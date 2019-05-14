U-Haul Job Fair
U-Haul plans to hire 50 to 100 new part-time Team Members as Live Verify agents to assist customers using the Truck Share 24/7® program. Candidates who interview and do not meet the standard for Live Verify agents may still be offered positions as Customer Service agents, Roadside Assistant agents and Center Support agents. There are at least 15 desks waiting to be filled in each department.
Additionally, U-Haul needs to hire up to 700 work-from-home Customer Service agents in a part-time capacity as the busy summer moving season gets underway.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 15.
- U-Haul Corporate Headquarters at 2727 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Apply online at https://jobs.uhaul.com/ prior to arriving. Competitive pay. Part-time Team Members, or "moonlighters," are able to work 25+ hours per week.
Winning Chef: James Beard
FnB chef Charleen Badman who WON the 2019 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest. James Beard is like the "Oscars" of the restaurant world! It's been12 years since an AZ chef took home a James Beard award. Awards show happened last week in Chicago!
For more information: www.fnbrestaurant.com or phone: (480) 284-4777
FnB Restaurant: 7125 E. 5th Ave. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
CBD Camp
There's no denying it: CBD is taking over! And local medical marijuana dispensary Territory is hosting Camp CBD, a first of its kind community event in Arizona, to celebrate the grand opening of their new location on Saturday, May 18th. Camp CBD, is a one-day-only special event slated for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in front of Territory Dispensary's second East Valley location, opening at 5409 S Power Road in Mesa. They'll have everything from CBD skincare to BBQ and hot sauces and even pet treats. No medical cannabis card necessary!
For more information visit: www.TerritoryDispensary.com
Territory Dispensary: 5409 South Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85212
Washington Federal partnering with Everfi Venture program
Washington Federal partners with leading education technology company Everfi, to provide local high schools with the Washington Federal Financial Scholars Program, a financial education curriculum designed to provide students with the critical skills needed to make sound financial decisions. The program, which locally launched at Metro Tech High School in 2013, provides schools with Everfi's interactive, web-based financial management education tool at no cost to either the school itself or taxpayers.
"The web-based platform uses the latest in new media technology simulations, avatars, gaming and adaptive-pathing to bring complex financial concepts to life for today's digital generation. The high school course offers nine units in a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k's and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards,"
Since its inception, the program has graduated more than 900 local students and grown to six other schools across Arizona.
The program has been such a success at Metro Tech that they have expanded to use Everfi programs, supported by Washington Federal, in other ways, even in Sports & Marketing classes, which led to the development of the school's popular Shark Tank series.
If your school would like to be a part of Everfi, there is no cost. Simply contact Washington Federal at www.washingtonfederal.com to learn more and get your school involved.
Alpacas of the Southwest
It's fun for the whole family, especially the kids as you get up close to friendly alpaca's in the middle of the desert. Take a tour and learn about these inquisitive, gentle animals, as well as all aspects of alpaca fiber and processing of fiber products. This is a full-service ranch, and family-owned, which offers breeding stock in both Suri and Huacaya alpacas. They started their journey in 2003 with just five alpacas. Their herd has now grown to 37!
For more information: http://southwestalpacatours.com/ or phone: (928) 225-1450
Alpacas of the Southwest:1108 McCarrel Rd Kingman, AZ 86401
Posture Perfect
"Fitness Geeny" hosts two free workshops in Scottsdale for sitting occupations and standing occupations. Geeny Hanjuko is hosting two FREE workshops to help with the posture and mobility of those who sit hours or stand hours on end for work. Sitting occupation is on May 15th (Wed) and the Standing occupation is on May 22nd (Wed.)
- When: Wednesday, May 15 or Wednesday May 22, 2019
- Time: 12-1:30pm
- Where: Independence Gym
- 2980 N. Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Cost: $89 or FREE with coupon code (payment will be taken at the workshop)
For more information visit: www.fitnessgeeny.com or phone: (623)229-5161
The Senators
The Senators are a Valley band with such a cool sound, remember their name, because they're going to get huge! And, they're already recording with some big names in the music industry and today, they're releasing a new album, 'Promised Land." This Saturday, at the Valley Bar they will had an EP release party at Valley Bar.
The Senators EP release party
- Valley Bar: 130 N Central Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85004
- Saturday, May 18, 2019
- Doors open at 7pm Show at 7:30 pm
- 21+ $10 Advance $12 day of show
- Website: https://www.valleybarphx.com/
For more information on The Senators visit: http://www.thesenatorsmusic.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/842074049476372/
Aguila Youth
Aguila Youth Leadership Institute is a unique college access organization carefully designed to serve a growing number of youth navigate through their academic, personal and professional world. The Institute provides a comprehensive support system to ensure the success of each student through a personalized plan. Adult professionals contribute to students who journey through a holistic approach that values their unique stories, goals and aspirations. While the preparation for college must include the fundamentals of developing writing skills, preparing for tests and more, Aguila believes inclusion of the arts, literature, civic engagement, social justice, service learning, health and wellness are equally important in developing successful students.
For more information: http://www.aguilayouth.org/
