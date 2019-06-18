AAWL: Kitten Yoga and Pop-Up Adoption Shop
Get into kitty-tree pose and downward facing feline with adoptable kittens scurrying between your feet or sitting on your shoulder at this one-hour yoga class that benefits the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter. AAWL rescues, rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 animals every year 1,200 of which are kittens. Following each yoga class, AAWL will host a pop-up adoption shop where yogis can adopt their four-legged yoga partners before the adoption event opens to the public between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Yoga Event:
- Who: AAWL and Scottsdale Quarter
- What: Kitten Yoga and Pop-Up Adoption Shop
- Where: Kitten yoga and the pop-up adoption shop events take place in a vacant suite next to the Urban Outfitters at Scottsdale Quarter (15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254).
- When: Saturdays, June 22, July 27, August 24, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- How much: $20 per person ($25 at doors)
- More info: Children 14 and older are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult
- To register: https://aawl.org/events/kitten-yoga-4
- Note: Bring own yoga mat
- ALSO: AAWL's pop-up adoption shop takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., following yoga, and is free and open to the public.
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Superstition Farm Day Camp
Looking for something for your little Farmer's to do while you're working? Look no further Superstition Farm is now offering full day farm camp. Our little farmers will enjoy the outdoors learning what it takes to be a farmer, educational field trips, and cool off in the barn with educational crafts, movies, and much more!!
- Superstition Farm Day Camp is fun, affordable, and educational.
- Breakfast and three healthy snacks provided. Children will need to bring a packed lunch from home to enjoy on the farm and will finish up their yummy sack lunch with a scoop of udder Delights ice cream.
- Barn doors open at 7:00 am and close at 5:30pm (Children do NOT have to stay the full day).
- Summer Camp starts May 27th and ends August 2nd.
- Also have a licensed medical professional if your little farmer may need a little extra TLC.
- Farmer's that are 5 years’ old to 14 years’ old
- Register TODAY by paying a onetime $50.00 registration fee
- Space is limited
- Cost is $100 for all five full days or $35 a day drop-in.
- Three scholarships that covers half the cost for three lucky farmer's that need assistance. PM for more details. (Must provide income for verification)
- ENROLL today by emailing info@superstitionfarm.com OR by texting 480-729-2982!!
For more information: www.superstitionfarm.com
Superstition Farm- 3440 S Hawes Road Mesa, AZ 85212
Processed Foods: Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN / The Nutrition Professionals
What is in processed foods?
- High fructose corn syrup
- sugar
- soluble corn fiber
- Modified corn starch
- Yellow 5 & 6
- sodium alginate
- Potassium bicarbonate
- dextrose
- TBHQ
- Calcium carbonate
- vegetable glycerin
- salt
- Canola &/or sunflower oil
- sodium acid pyrophosphate
- Disodium phosphate
- soy lecithin
- natural flavoring
- Glucose syrup
- palm kernel oil
- autolyzed yeast extract
- Monocalcium phosphate
The first thing you'll need to do is identify what a processed food is. Let me make it simple. Anything that comes in a package or a box, a baked good, fast food and most restaurant food is processed. Remember, if food is fuel then it needs to contain things the body needs. When you look at an ingredient list that is a mile long, with words you can't pronounce or don't recognize, you probably shouldn't be eating it. Fresh fruits, vegetables, raw nuts and seeds, legumes, and whole grains don't need an ingredient list. They are whole foods.
Once you know what processed foods are, then, I suggest you look at your snacks. Our snacking is notoriously processed. Keep in mind what snacking is for. It is just to get you to the next meal and to provide you with the right nutrition until then. If you are eating a well-balanced diet you probably shouldn't need a snack, but in case you do, keep a bag of raw unsalted nuts on hand, sliced up cucumber, carrots, celery, or peppers, an apple, orange, banana or other fruit. Nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables will provide you with the needed energy, as well as essential vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients.
