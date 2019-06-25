Shemar Arts Camp
Summer camps at the Shemer Art Center Educate children ages 6-13 years old and help them develop core visual are skills over the summer that they will use their entire lives!
- Summer Camps at Shemer Art Center - More than just a summer camp - stimulating environment, educational, fun, camaraderie, limited size classrooms to guarantee instructor attention
- Opportunity to be instructed by actual "artists"
- Instruction in various art mediums drawing, painting and ceramics
- Self-expression encouraged
For more information: https://shemerartcenter.org/programming/youth-classes/
Shemar Art Center: 5005 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018
"Surprise Your Eyes" at OdySea in the Desert
Step into a three-dimensional world and become the main character of wild, imaginary stories at Surprise Your Eyes, a 3D optical-illusion pop-up art installation opening on May 18 at OdySea in the Desert entertainment destination. From fighting with dinosaurs to walking on the moon to modifying Mona Lisa's make-up, the art work at Surprise Your Eyes comes to life when visitors step into the painting. An Instagrammer's paradise, guests will enjoy snapping photos of themselves and friends as they become part of the "trick art" that is quite deceiving at this unique attraction.
Art has never been so experiential, entertaining and deceptive! Trick art, which is also known as optical art or 3D art, is painted with clever angles so the subject looks three-dimensional when it is really two dimensional and appears to be an actual objective. It looks like a "real" dinosaur for example, not a painting of one. Guests will wonder if what they are seeing at Surprise Your Eyes is real!
Trick art has been around for thousands of years, since the Renaissance Era, when artists often painted in such a way to make a room appear larger or to make a flat ceiling look vaulted. The technical name for this type of art is "Trompe d'oeil," which in French means 'deceive the eye'.
Surprise Your Eyes will feature 30 different paintings and optical illusions sure to amuse and surprise visitors. To make the most of a visit, Surprise Your Eyes suggests guests come in groups of two or three to take photos of each other; some scenes require two or more people to interact. Since the experience incorporates taking snapshots of friends and family "in" the art, be sure all mobile phones are fully charged and have enough storage for new photos. Share your experience on social media with #SurpriseYourEyesAZ and @SurpriseYourEyesAZ and see how others have interpreted their visits too!
Surprise Your Eyes is located at the OdySea in the Desert entertainment destination at 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, AZ. Tickets are $10 for adults and children and can be purchased online at surpriseyoureye.com or at the venue box office. Surprise Your Eyes hours are 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and 9 a.m. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information please call 480-951-2100 or visit the website at www.odyseainthedesert.com.
OdySea in the Desert: 9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256,
The Larry Phoenix
The Larry is the ultimate all-day-vibes food and drink hangout from the team at Conceptually Social, anchored in the Phoenix Warehouse District at Galvanize. We're open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour with a lineup of menu items that checks all the boxes for healthy, comforting and eclectic cravings. If you're in a rush, we also have you covered with ready-to-eat meals that let you grab and go including some fresh and light sushi rolls.
If they can't make it for breakfast our happy hour beginning at 4 p.m. is a great chance to try some of our items. Stop by for 50% off sushi and pizza with your choice of $2 off draft beer and wine or pick your favorite cocktail for $5!
For more information: www.thelarryphx.com or phone: 602-432-0752
The Larry Phoenix 515 E. Grant St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
What is Gluten & Symptoms
It's become such a buzz word, especially surrounding weight loss, lots of people ditching the gluten and becoming gluten-free. We're going to cut through all the noise, Registered Dietitian Stephanie Espinoza talks about what gluten is and the symptoms some people say they feel if they have a sensitivity to it.
Gluten is a complex protein native to wheat and other cereal grains such as rye, malt, and brewer's yeast, and it has been present in our diet for tens of thousands of years. It also provides structure to our baked goods. But, it's also something we can be allergic to or intolerant of. RDNs are involved in the management of patients with celiac disease, and helping them adapt to a gluten-free lifestyle.
Common Symptoms of Gluten Sensitivity:
- Diarrhea
- Nausea
- Bloating abdominal pain
- Constipation
- Fatigue
For more information: www.nutritionpro.net
(1) comment
Gluten allergy? After 5000 alledgyears of eating bread with gluten how did all these people allegedly develop an allergy all of a sudden...Come On........
