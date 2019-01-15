Heritage Hats- Largest Hat Store in Arizona
Heritage Hats provide quality custom made and brand name hats with a variety of style for customers in the Phoenix-Scottsdale-Cave Creek Arizona areas and nationwide.
They have a large selection of westerns, fedoras, panamas, Australians and a variety of caps and other hats including the Kangol, pork pie, derby, and top hats. They carry a large variety of flat style caps and have a large selection of hat bands and other accessories to provide even more individual choices.
For more information: https://www.heritagehatshop.com/ or Phone: (602) 867-3323
Heritage Hats -13602 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85022
Coyotes and KaBOOM
Volunteers from Arizona Coyotes Foundation, Carvana, New World Educational Center and the community will join KaBOOM! on Tuesday, January 15 to transform an empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground in just six hours at New World Education Center. The new playground will help make play the easy choice for kids and families in Phoenix. Arizona Coyotes players including captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller will also be on hand to help build the playground.
In November, kids from the surrounding community came together to draw their dream playground. This playground is based off their drawings and will provide more than 450 kids in Phoenix with a great, safe place to play.
This playground is part of a broader effort led by Arizona Coyotes Foundation, Carvana and KaBOOM! to ensure communities have great PLAYces for kids and families. It will be the third build by Arizona Coyotes Foundation. Through this partnership, KaBOOM!, Arizona Coyotes Foundation and Carvana are creating an oasis where kids feel valued and loved, and where their potential is supported, nurtured and celebrated.
To learn more about Arizona Coyote Foundation visit: https://www.nhl.com/coyotes/community/foundation
For more information on KaBOOM! visit: https://kaboom.org/
Selah House Fundraiser: Angels Asana and Ale Third Year Event at Peaks Brewery Wilson Tap Room
Third year event benefitting the MISS Foundation's Selah House, the first Care farm and respite center for the traumatically bereaved in the U.S.
- Jan 26th Doors open 3:30
- Yoga at 4:30
- 6:00 presentation
- 6:30 Entertainment (Rob Ricardo) and dinner
- Silent auction ends 9pm
- Tickets $59 for no yoga
- $79 with yoga
For more information on the MISS Foundation's Selah House: https://missfoundation.org/help-build-the-selah-house
For more information and tickets visit: www.angelsasanaandale.com
Wilson Tap Room Four Peaks Brewery 2401 S Wilson St. Tempe, AZ 85282
For more information on the Wilson Tap Room Four Peaks Brewery visit: https://www.fourpeaks.com or Phone: (480) 634-2976
Arizona Animal Welfare League + Fix.Adopt,Save
On Saturday, Jan. 19, the Arizona Animal Welfare League, in partnership with Fix.Adopt,Save, is offering free core vaccines at its monthly vaccine and microchip clinic. (Happens every third Saturday of the month)
Core vaccines for dogs include:
- DHPP
- Rabies
- Bordetella
Core vaccines for cats include:
- Rabies
- FeLV
- FVRCP
Additional vaccines are available at a low cost:
- Canine Influenza
- Leptospirosis
To attend, the public needs to arrive at the shelter's MDPet Care clinic between 8 and 11:30 a.m. AAWL's main campus is located at Washington and 40th streets in Phoenix.
Low-cost services are available at the shelter's MDPet Care clinic during the week. You can also get your dog or cat microchipped at a reduced cost.
Annual vaccines can cost up to $125 at a traditional clinic. Don't let cost get in the way of your pet's health.
While rabies vaccines are required by law, it's especially important to understand why your pet should be protected against it.
Event details:
- Free core and low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic
- Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
- 30 N. 40th Pl. in Phoenix
- Free core vaccines; Other vaccines cost between $18 and $25; microchips are $20
For more information: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
Uber Scooters
Two new affordable, environmentally friendly transit options now available in the Uber app in the greater Phoenix area.
The initial launch will start a mix of 1000 bikes and scooters throughout Scottsdale and Mesa. In Scottsdale, the service area will run from North 56th street all the way east to North Pima Road; and from the northmost point at East Indian Bend to the southmost point at East McKellips Road. In Mesa, it will run from Price Freeway ("Loop 101") eastward to South Lindsay Road; and from Superstition Freeway ("US 60") all the way north to East McKellips Road.
Both ebikes and scooters will cost $1 to unlock and then 15 cents per minute after that to ride. As a launch promotion, Uber will also offer free rides of up to 15 min (5 per rider per day). The promotion runs from January 15 to February 4. Eligible low-income riders can also take advantage of the JUMP Boost Plan, which costs $5 for the first year and opens 60 minutes of free ride time per day for the first year. The program is open to anyone who can verify enrollment in one of the following programs: Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System; Short Term Crisis Services; The Arizona Cash Assistance Program; Arizona Nutrition Assistance; and/or Section 8.
During the promotion, from 1/14 to 2/4, Uber is also handing out a limited number of free helmets on the streets of Scottsdale and Mesa, and passing them out for free at its Green Light Hub at 1414 W. Broadway in Tempe on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am-5pm. The giveaway will last for a limited time.
How it Works:
- With both the Uber and JUMP mobile apps, users can find and unlock JUMP pedal-assist ebikes. It's simple to use.
- Via Uber:
- Tap the "mode switch" on the homescreen of the Uber app, and select bike
- You'll see the available JUMP bikes around you, and can select one to reserve.
Via JUMP:
- Download the JUMP Bikes app to create an account.
- Use the in-app map to find and reserve bikes or simply walk up to a bike and enter your account number and four-digit pin
- JUMP scooters are available in the Uber app only. Once locating a scooter through the app, riders can either tap "Scan to Ride" to scan the QR Code, or they can ride without reserving first by tapping the blue QR Code icon on the right of the screen and then scanning the QR Code on your scooter.
For more information: https://jumpbikes.com/
