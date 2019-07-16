50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing at Arizona Science Center
Today, the Science Center is celebrating one of the greatest human achievements in science, the 50th anniversary of human's first steps on the moon.
Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin cemented their place in history on this day 50 years ago when they blasted off into space with the mission of landing on the moon and returning home safely. The Apollo 11 launch of the Saturn V rocket from Cape Kennedy carried Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin into space on July 16, 1969, where they landed on the moon on July 20th, 1969.
Arizona Science Center will act as your Mission Control for the week of July 15-20 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing:
- To celebrate one of the most historic events of humankind, the Apollo 11 Moon Landing on July 20th, 1969, Arizona Science Center is throwing a week-long celebration with space themed activities, special showings of Apollo 11: First Steps in their Giant Screen Theater, their Grand Tour of the Solar System in the planetarium and more.
- On July 16th, the day of the actual rocket launch, ASC will be joining people from around the world for Global Rocket Launch Day and launch more than 100 rockets build by day-campers and guests will be able to build and launch rockets throughout the day.
- That evening, they are hosting an Observe the Moon night in Heritage Square where ASC reps will have telescopes to view the full moon and guests will also be able to go in the Science Center for viewings of the movie Apollo 11: First Steps and take in a laser show in the planetarium.
- The week will culminate with two family days on July 19 and 20 and will feature numerous hands-on space themed activities along with opportunities to interact with aerospace professionals from the likes of Boeing and Embry Riddle.
- Arizona Science Center is also one of four science centers’ being featured by NASA on July 19th for their STEM Forward to the Moon special on NASA TV.
For most up to date information, events and times, visit www.azscience.org/apollo11
Join the Blue Crew, our team of science interpreters, along with other space and astronomy lovers to observe the full moon in Heritage & Science Park. The Center will offer special after-hours showings of Apollo 11: First Steps Edition in the Irene P. Flynn Giant Screen Theater, Queen and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon Laser Shows in the Dorrance Planetarium, and Mummies of the World: The Exhibition. Observe the Moon Night | 59 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16 | Global Rocket Launch Day
- 10 a.m.5 p.m.: Rocket building and launches in CREATE at Arizona Science Center®
- 59 p.m.: Observe the Moon Family Night
- Friday, July 19, 10 a.m.5 p.m. | Apollo 11 Anniversary Family Celebration
- Friday, July 19, 610 p.m. | Science With A Twist (adult 21+ event)
- Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.5 p.m. | Continuing Apollo 11 Anniversary Family Celebration
- *Events subject to change
Heritage & Science Park (outside Arizona Science Center)
- Observe the Moon | 7:309 p.m.
Dorrance Planetarium
- Queen Laser Show | 7 p.m.
- Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon | 8 p.m.
- Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater
- Apollo 11: First Steps Edition | 6:30 p.m.
Arizona Science Center: 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Chef Scott Conant / "Chopped" Celebrity Chef
Scott Conant, acclaimed celebrity chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and judge on Food Network's "Chopped", has brought his signature brand of soulful Italian cooking to partner with local grower, Carl Seacat for an exclusive dining experience at Mora Italian on Wednesday, July 17.
This one-night-only event will feature a collaborative menu using Seacat's garden-fresh summer harvest, with welcome cocktails followed by a five-course family style dinner and wine pairings by Dario Soldan of Classico Wine.
To reserve a spot, visit https://www.opentable.com/r/mora-italian-phoenix?ref=1068
Mora Italian offers a world class culinary experience. For more information, visit www.moraitalian.com
Mora Italian 5651 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
AAWL: New Foster Program
AAWL's updated foster care building to accommodate higher intake needs and its new online application/orientation process, making it easier for much-needed foster parents to get involved.
- AAWL will take in 1,300 kittens this year through foster, and it recently completed the remodel and upgrade of its "cattery."
- New foster building increases the safety and care of our underage kittens, puppies, and their moms. This is the most vulnerable group at any animal shelter.
- The cattery wasn't the only upgrade to the foster program at AAWL. Foster orientation is now completely online. This makes it easier and more convenient to get involved.
- Why foster? Being a foster is an incredibly rewarding experience with time commitments as short as two weeks sometimes.
- AAWL sends you home with all the supplies you need to care for the animal. You just supply the time and love.
AAWL is always looking for foster parents for dogs and cats, for more information, visit www.aawl.org/foster
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Drug Alternatives
How does natural Viagra sound? Or how about a natural supplement for anxiety or to help you sleep? Lots of people are keeping big pharma in business with drugs for everything from cholesterol, to anxiety, to weight loss... but there could be alternatives that could help you naturally.
Dr. Chris McDaniel tell us what supplements that might help... (Warning: Supplements are not governed by the FDA)
- Instead of Viagra take Maca-3 (supports a healthy libido)
- Instead of Lipitor take Red Yeast Rice or Policosanol
- Instead of prostate drugs take Saw Palmetto
- Instead of Fosamax take a quality calcium magnesium supplement. 2:1 ratio
- Instead of Ambien take a natural blend of melatonin and lemon grass.
- Instead of muscle relaxants take a natural relaxant with valerian root, hops and passionflower
- Instead of Celebrex for your joints try turmeric
- Instead of your cardiologist putting you on something for your circulation try beets
- Instead of taking some dangerous thing pill like Fen-Fen take CLA. Totally natural and effective
And the basics. Every day. You should have a good multi. By good I mean pharmaceutical grade. And some essential fatty acids. I prefer Omega 3-6-9 in one formula. Fish, flax and borage oil. And I like an additional D supplement as well
And most importantly. Without enough water. You can't break down and use these vitamins. So, stay hydrated.
For more information on Dr. Chris M. McDaniel, visit: www.McSpine.com
Nightshade Veggies
You've probably seen posts online about nightshade veggies, it's becoming another trend of foods to avoid, of course there's lots of confusing information out there.... these are veggies with skins, like tomatoes, and bell peppers, and lots of people are saying they can cause inflammation, and even stall weight loss. Registered Dietitian Stephanie Espinoza shows what is the truth of nightshade veggies.
Source: www.MedicalNewsToday.com
Common nightshade vegetables that we eat include:
- white potatoes
- tomatoes
- eggplant
- bell peppers
- cayenne pepper
- paprika
If a person wishes to eliminate nightshades from the diet, they can replace them with other non-nightshade vegetables, such as:
- sweet potatoes
- yams
- cauliflower
- mushrooms
Fruits and vegetables from the nightshade family are staple foods for many people. Nightshades are nutritious, healthful foods and the idea that they cause inflammation is not supported by evidence.
Nightshade foods contain solanine, a chemical which some people believe may aggravate arthritis pain or inflammation. The Arthritis Foundation say that this is not true. However, if a person feels that certain foods trigger their arthritis symptoms, including nightshades, they should avoid these foods.
Health Benefits of Nightshade Vegetables:
- Certain nightshade vegetables can be excellent sources of nutrients, including vitamins, protein, and fiber.
- Eating a varied diet rich in vitamins and minerals can have a powerful effect on a person's health and improve the symptoms of chronic conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis.
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at The Nutrition Professionals.
For more information: visit: www.NutritionPro.net
Rob West
Rob West is a 5th generation native to AZ, after appearing on the Golf Channels Big Break Mexico reality show Rob went on to follow his passion of songwriting and then finally recording his own EP in Nashville. He has just released his EP titled Ro West "Arizona". A true Arizona native whose family settled Prescott in 1862.
For more information: https://www.robwestmusic.com/
