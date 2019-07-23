Diesel Barber Shop
Hairstyling for men is no easy feat, and with the popularity in luxury beauty salons, barber shops often take a back seat. Not for long, however. The ultimate man cave for haircuts -- Diesel Barber Shop, located in North Scottsdale at the Shops at Zocallo, is no conventional salon. Featuring vintage arcade games, eclectic interior design with bright, neon colors and a 'bring your own beverage' policy, guests are invited for stylish and technical cuts in the presence of a fun, upbeat atmosphere that will bring you back to your college days.
For more information: www.dieselbarbershop.com or phone:(480) 794-1878
Diesel Barber Shop 15425 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Legoland Ninjago Days
What is your special power? We all have our own special powers and LEGOLAND Discovery Center wants families to find their special elemental power at the new NINJAGO event, Master Wu's Mission. From conquering the Spinjitzu Mountain to creating a ninja battle movie, these activities will hone skills of kids and parents to become a master NINJAGO warrior. Guests will even be challenged to build their own mech machine to fight against the various forces of evil and help Wu's team prevail. Kids can even meet and greet one of the stars of NINJAGO and get a selfie.
The LEGO NINJAGO Event at LEGOLAND Discovery Center includes the following activities which are all included with purchase of admission:
Create and Film A NINJA Battle Scene Use the movie master powers to create the ultimate ninja battle! Build the scene and capture each ninja move to make the ultimate NINJAGO battle scene.
LEGO (Kai/Lloyd/Nya/Wu) Character Meet and Greets Get your ninja moves ready! Join Master Wu's Mission by teaming up and taking a selfie with NINJAGO's (Kai/Lloyd/Nya/Wu)! Meet the stars at select times throughout the event.
Conquer the Mountain Guests can conquer the tallest mountain in all of NINJAGO with a zip and a zag using the giant zip line through the mountain. Families can work together or compete to take a shot at this very tall task!
Build the Mega Mech Machine Channel your inner ninja powers and create the ultimate Mech Machine that can battle any force of evil; even math homework.
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona
- July 12-September 2, 2019
- LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona - 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135, Tempe, AZ 85282
For more on LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona or to plan a visit, call (877) 526-3960, email arizona@legolanddiscoverycenter.com or https://arizona.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/
Sip and Shop Indoor Market
Claire Fifield is a local Entrepreneur & Philanthropist who founded The Glam Mompreneur 2 years ago to bring education, resources and opportunities to Mompreneur's Globally. This May she started the Sip and Shop Indoor Market to create a kid friendly market for Women to come out and network, share their passions and grown their local community! As a single mother of 2 young boys and full time Entrepreneur, Claire knows about the obstacles that Moms can face when growing their business and wanted to help overcome some of them. I.e. working in the summer months, childcare costs, kid friendly networking. The market started with a few vendors and has grown to a weekly 2-day market with Mompreneur Networking! Market times are Tuesdays from 11-7 & Saturdays 10-2.
What The Glam Mompreneur is: providing Education, resources and opportunities to Mompreneur's locally & globally.
The Sip and Shop Indoor Market solves the problem of Moms needing to work in summer months because they don't need daycare, the average family will spend 1/3 of their summer income on camp, since it's kid friendly.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1381474085340945/
Location: Three Wisemen 7323 East Shoeman Lane, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
The Glam Mompreneur: https://www.facebook.com/theglammompreneur/
Cool off like a firefighter with 10,000 gallons of water
Starting next week, kiddos can cool off with a REAL fire truck and tons of water activities for Vestar's back-to-school Splash Bash at three Valley locations:
Queen Creek Marketplace Friday, July 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Crossroads Towne Center Saturday, July 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Gilbert Gateway Towne Center Saturday, August 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The 100 percent FREE event is open to the public and includes a water-filled fire truck with spraying hoses, water cannons, squirt guns, live entertainment, games and prizes. Kids can explore a fully-restored classic pump fire truck, play with sirens, try on firefighter gear and much more.
Chief Pastry Chef Christine Conner / Ocean 44 and Dominick's Steakhouse
She has been working as a pastry chef for eight years and has been the head pastry chef for Dominick's Steakhouse, Steak 44 and now most recently Ocean 44 for the last four years. Prior to joining Prime Steak Concepts, Conner worked as the garde manger chef for several highly-regarded resorts in Arizona, including The Wigwam, The Boulders Resort & Spa as well as The Peaks Resort & Spa in Telluride, Colorado. She also oversaw preparation for banquets and special events and designed menus and canopies.
Steak 44 is located at 5101 N. 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018. Reservations can be made online at www.steak44.com or by calling (602) 271-4400.
Dominick's Steakhouse is located at 15169 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Reservations can be made online at www.dominickssteakhouse.com or by calling (480) 272-7271.
Ocean 44 is located at 4748 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Reservations can be made online at www.ocean44.com or by calling (480) 867-0044.
'90s Hairstyles - they're trending again!
From Neon Schrunchies, Crimping, High Pony, and Banana Clips, these 90's hairstyles are making a comeback.
● Big scrunchies and banana clips are very trendy right now.
● It's really easy to style these throwback trends while also staying current.
● Crimped hair, a classic '90s look.
● For this style, you'll need a hair crimper and some light-hold hairspray.
● Start by using the crimper, using it throughout the hair.
● Pull the hair back and put it into a ponytail.
● Scrunchies are a great way to give your hair some extra personality. There are so many textures, colors and varieties to choose from.
For more information visit: http://maneattractionsalon.com/ or phone: (602) 956-2996
Mane Attraction Salon: 3156 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
