Bark at the Park, benefitting AAWL
On May 10, you and your canine companion can split a hot dog at the ballpark to raise money for the state's oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter, AAWL!
Chase Field's Bark at the Park event next Friday will provide $5 from every ticket sold to the D-backs vs. Braves game to the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
People can purchase tickets to the Bark in the Park event online and reserve special seats for them and their dog to attend the game. Tickets are available for humans and their dogs in the bleachers and along the Baseline reserve. Price range: $22 to $30 (per person and per dog)
AAWL helps rescue, rehome and rehabilitate more than 4,000 animals from all over state every year.
- What: Bark at the Park
- When: Friday, May 10, 6:40 p.m.
- Where: Chase Field, 401 E Jefferson St., Phoenix
- How much: $22 to $30
- For more information: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/promotions/themes/bark-at-the-park
Arizona Animal Welfare league-25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
Cookin's a Drag
- Cookin's a Drag is making its world premiere in the Theatre's 99th season, after a successful reception in The Phoenix Theatre Company's Festival of New American Theatre in 2018.
- The new musical is a comedy with big heart.
- It is at The Phoenix Theatre Company now through May 26.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave on Central and McDowell, right next to the Phoenix Art Museum.
- This is currently The Phoenix Theatre Company's 99th season in the Valley.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages.
- Tickets are on sale now and start at just $29. Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre's website http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/ or by calling their box office at 602-254-2151.
A la Queen recipe
- 1.5 oz Hendricks gin
- 1 oz St. Germaine
- Splash of lemon juice
- 4 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit
- Ice
- Lime Wedge
The Phoenix Theatre Company-1825 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pinspiration
Parents are always looking for fun things to do with the kids during summer break and Pinspiration is the ultimate destination for crafty makers and shakers.
- Walk through all of the different themes Pet Lovers, Unicorns, Disney Fun, Mermaids & Ocean, Boho Fun, Princesses, Sports Art, Modern Makers,
- Walk through each daily inspiration -- Daily Masterpiece Mondays, Technique Tuesdays, Woodworking Wednesdays, Thoughtful Thursdays, Fantasy Fridays
For more information: www.pinspiration.com
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Pinspiration-5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
AZ Foothills Best of Our Valley 2019 Contest
AZ Foothills recently released the winners of their 12th annual Best of Our Valley contest in the April collector's edition of Arizona Foothills Magazine. The issue reaches more than 100k subscribers in both print and digital copies.
3TV won multiple 'Best of Our Valley' awards in the Media category including:
- Favorite Male TV Personality Morning or Daytime: Javier Soto, 3TV (also a winner in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015)
- Favorite Local Morning Show: 3TV (also a winner in 2017, 2016, 2015)
- Favorite Anchor Team: Olivia Fierro, Gina Maravilla, Scott Pasmore, Tess Rafols, Javier Soto and April Warnecke, 3TV
- Best Local News Web Site: azfamily.com (also a winner in 2018)
- Javier Soto also won 'Most Fashionable Valley Man' in the 'People' category. Javier is a repeat winner in this category as well, taking the title in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
For more information: www.azfoothills.com
The Haymarket Squares
After 10 years as a band, The Haymarket Squares are recording a live album on Friday, May 10, at Last Exit Live in Phoenix.
The Haymarket Squares at Last Exit Live
- Show: 8 pm
- 717 S. Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Phone: 602-271-7000
- Website: https://www.lastexitlive.com/
For more information on The Haymarket Squares, visit: http://www.haymarketsquares.com
