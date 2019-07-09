Humane Society Camp
Arizona Humane Society Animal Adventure Summer Camps Victory Vets, Junior EAMT (animal rescue) and Animal Advocates; 50% off the remaining 8 sessions
- Campers get to explore the world of animals and animal careers with animal interactions, hands-on activities
- AHS gearing up for July sessions of summer camp 50% off all camps! Typical costs are $275-$295 so half off of that
- Use the promo code: SUMMER50 for 50% off of these prices.
- Time frame: All camps are 8am-4pm; after care available too
Animal Advocates:
- Ages 6-8, 9-12
- Enrichment activities
- Multi-media project
Victory Vets:
- For teens 13-17
- View live surgeries, dissect organs, study anatomy
- Learn first-aid/triage medicine
Junior EAMT (rescuer)
- Learn from the stars of Animal Cops Phoenix on Animal Planet
- Learn how to use rescue equipment
- Mock cruelty investigations, courtrooms
For more information: www.azhumane.org/camps or phone: (602) 997-7585 ext. 2005
Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Voices for CASA Children
Voices for CASA Children is a local nonprofit that supports the CASA program, which in turn assists youth in foster care. Seeking to give a voice to every child in Arizona's foster care system, Voices for CASA Children offers a variety of informational sessions on volunteering options coming up in July and August.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. The program recruits, trains and supports volunteers in Maricopa County to advocate for children in foster care in court, and ensures that their needs are met.
About 600 CASA volunteers advocate for over 1,000 of the total 9,000 children in Maricopa County's foster care system, leaving thousands of children without advocacy
By giving 15-20 hours a month of your time as a CASA volunteer, you can be the difference between a child languishing in foster care and finding a permanent home.
Voices for CASA Children is a nonprofit that supports the CASA Program in Maricopa County. They host informational sessions throughout the year, which can be found at www.voicesforcasachildren.org
Voices for CASA Children Office -- 4300 N Miller Rd #116, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Pinspiration: Summer camp
Pinspiration is the ultimate destination for crafty makers and shakers! Pinspiration, is a DIY art studio the world's first DIY, Pinterest-inspired makerspace. The local art studio and wine bar on High Street in North Phoenix has over 60, ready-to-go project kits for you to choose from. Pinspiration offers both open-ended art experiences and tutorials for those in need of inspiration and assistance and is the crafting Mecca if you want a place to go to make a handmade gift.
Budget-friendly, there is no need to go out and buy a bunch of supplies you don't need. Pinspiration's hip studio provides guests access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Just like a restaurant, you pick your project and can personalize it and dazzle it as much as you would like. Projects run anywhere from $10-$65 and there are no DIY fails here. Don't forget the drinks and snacks, as well as a wine/beer bar to get those creative juices flowing.
Summer camp is offered through the summer every day from 9:30am-12pm.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration 5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
It's Cow Appreciation Day! Chick-Fil-A
- Anyone who visits a Chick-Fil-A location wearing something cow-like on July 9 will receive a free breakfast, lunch or dinner entree.
- In order to get that savory chicken, you'll have to come dressed in some kind of cow costume.
- More than 2,400 stores across the country will be participating, including those right here in the Valley.
- The deal will last until 7 p.m.
For more information and locations: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/cow-appreciation-day
Social Media Reax: Jackie Wright, President, Rainmaker Marketing & Public Relations
First and foremost, every company/public body, etc. that has a social media account MUST have a written social media policy in place. And, that policy should include the mandate that several people need to review and approve the content before it goes live. Posting content with guns blazing is the best way to start an online fight, which is the last thing you want to do when you're a big company or police department.
Other best practices would be:
- Don't respond to a sensitive situation when emotions are raw just like email, take a few minutes to craft a message that will work to drive positive change vs. create chaos.
- Realize that when you're on social media, EVERYONE has the potential to read/see/hear what it is you are posting. Post accordingly.
- LISTEN before you respond there are a number of social media listening tools available and any public entity should listen to what the chatter is before they react
- Stay away from random comments and tweets and post an official press release/statement as to what your position is and how the situation is being handled
For more information: https://rmimpr.com/ or phone: (480) 305-2017
Rainmaker Marketing & Public Relations: 7470 N Pacesetter Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Real Beauty Bible
Dr & Author, Richard J. Brown, M.D wrote The Real Beauty Bible: Navigating Your Journey Through Plastic Surgery as a way to educate anyone contemplating plastic surgery about the considerations that must be made throughout the entire process. Through this comprehensive guide to body rejuvenation you will learn:
- How to know if surgery is right for you
- Questions to ask yourself and your doctor before making a decision
- What to expect financially
- Tips about choosing the right doctor for you
- Some of today's most popular procedures
- What to expect before, on the day-of, and after surgery
- About board certification and why it's important - BIGGEST POINT
Amazon Link to Order Book: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Beauty-Bible-Navigating-Journey/dp/1599329980/ref=sr_1_fkmrnull_1?keywords=richard+brown+beauty+bible&qid=1553010023&s=gateway&sr=8-1-fkmrnull
For more information: https://www.richardjbrownmd.com
Office Locations:
- Scottsdale Main Address: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road - #100 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- Sun City Main Address: 13640 N. 99th Ave. - Suite #400 Sun City, AZ 85351
- Office Phone Number: (480) 947-2455
Fourth Annual "We've Got Your Back"
From shopping for school supplies to stuffing backpacks, Western Wealth Capital helps students in need with its Fourth Annual "We've Got Your Back" community outreach event
Western Wealth Capital saw the need to give back to the residents of their 40 apartment communities across the country, many in at-risk neighborhoods and Title IX school districts
- Many students across the Valley still need school supplies
- Western Wealth Capital is supplying its residents with the back to school supplies
- You can help local students by donating to Phoenix Rescue Mission
Donate to Phoenix Rescue Mission by contacting Catie Hammann, chammann@phoenixrescuemission.org, 602-346-3347 or donating online at https://phoenixrescuemission.org/
