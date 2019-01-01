Life Time Opening Doors to Everyone this January 1 for Commitment Day
Hundreds of runners, walkers and families will be participating this New Year's Day - Jan. 1 in Life Time's annual Commitment Day www.CommitmentDay.com at 10 am as well as other events all day, here at Life Time in Gilbert.
Commitment Day 5K Registration and Additional Information
Participating Life Time destinations are also set to host the Commitment Day 5K, an outdoor run, on January 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in their respective time zones. Additionally, an indoor 5K event will be offered at select locations.
Registration is $35 in December and $40 for on-site registration on January 1 for the outdoor 5K and $15 for the indoor 5K; kids 12 and under receive complimentary entry. Registration includes a participant t-shirt and a brunch social Visit www.CommitmentDay.com to sign up and for more information.
Life Time Opening Doors to Everyone this Commitment Day - Get Active. Get Healthy. Get Happy. From Indoor and Outdoor Runs to Special Workouts Commitment Day is About Inspiring Health.
January is known worldwide as a time to reset. It's a time when people make resolutions related to health, wellness and life. Yet, statistics also show that 80+ percent of New Year's resolutions fall flat due to unrealistic goals or other hurdles.
Life Time Locations:
- Life Time - Tempe
- 1616 W Ruby Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284
- Phone:(480) 705-8855
- Life Time - Gilbert
- 381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296
- Phone:(480) 892-5020
- Life Time Athletic North Scottsdale
- 6850 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054
- Phone:(480) 538-9009
- Life Time Palm Valley
- 14540 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
- Phone:(623) 536-9595
- Life Time Scottsdale at Shea and the 101
- 8642 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Phone:(480) 607-0900
For more information: https://www.lifetime.life/
Flix Brewhouse
This winter break, it's all about family time and keeping the kids busy and entertained. Well, a new movie house has just opened up in the East Valley, complete with a dine-in experience. But for mom and dad, they're not left out. The line-up includes award-winning craft beers.
For more information: https://www.flixbrewhouse.com/chandler or Phone: (480) 476-8080
Flix Brewhouse/1 West Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona 85225
AAWL: New Year's resolutions that help homeless pets
A lot of common resolutions can pair perfectly with giving back to homeless pets
o 37% of people want to get more exercise
Solution: Volunteer and join AAWL's weekend hiking group
o 37% of people want to save more money
There's no cost to volunteer; Hit the shelter when you're bored (instead of the mall)
o 18% of people want to read more
Join AAWL's monthly book club, Ruff Draft
o 15% of people want to make new friends
AAWL has more than 450 active volunteers who meet up for special events or other social outings
o 13% of people want to take up a new hobby
Become a foster parent! AAWL's foster parents take in 1,500 puppies and kittens every year!
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Dom Faussette: Become The Obvious Choice at Work / How to get that promotion in 2019
-Social Media... Companies want authenticity from their employees. Employees want to promote and forget that branding (on social and in person) plays an important role to each employees’ success.
-Volunteer...Companies find value in Leaders who serve.
-Strengthen Cross-function Relationship...When an employee builds relationship with faculty in other departments, the employee diversifies their associations.
Diverse relationships in any organization, increases the odds of promotion.
For more information: https://domfaussette.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DomFaussette
Tracey Martin: Learning to align and define your goals while planning out your vision for 2019!!
Step 1: Create a Vision Board
For more information: www.officiallytraceymartin.com
