.... crunchy rolled tacos are soaked, and drowning essentially, in red broth. It's taken Valley Resident Alma Kerby 10 years to perfect! She says it's a recipe that came from her dad's hometown of El Paso, and a dish he loved. And, after much experimentation, she finally figured out the concoction. She makes the meal for her dad, but has recently decided to share the dish and this unique taste of Texas with the good folks here in the Valley. She just hopes everybody enjoys it!
- Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/thedrowningtaco/ or phone: 602-697-9574
The Drowning Taco. 264 East Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85210
STAX3D
Are you looking for something fun, entertaining & educational for the kids this summer? Well, look no further. STAX3D is known in the manufacturing, aerospace, medical & engineering worlds for its cutting-edge 3D technologies such as printing, scanning, robotics, AR & VR. Their 3D solutions help improve efficiency, lower cost & drive growth. But did you know it could also be a fun summer activity to do with the kids?
A few months ago, the STAX3D retail store was moved from the Chandler Mall to their headquarters at 1497 E. Baseline Rd, Suite 100, in Gilbert. Not only can you shop for your 3D technology there but also experience it first-hand. With 3D printing, robotics & virtual reality there is something fun for everyone in the family to enjoy…
● Video games
● Robots
● Jewelry making
● Toys
● Exercise
● 3D figurines
● You can even practice your "Red Carpet" runway walk
Mom & dad can wander around & shop for new 3D technologies that will benefit their business. The staff at STAX3D is happy to give you a tour, listen to your company's needs & offer precision 3D solutions in the form of 3D printing, design, scanning,augmented & virtual reality.
It doesn't matter the age or experience level, there is always fun & innovation for the
whole family at STAX3D in Gilbert.
- $5 off for viewers that call today to book their virtual reality experience, just mention Good Morning Arizona
- M - F, 8am - 5pm, or by appointment
For more information: www.stax3d.com or phone: (602) 595-3155
STAX3D-1497 E Baseline Rd #100, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Once Demonstrates Music's Power to Heal and Inspire
- ONCE is the final show in The Phoenix Theatre Company's 99th season. The 100th season kicks off with SPAMILTON on June 12.
- ONCE is at The Phoenix Theatre Company now through June 16.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave on Central and McDowell, right next to the Phoenix Art Museum.
The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre's website: http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/ or by calling their box office at 602-254-2151.
The Phoenix Theatre Company- 1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004
