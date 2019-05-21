Kids Cafe Summer Program
Starting next week (May 28 through August 2), kids 18 and under can get a free meal at the Care1st Avondale Resource Center through a partnership with St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance Kids Café this summer.
Kids Café is a USDA program that ensures that children in low-income areas continue to receive nutritious meals during long school vacations when they do not have access to school lunch or breakfast.
- Kids Café will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The free lunches are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Care1st Avondale Resource Center
- 328 W Western Ave, Avondale, AZ 85323
- Phone: (623) 333-2703
For more information: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/learn/programs/child-feeding/
4 week-long summer camps to try at AAWL
The Arizona Animal Welfare League has four week-long summer camps for kids between the ages of 7 and 17 to try!
- Arts and Animals (create art and toys to help animals get adopted and pass the time!)
- Desert Dwellers (meet exotic animal ambassadors!)
- Animal Science (learn about animal anatomy and how to suture sick stuffed animals)
- Counselors-in-Training (learn + get certified in CPR/First Aid)
Campers can spend an unforgettable, interactive, and animal-filled week exploring a range of topics focusing on animal care, veterinary medicine, responsible pet ownership and wildlife education. Activities include animal encounters and interactions, behind-the-scenes experiences and tours, crafts, games, guest speakers and more!
Arizona Animal Welfare League, 15 N. 40th Pl., Phoenix, June 3 through August 2, $275 to $385, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., before and after care are available. For more information, visit https://aawl.org/education/summer-camp
ASU Rowing Nationals
ASU Rowing Team has made it to National's. They leave tomorrow (Wed) for Nationals in Georgia! They had never even placed at Regionals until last year and now they have 3 boats going! These kids get up at 5:00am and row every morning from 5:00am-7:00am. They are great students who keep outstanding grades. This is a club sport, so they must pay for their own equipment/gear and rely on donations to help pay for their needs. Unlike many other rowing teams that have been established for 20+ years ASU Rowing has only been around for 10 years and have finally made it to National's this year. What a big accomplishment!
For more information and to help donate: http://asurowing.com/
Camp Kylee: AZ on the Rocks
Summer camp at AZ On The Rocks focuses on movement, physical activity and having fun while rock climbing, yoga, martial arts and playing games for ages 6-12 years old. No experience is required. Lunch is provided fresh every day by Pita Jungle (with pizza on Fridays). There are weekly, daily, half day and full day options. Last minute drop-ins also available. Camps start June 3rd - August 2nd.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ on the Rocks (AZR) is Arizona's largest climbing gym. AZR was built in 2004 and quickly became the leading climbing gym in the state. The family-friendly facility features over 14,000 square feet of climbing terrain, and offers bouldering, top-rope sport climbing, and lead sport climbing. The gym also offers yoga, fitness equipment and a Ninja Warrior Rig. Memberships, packages and drop in passes are available.
For more information on AZ on the Rocks, its events, and hours of operation, visit www.azontherocks.com or phone: (480) 502-9777
AZ on the Rocks is located at 16447 N. 91st Street, Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Camp Kylee: Topgolf Scottsdale at Riverwalk
Summer Academy- The next generation of golf is being redefined at Topgolf. Grow your child's game this summer with Topgolf Summer Academy. This academy is jam-packed with fun and learning.
The Summer Academy is five days of non-stop entertainment and learning that kids will love. This program includes all of the components that make up the great game of golf. From chipping, putting and full swing, to the rules and etiquette, kids will learn everything they need to know to improve their game.
Each Academy is designed and taught by our golf professionals from Topgolf Coach in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Summer Academy is staffed with a low student-to-instructor ratio to ensure each Junior Golfer receives in-depth, hands-on attention while he or she develops a winning golf swing.
For more information: https://topgolf.com/us/riverwalk/ or phone: (480) 240-2402
Topgolf Scottsdale 9500 E. Talking Stick Way Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Ken Coleman: Burnout
Ken Coleman, Career expert and author or The Proximity Principle teaches us the myth behind job burnout: What it actually is and how to avoid it.
The day you burnout is the day you die. Burnout doesn't exist if your heart is beating.
You're not experiencing burnout, you're experiencing build-up you’re doing the right thing, in the wrong place.
Build-up is: I'm working with difficult people and I can't change it, I'm working for a poor leader, I'm not doing work I'm passionate about. All this stuff builds up over time. Each week there's a disconnect and it builds up on your heart until you say to yourself, "I don't want to do this work anymore, and I'm burned out!"
The causes of buildup on your heart:
- No passion for your work. When you your job does not matter to you, you begin to believe that your work does not matter and then that YOU don't matter.
- Toxic work place. Poor leadership, difficult co-workers, gossip.
- Overwhelmed. Workload is unhealthy, long hours, stress.
- Under appreciated. Lack of recognition and reward, no growth opportunity.
- Bored. Not challenged anymore, work is mundane.
- All of these are fixable and doesn't necessarily mean you should change careers. Go back to your why. It could mean changing jobs, though.
4 Ways to Solve Build Up:
- Speak up tell your leader your issues and give them an opportunity to fix it
- Change your perspective if that doesn't work, be grateful for the role until you can make a change
- Change your role at the same time, start looking for other opportunities
- Change your location this could be in the same company or in a different company altogether
For more information: https://www.kencoleman.com
Ken Coleman: 3 ways to get promoted and move up the ladder
You don't get promotions for showing up, you get them for moving up
There are three ways to move up:
1. Know your role
- This is about clarity
- You and your leader need to be on the same page as to what is expected
- At Ramsey, we call this Key Results Area which details the role and expectations
2. Accept your role
- This is an attitude of gratitude for the opportunity and humble because you're getting a chance to learn and prove that you're valuable
- We call this Excellence in the Ordinary where you're doing your job to the best of your ability
3. Maximize your role
- This is going above and beyond what's expected of you by looking for ways to add value to others and exceeding expected results
- Find new ways to add value
For more information: https://www.kencoleman.com
Frank Caliendo / Comedian, Impersonator & Impressionist
He is everyone's favorite Comedian and Impersonator! His impressions of George W. Bush and John Madden are the best! Everybody loves Frank Caliendo! He's touring his live show all over the country through August, but he'll be right here in the Valley this Saturday and Sunday at Stand Up Live! Frank joins us to talk everything from sports, to family, to politics.... no topic is off limits with this guy!
For more information on Frank Caliendo visit: https://www.frankcaliendo.com
Showtimes and Tickets:
- Saturday, May 25th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Sunday, May 26th 7:00 PM
- 18 & over
- General Admission: $35.00 / $42.12
For more information: www.StandUpLive.com or Box Office #: (480) 719-6100
Stand Up Live 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.