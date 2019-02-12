AAWL: Design for doghouses for charity
Fund raising event for AAWL features designer dog houses created by local artists, and pups up for adoption.
The fifth annual Design for Dogs event. Facings of America hosts this event to benefit AAWL, the largest and oldest no-kill shelter in the state.
The designers are from a variety of professional sectors homebuilders, architects, engineers and even college students who put together these works of art, which are then auctioned off to the highest bidder.
There's more to Design for Dogs than the houses! They will also have a block party style gathering in front of Facings of America's Scottsdale showroom with vendors from many local businesses. Another popular highlight is a puppy kissing booth and our adoptable dogs who are working the crowd!
Even if you can't come, though we hope you do, you can vote for your favorite doghouse at designfordogs.org. The team with the most votes will receive a People's Choice Award!
Event details:
- What: Design for Dogs
- Who: Arizona Animal Welfare League + Facings of America
- When: Friday, Feb. 22, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Facings of America Showroom, 16421 N. 90th St., Scottsdale
- Cost: $45 Feb. 1 through 21, $55 at doors
- Tickets: https://www.designfordogs.org
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Polar Play Ice Bar Sculpture Artist
The Polar Play Ice Bar is getting a makeover! When the bar reopens, the icy side it will have a whole new look and feel featuring an all new ice experience including ice checkers game table and chairs, ice corn hole, ice shuffle board and memorable photo opportunities for all those that love a good selfie for their social media channels!
- Local ice sculptor, Mark Armitage is building the whole thing!
- Polar Play Ice Bar is fun for families, date nights and groups of friends looking for a great night out
- Polar Play has two unique sides; a "warm side" that features a lodge-type theme where guests can eat and drink, and does not require additional warm layers! The "cold side" of the bar is getting a complete redesign, and the ice elements are getting carved by local ice sculptor Mark Armitage
- Polar Play has been open for about 2 years.
- We are working hard to make this a truly awesome, unique experience to the Phoenix area. We are aiming to reopen in the coming weeks.
For more information on Polar Play Ice Bar visit: https://polarplay.com
Polar Play Ice Bar located at OdySea in the Desert-9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale AZ, 85256
For more information on Armitage Ice visit: http://www.armitageice.com/
Armitage Ice -2401 W Behrend Dr STE 21, Phoenix, AZ 85027
CB Live Karaoke
Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., average Joes get the opportunity to front a real rock band at CB Live on the behind-the-bar stage. I'm With the Band is a live weekly karaoke event featuring live backup from The Instant Classics. The band has more than 300 songs for singers to choose from.
Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? CB Live, the hottest new restaurant and entertainment venue in the Valley, will give away 1,000 FREE lunches on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can select from lunch options such as the roasted vegetable wrap, turkey wrap, grilled chicken sandwich, hummus and pita, soup, salad and more. Guests can choose to dine in or take out. Offer only available in person. No call-in orders. Offer available only while supplies last.
For more information visit: www.cblive.com or phone: 602-910-5161
CB Live at Desert Ridge Marketplace -21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050
Cafe Monarch-Most Romantic
Big news for a Valley restaurant, Cafe Monarch has just made Yelp's most Romantic Restaurants in the Country list, and they're ranked at an incredible #2! This place is considered by many to be a culinary destination, and has long been known as being one of the top 25 restaurants in America. And they just did it again, adding more accolades to this family-owned and operated restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale. Yelp releases its annual Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants list based on the largest number of reviews with the words "romantic," "Valentine's Day" and "date night" and then ranked those spots. They also limited the list to two restaurants per metro area. Cibo in Phoenix came in at #19. If you haven't made your V-day reservations yet, it's already too late for Cafe Monarch. This quaint locale sells out quickly, and for special occasions, sometimes months in advance.
For more information, visit: https://www.cafemonarch.com/ or phone: (480) 970-7682
Cafe Monarch- 6939 E. 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Sexless Epidemic (or The Sex Recession)
If you're having sex less than once a month, there could be other factors at play. And the reasons you're not getting it on as much as you used to might surprise you. From stress to an overdose of technology, here are five common sex killers.
Top 5 Reasons that Americans are having less Sex!
- You are Too Stressed - Meditation Can Lead to Better Sex and Reduce Stress
- You are Too Tired - Go to Bed Earlier
- You Drink Too much - Try Lowering Your Alcohol Intake
- Performance Anxiety - Get Out of Your Head and There's a Soundwave Treatment for This!
- You Use Technology Too Much - Get Your Phone Out of the Bedroom
For more information on the Scottsdale Center for Women's Health visit: www.vitalitymenshealth.com and https://scottsdalewomenshealth.com or phone: 480-725-5012
Scottsdale Center for Women's Health- 8415 N Pima Road Suite 210- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Truth behind Celery Juice Craze!
What is the celery juice trend?
- The celery juice craze has been all the rage in 2019. The trend originates from a man called Anthony William, also known as Medical Medium. His followers include celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Pharrel and Robert Di Niro.
- Everyone should drink 16 oz of celery juice on an empty stomach each morning
What are the benefits?
- Can help brain fog, skin conditions, chronic illness, migraines
Which vitamins do celery juice contain?
- Vitamin K, E and C. It is also strong source of antioxidants and polyphenols
For more information visit: http://werejuvenate.com/and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Rejuvena.Health.and.Aesthetics/ or phone: (480)-551-9000
Rejuvena Health & Aesthetics-7514 E. Camelback Rd. Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
Stem Swag; Drag Queen Valentines
Since October, locally owned and operated STEM SWAG AZ has introduced the Valley to unexpected and outrageous floral gifts, centerpieces, décor and even a DIY flower bar. Their new Valentine's Day campaign, "Spread Love into 2019," is in full bloom and poised to change the local floral industry. This Valentine's Day, three popular and glamorous local drag queens - Whitney Stevens, Afeelya Bunz and Coco St. James - will hand-deliver the company's trendsetting floral bouquets to work and home addresses, Valley-wide.
More than just floral bouquets, STEM SWAG also crafts custom centerpieces, hosts themed flower bars at local events and creates personalized floral-based décor for venues of any size.
For more information on STEM SWAG, visit www.stemswag.co.
Gila River Hotels & Casinos to Host Job Fair
Gila River Hotels & Casinos will be hosting a job fair today, February 12th at Lone Butte (1077 S. Kyrene Rd). Hundreds of positions are available for hire
Interested candidates can apply and be interviewed on the spot, but must be 18 years or older, pass a drug test, and be able to meet the physical requirements of the position.
- Gila River Hotels & Casinos Lone Butte
- 1077 S. Kyrene Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226
- Tuesday, Feb. 12th 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information: https://wingilariver.recruiting.com/job-fair-gila-river-hotels-and-casinos/job/10483061
