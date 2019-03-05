Warm Weather Brings out Rattlesnakes
Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary (PHS) urges people to be careful, and to coexist with snakes
Don't walk or reach where you can't see, cautions Dan Marchand, Curator of Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary. He says that snakes like to hide next to a home's foundation, where they feel safe and can find food. There, they can do a service to homeowners by eating rodents. Snakes also like to rest in damp or rocky areas.
If you do find a snake, walk away and don't try to move it yourself. An estimated 80 to 90 percent of rattlesnake bites happen when untrained people try to move or harm the snake.
Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary also wants people to understand that killing a snake or other reptile isn't necessary. "Wildlife plays an important role in our world," adds Marchand. "We can coexist if we understand their value and how to stay safe."
What to do if bitten by a rattlesnake:
- Keep the bitten area still.
- Remove any jewelry or constricting items near the affected area in case of swelling.
- If possible, elevate the wound area.
- Call 911 and stay calm.
DO NOT:
- Drive yourself to the hospital.
- Use ice to cool the bite.
- Cut open the wound and try to suck out the venom.
- Use a tourniquet. This will cut off blood flow and the limb may be lost.
At least 13 species of rattlesnake and the venomous Coral Snake make their home in Arizona. However, far more non-venomous snakes are found in the state.
For a fee, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary will remove a snake from your property.
For more information about PHS, call 602-550-1090 or go to www.phoenixherp.com.
American Stroke Association: F.A.S.T
Face Drooping
- Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven or lopsided?
Arm Weakness
- Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
Speech
- Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence.
Time to Call 9-1-1
- If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to the hospital immediately.
For more information visit: https://www.strokeassociation.org/
