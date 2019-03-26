Free pet trust seminar at AAWL
Nearly 70 percent of all US households (85M families) own a pet, according to the 2017-18 National Pet Owners survey. And yet, nearly 60 percent of Americans don't have a will or any formal estate plans. So, what happens if tragedy strikes, leaving one of those 85 million-plus four-legged family members without a caretaker?
o If pet owners don't know the answer to that, they might want to consider what they'd want to see happen.
Valley pet parents can do exactly that on March 30, when the Arizona Animal Welfare League hosts a free "Pet Trust" seminar from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at its main shelter (25 N. 40th St.) in Phoenix.
o The seminar covers the basics of estate planning for you and your pets, the need to decide who will care for them, and how to set up a trust if/when you're ready.
Event details: Pet Trust Seminar
- Arizona Animal Welfare League + Morris Hall PLLC
- Saturday, March 30, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- AAWL Main Shelter, 25 N. 40th St.
- Free, but registration is required
For more information: https://aawl.org/pettrust
Spring Closet Cleaning: Uptown Cheapskate Chandler
NOT a consignment store, you don't wait for your stuff to sell to get cash. You get cash same day you bring in your clothes!
- Uptown Cheapskate carries all the trendiest designer brands at up to 70 % off.
- If you decide to take store credit instead of cash when you sell us your clothes, you'll get 20% more in store credit!
- RECYCLING clothes by buying resale is great for the environment! Nat'l studies show that each person dumps 80 pounds of clothes and items in the local landfill. Only 1 out of every 10 items you donate actually get used, the rest end up in the landfill so stop buying new and see the exciting world of resale!
For more information: www.uptowncheapskate.com/chandler or phone: 480-786-0043
Uptown Cheapskate Chandler-3454 W. Chandler Blvd. #18 Chandler, AZ. 85226
African Fest USA at Tempe's Kiwanis Park
Tempe has long been a city that honors and appreciates the richness of different cultures, and the community will do so again this spring when it welcomes African Fest USA, a colorful celebration of the art, cuisine and culture of the globe's second-largest continent.
Hot on the heels of the highly successful Ethiopian Fest, the team at Tempe's Cafe Lalibela Ethiopian restaurant is expanding this year's event to honor the cultural achievements and identities of all African nations. African Fest USA is slated for 11:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kiwanis Park in Tempe (Mill Ave. and All America Way, Tempe), and attendees can anticipate a lively, imaginative affair featuring live music, drum classes, traditional performances, fashion shows, and food and drink selections from numerous African countries, among other draws. The first event of its kind hosted on Arizona soil, African Fest is possible thanks to the strong support of the City of Tempe and the Tempe Center for the Arts.
African Fest USA
- 11:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019
- Kiwanis Park - Tempe (Mill Ave. and All America Way, Tempe, AZ)
- For more information: https://africanfestusa.org/
For more about Cafe Lalibela, visit www.CafeLalibela.com or Phone: (480) 829-1939
Cafe Lalibela-849 W University Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281
2019 Teen Suicide Facts
Teen Lifeline Statistics
In 2018, Teen Lifeline received more than 23,000 calls and nearly 1,400 text messages from troubled youths throughout Arizona.
Teen Lifeline received 12 percent more calls and texts in 2018 than it did in 2017.
Of the calls made to Teen Lifeline:
o 16 percent were from children younger than 13
o 45 percent of callers were ages 13-15
o 31 percent of callers were ages 16-18
o 8 percent were 19 or older
Arizona Statistics
- In 2017, the most recent year for which data is available, 50 Arizona children between the ages of 10-17 died by suicide. This is a 32 percent increase from 2016.
- In 2017, one Arizona child between the ages of 10-17 died every 7.5 days.
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Arizona children and teens, following unintentional injuries.
- Arizona has the 23rd highest suicide rate for children and teens in the U.S.
- Arizona teens reported the 6th highest levels of feeling sad or hopeless (36.5 percent) compared to all other states.
National Statistics
- More than 6,100 youths die by suicide each year in the United States.
- An average of one youth life is lost to suicide every 1.5 hours in the United States.
- There are 200 suicide attempts for every death by suicide.
- Research has found that the way suicides are reported can either help encourage people to get help or can make people who are already vulnerable more likely to attempt suicide.
If you know anyone who's struggling, there is help out there. Contact one of the local crises services below.
local crisis services:
- For teens (602) 248-8336 (TEEN) Website: https://teenlifeline.org/
- For adults 1 (800) 273-8255 (TALK) Website: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
- AVAILABLE 24-7 TO GIVE SUPPORT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.