Eating three balanced meals a day goes a long way in the regulation of your energy level, your appetite, and your mood. It does this by helping to regulate your blood sugar and insulin levels. Balance means including more food groups like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, lean protein sources and healthy fats.
Lastly in trying to crowd out the processed foods with healthier choices look at your week from an 80/20 perspective. We traditionally eat 21 meals in a week with 20% being around 3-4 meals. Our goal should always be to eat 100% of our choices as whole foods, but we all understand that sometimes life gets in the way, and that can't always be realistic. The 80/20 rule gives you some flexibility to eat whole 80% of the time, and to have dinner out with a friend, make cookies with your grandchildren, or have your family over for family dinner which would make up the other 20% of the time. This rule isn't so you can have a "cheat" day but to give you some wiggle room in your quest for better health.
Now, let's pay close attention to that extra 500 calories we eat when we consume a diet high in processed foods. An excess of 500 calories beyond what your body needs equates to 52 pounds gained in a year. It is time for us to stop kidding ourselves into thinking we don't need to change and that we just need a "new diet". The truth is, change the way you view food, see food as the fuel it is for your body, change your mind and your thinking, and that will change your life!
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at The Nutrition Professionals.
For more information: visit: www.NutritionPro.net
TIWT: Personalized Gift
What to give, what to give. Do you ever feel like you're running out of gift ideas for birthdays or special occasions? There's nothing better than a personalized gift to truly make someone feel special. For this Try it with Tess, we take a look at some unique gift ideas to make your gift memorable and loved!
1) Well Told
These one-of-a-kind, personalized pieces are etched with a signature map design. You can choose from college towns, home towns, cities. any place around the world. The etched map designs are carved into the surface for a unique and stunning effect on things like glasses, water bottles or a flask.
Website: www.welltolddesign.com
2) Personalized Leather Baseball ShowBelts by Nokona
ShowBelts are made by Nokona. fully customized and personalized belts that can be worn on or off the field, and are handcrafted with the finest quality leathers/Tagged "showbelts" by pro players in reference to being ready for "the show," Nokona has made personalized game belts for more than 100 Major League players, including Bryce Harper and Jose Altuve. ShowBelts are not just for athletes; they are high-end belts offered in a wide range of colors, from classic black and brown to bright colors that add a pop to your wardrobe, all made with Nokona's legendary ball glove leathers. Get your special someone a belt or glove with his name or favorite team.
Website: https://www.nokona.com/
3) Theresa Rose Designs Jewelry
Here's a quick, easy and affordable jewelry line that will make anyone feel special because you can personalize your gift. Theresa Rose Designs include earrings, bracelets and necklaces made with 14k gold-filled, sterling silver, and plated metals, paired with a wide variety of colorful stones. You can personalize any jewelry piece for any special occasion. Whether it's a necklace for your mom, a bracelet for your sister, or earrings for your best friend, the meaning behind your gift is remembered every time it's put on! Every piece is under $40.
Website: http://www.theresarosedesigns.com/home/
4) Glasstic Water Bottle
I love practical gifts. things people will actually use... like water bottles. This takes it a step further because you can also personalize it. Glasstic is a modular water bottle system- where you can personalize it with different looks, even color your own design. It has the benefits of glass with the luxuries of plastic...
- Reusable use it over and over again, reduce landfill waste.
- Shatterproof - If the glass breaks, it stays inside the shatterproof shell with no mess!
- Lifetime Warranty free parts for life.
- BPA free
Website: https://www.glassticwaterbottle.com/
5) Cameo - Personalized messages from celebrities
Cameo lets you buy personalized messages from celebrities to surprise your friends with. It launched a couple of years ago as a start-up and it's become a really popular gift! Cameo let’s use pick out a celebrity- from actors, musicians, athlete and reality stars-- and they will record a message for anyone you want. So, imagine getting Happy Birthday or a shout out video from your fav celeb?? Pretty cool!
