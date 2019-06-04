Summer School Art
Get out of the heat, and get indoors for a free cool art exhibit. It's at the Found: Re Phoenix hotel and the first session debuts this Friday, June 7 in conjunction with Downtown Phoenix's First Friday Artwalk.
Each "Summer School" sessions debuts with an artist's reception taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first session debuts Friday, June 7 (in conjunction with Downtown Phoenix's First Friday Artwalk) and the second session on Third Friday, June 19. Each Summer School "session" runs for six weeks, with new artists' works displayed in each exhibit. All of the students' paintings are a combination of acrylic and mixed media such as collage and charcoal. The work from the first exhibit is raw, fresh and expressionistic while the second exhibit is more classical in nature with a creative twist.
- The first session debuts Friday, June 7 (in conjunction with Downtown Phoenix's First Friday Artwalk)
- The second session is on the Third Friday, June 19th
- Studio 6020 offers classes in Creative Development, Beginning Art and a variety of workshops
For more information: https://www.foundrehotels.com/ or phone: 602-875-8000
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel: 1100 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Toy Barn
It's a storage unit you turn into a man cave! If you've never heard of it before, or ever seen one before, well, check this out! Sports cars, classic collectible cars, motorcycles, RVs they are bigger toys and they obviously require bigger boxes. They're luxury garage suites you rent just like a condo. But, this condo is exclusively for your toys.
Toy Barn was started by father and son Paul and Jason Phillips to meet a unique need a place to store your hot rods, collectible and classic cars, motor cycle collection, and more, aka your "toys."
- Toy Barn has three locations. Owner's buy a unit similar to buying a condo. Each unit is fully customizable. Owners install kitchens, wine fridges, lounge areas with TVs, car work stations, custom paint floors, temperature control round out the beauty of the units.
- Barn can be found in Cave Creek and Lone Mountain with three new locations of their upscale garage storage centers opening in Scottsdale, Chandler and Lone Mountain North.
For more information: www.ToyBarnStorage.com
Pinspiration: Father's Day
Father's Day is right around the corner, we head over to Pinspiration for some unique one-of-a-kind ideas for dad!
Come celebrate dads, grandpas and all the special guys in your life on Saturday, June 8th at 10am at Pinspiration on High Street AZ! Kids and dads can enjoy some quality craft time or make it a gift making session for someone special. All ages; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration includes a donut for dad + kids as well as all the supplies to make a keepsake hand-casting kit which is a beautiful, life-size statuette of your loved one's clasped hands. The hand-casting project size is best for groups of 1-3.) Includes 2 admission tickets to House of Comedy AZ for mom and dad to enjoy, buy-one-get-one lunch certificates for the Growler USA and 20% off ice cream/dessert at Yogurt Time High St Hangout.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration-5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
AAWL: Doggie Heat
It's heating up outside, definitely time to talk about man's best friend and keeping your pooch safe from the intense heat! We head over to AAWL for everything you need to know about summer safety with your pet, from sunscreen for their skin, who knew? To dog paw protection while hiking or walking on the hot pavement.
(Source: DogTime.com) To Protect from Heat Stroke:
Dampen the skin with lukewarm water and allow it to air-dry. Heatstroke occurs when the dogs' normal body mechanisms cannot keep body temperature in a safe range. Dogs don't have the ability to sweat, and panting can't fully cool a dog down when they are overheated.
(Source: ASPCA --American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)
- Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
- Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog: The layers of dogs' coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat. And be sure that any sunscreen or insect repellent product you use on your pets is labeled specifically for use on animals.
- When the temperature is very high, don't let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch's body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.
- Remember that food and drink commonly found at barbeques can be poisonous to pets. Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression and comas. Similarly, remember that the snacks enjoyed by your human friends should not be a treat for your pet; any change of diet, even for one meal, may give your dog or cat severe digestive ailments. Avoid raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate and products with the sweetener xylitol. Please visit our People Foods to Avoid Feeding Your Pets page for more information.
- Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. Not only can it lead to fatal heat stroke, it is illegal in several states!
- Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats. Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals.
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Scleroderma
Scleroderma - a group of rare diseases that more often affects women. It commonly occurs between the ages of 30 and 50.
- Scleroderma is a chronic connective tissue disease classified as an autoimmune rheumatic disease
- Hardening of the skin is one of the most visible manifestations of the disease. The disease varies from patient-to-patient
For more information: https://www.scleroderma.org
Tara at the Movies: "Dark Phoenix"
For more information on the movie: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/dark-phoenix
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.