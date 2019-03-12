The American Heart Association: Strokes for Stroke Art Therapy
We've heard a lot about strokes in the last week following Luke Perry's death. A stroke can strike at any age. If you've had a stroke, how do you recover? What are the keys to living a normal life again? Painting is a big one! It helps stimulate brain function, boost confidence and improve hand-eye coordination.
The American Heart Association is hosting its first Strokes for Stroke Art Therapy & Painting Class. The FREE event takes place on March 20th and is open to stroke survivors of all ages and levels of stroke recovery, so we'll plug that too.
For more information: https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/arizona/phoenix or phone: (602) 414-5354
The American Heart Association: 2929 S 48th St, Tempe, AZ 85282
AAWL: Vetiquette
Research suggests 30 percent of dogs are highly stressed in a vet's waiting room and nearly a quarter of cats have bitten or scratched their owners while at the vet.
o Instead of swearing off vet visits for non-emergency care due to a pet's stressful behavior, AAWL wants you to try out its Vetitquette training class.
AAWL's education and medical departments worked together to create this training class that helps owners make vet visits less stressful.
o Demonstrate one or two lessons a dog will learn in the class
Additional training classes include "clicker training," puppy manners, feisty Fido, shy dog and basic/advanced obedience
o Private dog training is also available!
o AAWL alums get 15 percent off dog training courses, but anyone (regardless of where they adopted their dog) is welcome!
Event details:
- Who: Arizona Animal Welfare League
- What: Vetiquette training class
- When: Next two-week class begins Tuesday Feb. 5 and 12, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Where: 30 N. 40th Pl. in Phoenix
- How much: $60
- More info: https://aawl.org/training/pet-vetiquette
For more information on AAWL visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
A 2nd Act's annual storytelling performance, S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell a Real Story
The 8-woman cast of this storytelling performance takes audiences on an emotional journey from the depths of a terrifying illness to the heights of inspiration.
The featured cast members also in the segment created an amazing organization for young women survivors of breast and ovarian cancer.
Funds raised by this performance fund A 2nd Act's programs, including micro grants for women ready to launch or grow their 2nd Acts.
Tickets for S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Tell A Real Story are $22 (plus a $4.50 theatre surcharge) and available at the Box Office, 480-499-8587 or online at www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org.
For a limited time, purchase four tickets for the price of two using promo code "B2G2." Free vouchers are also available from A 2nd Act for qualifying cancer survivors (while quantities last).
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts-7380 East Second Street-Scottsdale, AZ 85251
About A2ndAct.org:
Recognizing that helping is healing, the mission of A2ndAct.org is to celebrate and support women survivors of all cancers who are using their gifts of life and experience in a 2nd Act for the greater good. A2ndAct.org is an Arizona non-profit corporation and a 501 (c)(3) organization. All donations are tax deductible. To learn more please visit A2ndAct.org.
Taco Cart Tuesday
Taco Tuesday is already one of everyone's favorite weekly food traditions, but we don't need a day of the week to pay homage to the humble taco. In fact, at local eatery Social Tap in Scottsdale, the tacos have become the restaurant's most popular dishes, so much so that they've launched a brand new mobile taco cart, so people can enjoy the delectable handhelds on the go, especially with spring training in full swing.
Social Tap Eatery seems like an unlikely power player in the Valley's taco scene, but between their filet mignon truffle tacos, seared ahi, braised short rib, veggie medley taco, and more, people are flocking in to get their taco fix or out to wherever the cart is stationed that day. Social Tap is a local eatery that blends a laid back, convivial environment with bold scratch recipes and backyard pub entertainment in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.
For more information: http://socialtapeatery.com/Scottsdale/ or Call (480) 947-4202
Social Tap Eatery: 4312 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Heather Walker: St. Patty's Day Yum
Beef Stew is always a staple in Ireland, and we're going to add a modern twist by doing a Guinness Beef Stew in the Instant Pot with a Puff Pastry cap!
Instant Pot Guinness Beef Pie
Pies are everything in Ireland. What we call a "pot pie" in the US, could be filled with any type of meat and/or vegetable in Ireland. Beef stews are also a major staple over there, so this "pie" filled with a Guinness Beef Stew is all kinds of authentic!
*Prep Time: 20 minutes / Cook Time: 60 minutes / Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. cubed beef stew meat
- 1 stick of butter
- 2 large carrots, sliced
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced or pressed
- 3 cups Guinness
- 32 oz. beef stock
- 2 medium Russet potatoes, cut into 1" cubes
- .5 oz. thyme
- .5 oz. rosemary
- 2 large bay leaves
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 4 tbsp. corn starch, dissolved in 4 tbsp. cold water
- 3 sheets puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp. milk
Steps:
1. Turn on the Instant Pot to sauté and melt the butter. Once the pot is ready and the butter is melted, add the meat and brown it on all sides. You may need to do this in 2 batches. Remove the meat from the heat and set aside.
