Alamo Drafthouse Book Drive
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Phoenix will be holding a book drive at both locations from January 18 through January 24 to compliment this month's literary-themed specialty programming. Anybody who brings a new, age-appropriate book (Ages 0 - 18 please!) will receive a voucher for a FREE popcorn.** All books will be donated to the local non-profit Kids Need to Read.
- The Alamo Drafthouse Specialty Programming theme for January is "Movies Based on Books"
- Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a Book Drive in the lobby of the Chandler and Tempe theaters from January 18 - 24
- All books will be donated to our local nonprofit partner, Kids Need to Read to help them with their mission of providing books to underserved schools, libraries and literacy programs. For each family donating a book, we will give a free popcorn.
- Other community partnerships include Kids Camp (proceeds go to local nonprofits benefiting Phoenix kids) & Community outreach screenings including SELMA presented in association with East Valley NAACP with panel discussions afterward
At Chandler:
- GOODFELLAS (based off of the 1985 book "Wiseguy")
- BABE Cereal Party (based off of the 1983 book "The Sheep-Pig")
- GONE WITH THE WIND
- DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS
- Champagne Cinema: TWILIGHT Rowdy Screening
- BLADE RUNNER: The Final Cut (from 60's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?")
- Afternoon Tea: THE AGE OF INNOCENCE
- AMERICAN PSYCHO Movie Parties
- THE GODFATHER Italian Feast
- GHOST WORLD (based off of a comic series turned graphic novel of the same name)
In Tempe:
- STAND BY ME (based on Stephen King's "The Body")
- BABE Cereal Parties
- THE MALTESE FALCON
- AMERICAN PSYCHO Movie Parties
- BEAUTIFUL BOY with Community Discussion (based off of the memoir of the same name and the memoir "Tweak")
- Fist City: OUT OF SIGHT
- GONE WITH THE WIND
- SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD Movie Party (based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series)
- FIGHT CLUB on 35mm
- DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS
- LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE
For more information: https://drafthouse.com/phoenix or phone: 480-795-6622
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Tempe 1140 E. Baseline Road Tempe, AZ 85283
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-Chandler 4955 S Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ 85248
New Year, New Denim 2019's hottest denim trends
- Denim is a wardrobe staple, but that doesn't mean boring or expected; there are a ton of new ways to wear this classic fabric
- Move over skinny jeans and make room for wide leg jeans, straight leg jeans and flares
- For the fashion risk-takers, it's time to incorporate new styles like slim-fit overalls and pieces reminiscent of 80s and 90s trends
For more information: www.scottsdalequarter.com
Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
2nd Annual Brenda and Kurt Warner's Celebrity Game Night to Support Treasure House
Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner and wife Brenda are hosting the second annual Brenda and Kurt Warner's Celebrity Game Night, which will honor Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald while raising money for one of the Warners' most beloved causes Treasure House, a supportive living environment to young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Brenda & Kurt Warner's Celebrity Game Night will take place Friday, February 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Van Buren in Phoenix. The Van Buren will be converted into one giant game room, full of favorites such as giant Jenga, pop-a-shot, air hockey and much, much more. A broad group of celebrities and athletes are expected to take part in the event.
For more information visit: www.treasurehouse.org/gamenight
The Van Buren- 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Gillette Ad Campaign
Gillette's viral new ad campaign dubbed "a short film" tackles bullying, harassment, toxic masculinity and #MeToo ideology in a way very few high-profile brands, no less individuals, have had the courage to.
Director: Kim Gehrig, who was selected via P&G's partnership with Free the Bid, a program that launched in 2016 that aims to get more female directors on ads.
Ad directs viewers to TheBestMenCanBe.org, a new site that details Gillette's new stance, which is backed by a commitment to donate at least $1 million annually the next three years to organizations designed to help men of all ages "achieve their personal best."
Commit Agency- 58 W Buffalo St #200, Chandler, AZ 85225
Website: www.commitagency.com or Phone: (480) 921-3220
