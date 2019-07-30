AAWL: Mill Dog Rescue
Ten dogs' long journey from puppy mills in Missouri and Kansas came to a happy end at an Arizona shelter last week. Nearly a dozen puppy mill survivors from Colorado-based National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) were taken in by the Arizona Animal Welfare League. Although the dogs received medical and behavioral care from NMDR prior to arriving at AAWL, many still require multiple surgeries, long-term foster care, behavioral assistance, and a lot of patience before they can find a forever home. Rescued English bulldog Emmy Enchilada, for example, who spent almost seven years breeding in a puppy mill, still requires eye surgery and possible mammary surgery due to excessive breeding.
AAWL has a group of volunteers and staff with experience working with puppy mill survivors who will help integrate them into normal life through positive behavioral enrichment, medical care, and a lot of love. Even though NMDR did fantastic work with them before they arrived, this will be a long path for many of these survivors.
AAWL has helped NMDR rescue more than 150 puppy mill survivors over the years. In AAWL's experience, puppy mill survivors' medical costs are three times higher than the average dog who comes to the shelter.
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Pool maintenance tips during monsoon season, both before & after one hits
Monsoon Maintenance:
- Reduce bacteria
- Try to keep excessive dust from getting into the pool
- Make sure filters are working at capacity
- Clean the pool (before and after!)
- Balance chemicals
Following items pool owners should be aware of to maintain crystal clear water, reduce water loss/evaporation and keep equipment in peak condition:
Check the Filters (no, not on those selfies…) Why filter maintenance is important and what pool owners should have checked before the summer season hits
Cooling Pumps, Yay or Nay? Nikkel says while it's a great option for conserving water and keeping pool water refreshing throughout the season, it comes at a cost
It's All About Balance For optimal pool care in the summertime (and to keep crystal blue water from turning unsightly green), chemicals should be tested on a regular basis, pool surfaces should be brushed to reduce algae and bacteria.
For more information: https://www.supercleanpools.com/ or phone: 480-243-7665
Aquaman Pools LLC 23623 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste. D-3230 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Parenting Teens
Stop doing these 8 things for your teens this school year:
- Waking them up in the morning
- Making their breakfast and packing their lunch
- Doing all their laundry
- Filling out their paperwork
- Delivering their forgotten items to school
- Making their "Failure to Plan" your emergency
- Emailing and calling their teachers and coaches
- Meddling in their academics
Goal: to raise competent and capable adults!
Blog: https://amycarney.com/walk-away-from-doing-these-8-things-for-your-teen-this-school-year/
Website: https://amycarney.com/
Amy's Book: "Parent on Purpose: A Courageous Approaching to Raising Children in a Complicated World"
Salud Con Sabor
Healthy eating and making good food choices is important, but often difficult when a family is trying to keep their cultural traditions. Salud con Sabor Latino para Los Niños (Health with a Latin Flavor for Kids) program, is a six-week curriculum aimed at improving the overall health of children from Title I schools through culturally competent cooking, exercise, and education.
Esperança is an Arizona-based global health nonprofit organization, providing health education and resources to Maricopa County's most at-risk and under-served youth and adults through programs such as oral health, chronic disease prevention and management, nutrition, and parent ambassador training.
For more information: https://www.esperanca.org/ or phone: (602) 252-7772
Esperança 1911 W. Earll Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015
New Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake Debuts on National Cheesecake Day
The Cheesecake Factory® is celebrating its favorite holiday of the year National Cheesecake Day by offering dine-in guests any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. * The Cheesecake Factory will also introduce its newest flavor on National Cheesecake Day Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.
The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake is The Cheesecake Factory's delightful twist on a classic: creamy pineapple cheesecake with maraschino cherry swirl between two layers of moist buttery pineapple upside-down cake. For every slice of Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake sold through February 2020**, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.
*Offer valid July 30, 2019 for dine-in only. One slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. Must be present. Offer valid at restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.
**Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.
For more information about The Cheesecake Factory and locations, visit: www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com
One-Day Give Back Fundraiser for Ryan House
This is the fifth year Dutch Bros Phoenix has held a fundraiser for Ryan House.
- Tuesday, July 30 - Regular business hours for all 27 Phoenix area Dutch Bros locations.
For more information on Ryan House, visit: www.ryanhouse.org
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.