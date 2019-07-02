Organ Stop Food Bank
Bring in at least two approved "non-perishable" food items, or make a $2.00 cash donation, between July 1 and 31st and receive 10% off your entire kitchen bill that evening while enjoying The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ and delicious pizzas, pasta, salad and more! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting each Saturday and Sunday in July too!
Christmas in July is an annual food drive in the summer that aims to help stock United Food Bank's shelves. Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, meaning parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher- forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food. With your help, we will be able to continue to help our neighbors who struggle daily for food this summer. Because of you, meals will be delivered to senior citizens, fewer children will go to bed hungry, and many parents will worry less.
Most needed items are:
- Cash Donations * Peanut Butter
- Canned Meat * Canned Fruit & Vegetables
- Cereal-Whole Grain, Low Sugar
- Soup, Stews, Chili, Beans
- Milk-Canned/Dried * Rice and Pasta
- Please, no glass jars, baby food, or opened food
For more information, go to www.organstoppizza.com or phone: (480) 813-5700
Organ Stop Pizza is located at 1149 East Southern Avenue in Mesa, AZ 85204 (SW corner of Southern/Stapley).
AAWL: Pet Safety for July 4th
Fireworks can legally begin a few days before July 4th, so pet owners should already be ready for how the loud sounds can affect them.
What pet owners should do to prepare for July 4th
- Do not bring your pets to a firework show
- Make sure they are wearing updated ID tags with your current contact information. Make sure they're also microchipped with your contact info if they escape and lose their tags.
- Allow them access to a quiet part of the house and leave a radio on for background noise.
- Double check every gate, window, and door are closed and locked at your house before sundown.
- Consider ThunderShirts for nervous dogs. The shirts can create a calming effect for hours.
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
AAWL: Flea and Tick Prevention
People tend to think ticks are only a concern in cooler weather or when they've been walking through the woods, but AAWL's low-cost clinic has seen dogs with ticks on them…and they haven't left their backyards.
What to do:
- 4DX testing it tests for heartworm and tick-borne diseases, is done at any vet office including MD Petcare, and you can get the results during the visit.
- Ticks are more than gross. The diseases they can transmit have the potential of being deadly to your pets.
- Tick treatment is easy: Seresto collars that last up to 8 months or easy monthly topical treatment.
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
D-Backs 4th
Stay at Chase Field after the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies for a post-game firework show, presented by Gila River Hotels & Casino on Friday, July 5th.
It's all free with your ticket. Fans can also expect new treats and new gear, and a special tribute for military and first responders... (one veteran will also be surprised during the game)
- Military and first responders can get up to 50% off tickets for 5th of July (and all weekend long)
Fireworks Spectacular
- Dbacks host Colorado Rockies
- Friday, July 5th
- Game: 6:10pm
- Tickets: $22-$185.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. 602-514-8400 or dbacks.com
Tara at the Movies: Spiderman far from home
Tom Holland returns as our friendly neighborhood Super hero in "Spider-Man: Far from Home". Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
For more information on the movie: https://www.spidermanfarfromhome.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
4th Food/ 4th Drinks
One of the best things about this cake trend is that it does allow for so much creativity but the basic steps for creating a fault line cake are the
4th of July Fault Line Cake
Ingredients:
- 2 six-inch cakes, cut horizontally into 1” layers
- 1 four-inch cake, cut horizontally into 1” layers
- 5 cups of vanilla frosting
- 1 cup Red icing
- 1 cup Blue icing
- 1 cup red, white, blue candy decorations
Optional:
- 2 cups fresh strawberries
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
Steps:
- Frost the all of the cake layers with the vanilla frosting. Place two of the six-inch layers onto a serving dish. Place the four-inch cake on top of the six-inch cake.
- Fill the space between the two layers with the candy or fruit. Place the remaining six-inch cake on top of the four-inch cake.
- To create the fault line effect, place some of the red and blue icing over the sides of the two six-inch cakes and use a straight edge to blend it into the white frosting. Leave the edges rough at the top and bottom to make the cake look like it’s been broken apart in the center.
4th of july drinks & their virgin counterparts
The Bomb Pop
Ingredients:
- • 2 oz. Smirnoff Red, White and Berry Vodka
- • 4 oz. Lemon Lime Soda (Sprite)
- • ½ oz. Grenadine
- • ½ oz. Blue Curacao
To Prepare:
- Measure the vodka and soda into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into an 8 oz. glass filled with ice. Gently pour in the grenadine and wait for it to sink to the bottom. Gently float the Blue Curacao on top. Serve immediately.
The Banana Split Martini
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. Banana Liqueur
- 3 oz. Rum Chata
- Chocolate Syrup
- Strawberry Syrup
- Whipped Cream
- Maraschino Cherries
To Prepare:
- Pour the chocolate and strawberry syrup around the edges of an 8oz. martini glass. Measure the Rum Chata and the Banana Liqueur into a shaker filled with ice. Pour into the martini glass. Garnish with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Serve immediately.
Easy Peasy Pina Colada
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. Pineapple Juice
- 3 oz. Malibu Coconut Flavored Rum
- Pineapple slices
- Paper Umbrellas
To Prepare:
- Measure the pineapple juice and the Malibu Rum into a shaker filled with ice. Pour over an 8oz. glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a paper umbrella. Serve immediately.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
