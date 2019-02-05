Have a Heart for Kids
Wolin Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa is Hosting Have a Heart for Kids; a Valentine's Day Fundraising Event for Southwest Kids Cancer Foundation at Carrie Curran Art Studios.
On Tuesday, February 12 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Carrie Curran Studios, enjoy painting, wine and conversation while creating a Valentine's Day keepsake alongside Dr. Andrew Wolin. A great gift idea; invite a group of friends, go solo or bring a significant other to learn all about beauty trends in 2019, fat transfers, skin care and facial and body procedures.
- A Rare opportunity to meet and ask Dr. Wolin questions about 2019 beauty trends and the art of the human body along with a step by step painting class.
- $65 will be donated to SWKCF
- Includes painting, wine and refreshments
- Space is limited
- If you just wish to sip and socialize, the donation will be $30
To attend this fundraiser please register at https://app.getoccasion.com/xp/FmTwWbq2
Carrie Curran Art Studio-8300 N. Hayden Suite, A100 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
For more information on Southwest Kids Cancer Foundation visit www.swkidscancerfoundation.org/, call (480) 382-8564
Awaken Creativity
The Children's Museum of Phoenix has launched a new Performing Arts Program dedicated to stimulating a child's creative potential through music, dance and drama. The program -- called Awakening Creativity -- is sponsored by The Flinn Foundation.
Participating in performing arts engages with the creative side of the brain which helps to develop creative thinking and innovative thought and can benefit children through building confidence, developing self-presentation skills, offering a medium for self-expression, teaching problem solving & perseverance, and promoting interpersonal skills like empathy & compassion.
Awakening Creativity classes are designed for children ages birth to 5 and are grouped for Infants, Babies, Toddlers and Preschoolers. Classes are highly interactive for both parents and children.
Infants (0-9 Months) & BABIES (9-18 Months)
Music Introduces infants and babies to the wonderful world of music through exploration of beat, rhythm, rhyme, sensory play, musical instruments and more.
Toddlers (18 Months-3 Years)
Music Consists of singing and instrument play, focusing on rhythm, beat, pitch and audiation while utilizing music for emotional self-regulation and laying the foundation for future literacy and math skills.
Drama Introduces toddlers to the basic elements of performance and dramatic structure through imaginative play.
Dance Toddlers will explore different genres of dance and learn basic dance skills through imaginative play and movements game.
Preschoolers (3-5 Years)
Music Children will develop their understanding of beat, tempo, rhythm, the musical syllables of solfege, and basic musical notation.
Drama Enhances preschoolers' reading comprehension and literacy skills through dramatic structure and performative play.
Dance Explores different genres of dance and basic dance techniques through imaginative play and movement games.
All classes are led by the Museum's Awakening Creativity Coordinator.
Classes are free with paid Museum admission of $14.95/person and occur numerous times per month. To find a class, visit https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/events.
Children's Museum of Phoenix -215 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Try It With Tess: Valentine's Day Roundup
With Valentine's Day being right around the corner, thinking of the perfect gift for your special someone can be overwhelming. Lifestyle Expert, Susana Franco joins us this morning with one-of-a-kind gift ideas for that special someone. (That person can be hubby, child or gal pal in your life)!
1) Fiddlestix Candy Co. https://fiddlestixcandyco.com/
Valentine's Day marks the occasion for sending and receiving cards and candy. This year, why not combine both into a custom candy gram? Fiddlestix Candy Company creates handcrafted, small batch lollipops with something extra sweet -- an edible image inside. They're customizable so you can choose just the right message for your special someone.
2) Blendtique https://blendtique.com/
Is your Valentine a Wino? Blendtique Wine Company is a fun, hands on wine experience. You can create and design a personalized wine blend from the comfort of home. For the first time, you the enthusiast- can take part in the winemaking process, not simply to taste, but to blend, experiment, and even package a wine created thoughtfully by you, for you.
3) Sur La Cote Clothing https://shopsurlacote.com/
These stunning Mallorca Pants are inspired by balmy summer nights and picturesque views found in this Spanish destination. High-waisted, fitted through leg with flare from knee. Cut slightly short for our petite gals. Thick waist band to flatter and smooth in just the right places.
4) Bubba Essential Bags https://us.bubba-bags.com/
Fashionable yet functional! Bubba bags have a shiny or matte quilt fabric with strong reinforced stiches. They are water resistant and repels light rain or simple spills. The large center compartment fits up to 15" laptop or tablet and the adjustable straps are padded for easy wear comfort.
5) Tenth & Pine https://tenthandpine.com/
When you want to spoil your tiniest Valentine look to Tenth & Pine for modern, gender-neutral pieces that are also made with top quality material. Fall in love with their Loved Organic Long Sleeve Onesie. It's the perfect gift for baby's first Valentine's Day. Surprise first-time parents for Mother's and Father's Day with Mama's Favorite Human and Daddy's Favorite Human onesies.
6) Aniise https://aniise.com/
Aniise is a skin care brand that expanded into cosmetics, offering healthy skin care products and mineral based makeup. They refrain from using alcohol, acids, parabens, and other harmful ingredients to ensure that your skin is moisturized, smooth, supple and glowing. Their goal is to thicken the skin so that outside influences, such as the sun and environmental stresses, won't damage the skin.
7) Pollyanna Events https://pollyannaevents.com/pollyanna-planning-kit/
The Pollyanna Planning Kit will not only help you manage your stress level while planning your special day, but it will help you plan your dream wedding on a budget! From a year-long timeline & seating charts to crucial tips and tricks, the Pollyanna Planning Kit holds all the necessary essentials you need to create a memorable wedding day.
Chocolate Butter Cake: Valentine's Day dessert with Mastro's Restaurants
A diamond isn't the only way to her heart! For the perfect excuse to splurge, consider Mastro's Restaurants to take your loved one this Valentine's Day. As you know, Mastro's Butter Cake has reached celebrity fame and for the first time ever, Mastro's will be rolling out a decadent Chocolate Butter Cake just in time or Valentine's Day. Yes, you read that right, CHOCOLATE BUTTER CAKE. Just imagine your favorite Butter Cake infused with a molten chocolate center.
The Chocolate Butter Cake will be offered at all three Valley locations Mastro’s City Hall, Mastro's Ocean Club and Mastro's Steakhouse starting February 1 through 28.
On top of that, Mastro's offers nightly live entertainment, world-class service, and highly acclaimed cuisine including a selection of juicy USDA Prime steaks, mouthwatering seafood including oysters for an intoxicating aphrodisiac, and perfectly chilled cocktails.
Mastro's is the perfect Valentine's Day location for your readers to dine with their special someone. Make a reservation today!
For more information and locations visit: www.mastrosrestaurants.com
Tara at the Movies- Alita: Battle Angel
Alita: Battle Angel is about a cyborg girl who goes on a journey of self-discovery. "
For more information on the movie "Alita: Battle Angel," visit: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alita-battle-angel
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Abrazo hospitals hosting job fairs Feb. 5
Abrazo hospitals across the Valley are hosting job fairs at the Arrowhead, Central, Scottsdale and West campuses on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Recruiters will be on-site to greet all applicants and coordinate potential interviews with hiring leaders for qualified candidates.
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85308
- Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032
- Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395
Applicants for positions at the new Abrazo Mesa Hospital are encouraged to attend the job fair at Abrazo Central Campus. Abrazo Mesa Hospital will open later this spring and is expected to create approximately 50 full-time equivalent clinical and support staff jobs. Open positions include nursing, allied health, dietary, housekeeping and other areas.
For more information: www.AbrazoHealth.com/careers
