AAWL: Vetiquette Training Class
Research suggests 30 percent of dogs are highly stressed in a vet's waiting room and nearly a quarter of cats have bitten or scratched their owners while at the vet.
o Instead of swearing off vet visits for non-emergency care due to a pet's stressful behavior, AAWL wants you to try out its "Vet"itquette training class.
AAWL's education and medical departments worked together to create this training class that helps owners make vet visits less stressful.
o Demonstrate one or two lessons a dog will learn in the class
Additional training classes include "clicker training," puppy manners, feisty Fido, shy dog and basic/advanced obedience
o Private dog training is also available!
o AAWL alums get 15 percent off dog training courses, but anyone (regardless of where they adopted their dog) is welcome!
Event details:
- Who: Arizona Animal Welfare League
- What: Vetiquette training class
- When: Next two-week class begins Tuesday Feb. 5 and 12, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Where: 30 N. 40th Pl. in Phoenix
- How much: $60
For more information: https://aawl.org/training/pet-vetiquette
- Felicia Romero: Thyroid & Diet
- Focus on internal health. Healing gut, getting hormones aligned. Do you ever feel like you are doing everything right but still not losing weight? This might be the culprit.
- Giving your body a break - stop the extreme training because that could be causing your inflammation. Adopt the less is more mindset.
- Stop binge eating. Healing the mind and stopping the binge eating will help you get back on track. Focus on eating consistently and moderately.
- Manage stress- stress can wreak havoc on the body and have a huge effect on how our body loses weight and burns fat.
For more information visit: www.FeliciaRomero.com
Dianne Nowicki / She Draws You
Unique Valentine's Day gifts! But, you better put in your order, now this local artist is filling up! Birthday parties, graduation, proms is the meat of her business. To request Dianne, just go to the website: https://www.shedrawsyou.com/
She's been drawing faces since high school, 14 years ago, and started her business 5 years ago. She loves to draw people, faces, even wrinkles, it's a character about yourself you should love and embrace. She loves to enjoy how beautiful people are.
Operation Shower
Operation Shower is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and honoring military families by providing joyful baby showers for military moms-to-be to ease the stress of deployment, or in cases where spouses are seriously injured. Since the organization's inception in 2007, Operation Shower has showered more than 5,000 military moms from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard on military bases, during PGA TOUR tournaments, and at other locations. For more information, visit www.operationshower.org.
