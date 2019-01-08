Phoenix Herpetological Society: Warming the Reptiles
What does the Phoenix Herpetological Society (PHS) have to do to make sure the animals are kept safe with the cold weather that is hitting us? There is a lot that has to be done to make sure that many of the tortoises, crocodiles, alligators, etc. are either in warm confinements or have heating elements to keep them safe. Many would die if exposed to the severe cold for several hours. With temperatures in the low to mid 30's overnights, Dan Marchand, the curator of PHS along with other staff members, will be up several times overnight to make sure all the animals are warm and safe.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is a statewide facility that includes a surrender facility, education program, summer camps and rescue and rehabilitation.
For more information: https://www.phoenixherp.com/ or phone: (480) 513-4377
Phoenix Herpetological Society-28011 N. 78th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Kids and Flu
Many kids head back to school this week and the CDC is reporting flu cases are on the rise with Arizona seeing high levels of flu activity. Doctors say kids are particularly vulnerable to H1N1, this year's predominant flu strain.
- Teach them the importance of washing their hands often and the right way
- Remind them to not touch their eyes and mouth
- Teach them to cover their cough the right way
For more information on Mountain Park Health Center and locations visit: http://mountainparkhealth.org/
Waste Free New Year: Reducing waste in the kitchen at home
If one of your new year's resolutions is to create less waste, let's start in the kitchen!
- Farmers market haul no vegetable waste recipes w/ the normally unused parts (like tops of carrots & radish for pesto)
- Quick pickles (preserving of season or using up leftover veg)
- Maintain freshness (keeping your veg or farmers market haul fresh for as long as possible)
- Composting the waste, you do have
- Vegetable Skin & end pieces for a broth
- Old breads or left over (turning them into croutons & bread pudding)
For more information: http://www.crepe-bar.com/
Crêpe Bar -7520 S Rural Rd Tempe AZ 85283
Try It With Tess: Pinspiration
Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).
The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.
Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.
The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration-5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Wilde Wealth Management Group
Wilde Wealth Management Group is an award-winning independent fiduciary that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof.
A fee-based firm with in-house Independent Investment Advisors, Certified Financial Planners, Certified Public Accountants, attorneys, and mortgage and insurance specialists all working together toward clients' diverse goals,
For more information: https://www.wildewealth.com/ or phone: (480) 361-6203
Scottsdale Office: 7025 North Scottsdale Road Suite 115 Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Yelps' Top 100: Worth Takeaway
Worth Takeaway in Mesa ranked as #14 in the country places to eat in Yelps' Top 100 Places to Eat in 2019. Worth Takeaway ranked 14th on the list. To determine Yelps’ Top 100 Places to Eat for 2019, Yelps' looked at the reviews received by businesses in the restaurant and food categories. Yelp considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business's area so as not to disadvantage businesses in areas with relatively low review volume. Businesses must be primarily a restaurant or place to eat a meal to be included on the list.
To learn more on Yelps' Top 100 list visit: https://www.yelpblog.com/2019/01/yelps-top-100-places-to-eat-in-the-u-s-2019
For more information on Worth Takeaway visit: http://www.worthtakeaway.com/ or phone:(480) 833-2180
Worth Takeaway / 218 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201