2. Add the celery, carrots, onions and garlic. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until soft.
3. Add about 1 cup of the Guinness and stir around to de-glaze the pot. Add the meat back in with the potatoes, the rest of the Guinness and beef stock. Stir to combine.
4. Tie the thyme and rosemary together with cooking twine to create an herb bundle. Add the herb bundle to the pot along with the bay leaves.
5. Lock the top of the Instant Pot and set it to cook on high pressure for about 45 minutes. Allow the steam to release naturally for another 15 minutes.
6. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
7. Manually release the rest of the steam and unlock the pot. Re-set the Instant Pot to salute and bring the stew to a boil. Stir in the dissolved corn starch to thicken the stew. Stir in the frozen peas and combine.
8. Unfold the puff pastry onto a lightly floured surface. Use 6 oven safe stew bowls, that will hold 10-12 ounces of the stew and place them upside down on top of the puff pastry. Cut around the bowls, leaving about 1/2 inch of room, so that the puff pastry can cover the bowls once the stew is inside of them.
9. Spoon the stew into the oven safe bowls. Wet the tops and around the sides of the bowls where the puff pastry will stick. Place the puff pastry circles on top of the bowls and seal them on the edges.
10. Beat the milk and egg together in a separate bowl and brush it on top of the puff pastry. Cut a slit in the center of the pastry to vent.
11. Bake the pies in the oven at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes, until the puff pastry is golden brown.
12. Remove the pies from the oven and allow them to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
Potato Bread Farls and Fried Eggs
Fresh bread is ALWAYS on the table in Ireland with the most AMAZING Irish butter, so we're doing a home-made bread with a modern, buttery pea puree for dipping.
This is great for breakfast the morning after a big dinner involving mashed potatoes. Warm up the mashed potatoes for 30 seconds or so in the microwave, just so they combine well with the flour and butter.
*Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 15 minutes / Servings: 6-8 farls
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups warm mashed potatoes
- 1/2 stick of butter, melted
- 1 cup all-purpose flour (plus more for dusting)
- salt and pepper
- 6-8 fried eggs
Steps:
1. Add the mashed potato to a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
2. Stir in the butter and mix to combine.
3. Sift in the flour and then mix with your hands to make a dough.
4. Dust a flat surface lightly with flour and then roll out the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick circle. Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut the dough into 6-8 slices, or "farls."
5. Heat a large non-stick pan on medium heat and cook the farls for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Place a fried egg on top of each farl and serve.
Croissant Bread Pudding with Whiskey-Kissed Crème Anglaise
For dessert, there's a lot of FRENCH influence in the Irish culinary world, so we're going to do a croissant bread pudding with my personal, modern twist, whiskey-kissed crème anglaise and some fresh straw-berries!
Like any other fine pastry kitchen, there's a lot of French influence in the desserts of Ireland. With no lack of access to the finest French ingredients, Ireland can whip up some AMAZING pastries and desserts. A rich bread pudding made with day-old croissants seemed to be the most common dessert, but the DELICIOUS sauces like butterscotch, chocolate and crème Anglaise were anything but ordinary!
*Prep Time: 25 minutes / Cook Time: 45 minutes / Servings: 8
Croissant Bread Pudding:
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 8 medium croissants, cut into 1" cubes
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease an 8x12 inch baking dish with the butter and set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl combine the egg yolks, heavy cream, granulated sugar and vanilla extract. Whisk until the eggs are completely incorporated and mixture is smooth and combined.
3. Arrange the cubed croissants into the buttered baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the croissants and mix well with your hands to completely saturate the croissants. Pat the croissants down slightly to level the dish.
4. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes, until the top is a dark, golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
5. To serve: Spoon a large portion of the bread pudding onto a serving plate. Top with the Crème Anglaise (recipe below) and sprinkle with fresh strawberries
Whiskey-Kissed Crème Anglaise:
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 6 egg yolks
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 oz. Jameson whiskey
Steps:
1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, mix together the egg yolks and sugar on medium-low speed (3) until frothy.
2. In a medium saucepan, heat the vanilla and heavy cream, stirring occasionally just before it comes to a boil. Remove it from the heat and slowly temper it into the egg yolk mixture, just a bit at a time.
3. Return the mixture to the saucepan and heat on medium heat, stirring continuously, until it reaches at least 165 degrees (this will kill any bacteria from the eggs), thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon. Run the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl. Stir in the whiskey until completely combined and keep warm until ready to use.
References: Kevin Dundon's Modern Irish Food, 2013
For more information and recipes visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
