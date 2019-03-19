Glendale Mega Weekend: 5 Big Events
It's a super Saturday, March 23, 2019, and Glendale's Sports and Entertainment District stakeholders are gearing up to host 5 major events anticipated to attract more than 100,000 visitors to the West Valley's premier entertainment destination. First up, two shows from the acrobats of Cirque Du Soleil will thrill audiences under the big tent outside of State Farm Stadium.
Stepping up to the plate at Camelback Ranch Glendale’s spring training hometown teams the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers go head to head. Rounding out the day, two of country music's most popular sweethearts will delight fans at State Farm Stadium.
First, Trisha Yearwood hosts a tailgating extravaganza where fans can sample signature recipes and check out her home collection line. Finally, topping-off the night is country music legend Garth Brooks whose North American Stadium Tour is expected to set an all-time attendance record at State Farm Stadium for 78,000 fans. In all, more than 100,000 sports and music fans are expected to gather in Glendale for this mega weekend, headlined by #GarthinGlendale.
- Garth Brooks concert at State Farm Stadium at 7pm-Saturday Night
- 2 performances of Cirque de Solei in the parking Lot of the State Farm Stadium (2,500 expected for each show)
- noon / 3pm
- Trisha Yearwood-a luxury tailgate party for her food and furniture items---in the parking lot (she is married to Garth Brooks)
- For more information on these events visit: https://www.statefarmstadium.com/
- Dodgers & White Sox play at Camelback Ranch at 1pm (1,000 people or so expected---fans from both home teams)
- For more information: https://www.mlb.com/camelback-ranch
Bank of Hope Founders Cup
The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, the only LPGA tournament in Arizona, will be held March 19 to 24, 2019, at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The tournament will feature a full field of LPGA players who will compete for a $1.5 million purse. The event, which is televised and broadcast in over 160 nations across the globe, will feature notable golfers including 2018 winner and Olympic gold medalist Inbee Park, top earnings player Cristie Kerr and ASU alum Anna Nordqvist.
When:
- Tuesday, March 19 - Professional Practice Rounds 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 20 - Official Pro-Am 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24 Tournament Play 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Price:
- Good Any Day Grounds Tickets - $20 plus tax*
- Family Four Pack - $65 plus tax*
- Pioneer Pavilion Thursday to Sunday - $75 plus tax*
- 18th Villa Thursday to Sunday - $110 plus tax*
- Founders Club Thursday to Sunday - $135 plus tax*
- *Online pricing only
For more information on purchasing tickets and tournament updates visit www.lpgafounderscup.com/ticket-information
Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa 5350 E. Marriott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mesa Hohokam Charities
It's game day for the Cubs (Mariners vs Cubs at 1pm) at Hohokam stadium this morning, and we've got to say, those Cubs fans sure are charitable! Every spring training season their 50-50 raffle raises about $300,000, and all that money goes right into the Valley. And right now, the Mesa Hohokam Charities has about $50,000 up for grabs that any local nonprofit can apply for.
To learn more about the Mesa Hohokam Charities: www.Hohokams.org
Felicia Stoler, registered dietitian nutritionist: Diets that do More
Felicia Stoler shows three top diet plans recommended by registered dietitians and nutritionists that are designed to kick start a healthy lifestyle and reap more benefits than just weight loss to maintain a stronger and healthier version of you (talking points include: fasting mimicking diet, flexitarian diet and MIND diet). She will also dispel four fasting myths and outline the difference between popular intermittent fasting, time-restricted eating and prolong fasting diets that are currently trending. In fact, fasting has become the No. 1 most popular diet pattern in the United States for 2018, surpassing paleo and gluten-free diets!
Fasting Mimicking Diet:
The Fasting Mimicking Diet gives you the same health benefits of prolong fasting but it's more sustainable to do over the recommended 5 days because the stomach sees food, while the cells see fasting. You will likely drop weight with this diet, but the other health longevity benefits are so profound that TIME magazine named Longo as one of the 50 most influential people who are transforming health care. Benefits of prolong fasting include protection of lean body mass, maintaining healthy levels of metabolic markers and increased circulation of stem cells. Currently the only Fasting Mimicking Diet available is called ProLon (www.prolonfmd.com), which has been clinically shown to result in an average of 5-8 pounds of fat loss without losing lean body mass in the process.
Flexitarian Diet:
If you can't be a fulltime vegetarian, the Flexitarian Diet gives you a little wiggle room. As the diet may imply, it encourages people to eat vegetarian most of the time but doesn't require cutting out meats entirely. The term "flexitarian" was coined by a registered dietician who wrote the book, "The Flexitarian Diet," with the position that if you can't become a full-time vegetarian, there are still a lot of health benefits in becoming a part-time vegetarian. Yes, you will likely lose weight being a flexitarian, since vegetarians weigh about 15 percent less than non-vegetarians according to studies published in Nutrition Reviews, but there are also other health benefits. With a focus on healthy plant proteins and other whole, minimally processed plant-based foods, eating flexitarian may reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes, however most of this research is done on vegan and vegetarian diets so you may need to be a little flexible with the expectations of your health outcomes.
MIND Diet:
This diet is a two-for-one diet that combines two diets that are highly recommended by registered dieticians; it's a mix of the DASH and Mediterranean diet. Sure, you may lose some weight but the idea behind the MIND diet is that you will protect the brain and potentially curb cognitive decline that can lead to Alzheimer's disease. The crux of the diet is to eat from 10 brain-healthy food groups: green leafy vegetables, all other vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, olive oil and wine; and to avoid foods from five groups: red meats, butter and stick margarine, cheese, sweets and fried or fast food. In a study conducted at Rush University, the MIND diet was the most effective diet compared to the DASH and Mediterranean diet at reducing Alzheimer's disease by 35 percent during the study period. Researchers noted that, unlike the other two diets studied, even moderate adherence to the MIND diet brought about significant reduction in dementia risk.
Four Fasting Myths
There's a lot of misinformation when it comes to fasting, but with obesity and disease tipping the scales in the wrong direction, it might be worth bringing fasting back but first let's debunk four common myths:
Myth #1: Fasting Is Unhealthy: Fasting has been practiced since the beginning of time and five major religions support the practice. Feasting, on the other hand, is a modern tradition centered on popular holidays, which encourages continual eating, despite the increase in obesity rates.
Myth #2: Fasting Causes Muscle Wasting: Sugar and fat are the only two forms of energy the body stores and thus is what the body will use for energy while fasting. It's too inefficient for the body to attempt to break down muscles first.
Myth #3: The Most Important Meal is Breakfast: while you were sleeping you have been in a fasting state and the most important meal is not breakfast but rather when you break from your fast.
Myth #4: Eating After Fasting Turns Into Fat: When you break your fast, your body will be looking to replenish its stores of glycogen in the liver first where we typically store 2,000 calories. It's the easiest energy source for the body to access.
For more information visit: www.feliciastoler.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/drfeliciastoler
Arepa Soundtracks - New Arepa food truck
Arepa is a Venezuelan and Colombian corn-based sandwich. They launched food truck February last year, been in AZ since October. They have a Gluten Free Menu
For more information visit: https://arepasoundtracks.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arepasoundtracks/ or phone:(256) 263-9460.
