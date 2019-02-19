Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Rusty Taco
Move over breakfast because TACOS are now the most important meal of the day in Gilbert, AZ. where the highly-anticipated Rusty Taco has officially opened its doors at 1907 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 108 as of this morning.
With delicious food crafted by hand, Rusty Taco Gilbert is owned by the father-son team Gene and Jake Storms of Sonoran Restaurant Group and Operating Partner Daniel Fanelli. Open daily serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Rusty Taco Gilbert offers a welcoming and friendly atmosphere with unique artwork and design driven by the local community.
The menu includes an assortment of freshly-made and creative street-style tacos, including breakfast tacos served all day. Guests are offered sides of chips, queso, guacamole, and pico de gallo; a kids' menu; desserts; and of course, cervezas and margaritas.
While Gilbert is the first Arizona location for Rusty Taco, Sonoran Restaurant Group is already making plans to open additional restaurants in Chandler and Tempe.
Rusty Taco Gilbert hours are:
- Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
For more information, visit: www.rustytaco.com or phone:480-272-8226
Rusty Taco Gilbert-1907 E. Williams Field Road Suite 108 Gilbert, AZ 85295
THRIVE Performance Yoga
There are lots benefits of yoga for kids. Some studies have shown it reduces ADHD symptoms, provides an alternative to "screen time", helps kids sleeps better. Yoga teaches kids how to stay calm and focused and promotes a healthy lifestyle. New studio called Thrive Performance Yoga offers classes for kids seven times a week, with classes going simultaneously with adult classes. Kids yoga is appropriate for ages 3-10.
THRIVE Performance Yoga, opened in Gilbert and has a wide variety of classes that are fantastic. One of our most unique and popular offerings is the kids’ yoga program. It's amazing how kids will leave the electronics and engage in a mindful practice such as yoga.
They offer kids yoga 7 times a week with classes going simultaneously with adult classes. Ages of kids: 3-10 (must be potty trained).
For more information: www.thriveperformanceyoga.com or 480-251-8161
Performance Yoga-3097 E. Pecos Rd. Gilbert 85297
2019 SSBTR Scottsdale Cure-a-thon
Valley High School Students put together an annual fundraiser and walk-a-thon each year, all to raise money for brain tumor research. The entire event is put on entirely by kids, and each year they become more and more successful at raising money. The first year, they raised $7,500. Last year students raised more than $200,000.
There will be lots of activities during Cure-a-thon: Food, drinks, Live music and a silent auction with more than 200 items. Which often include gift cards to restaurants and businesses across Valley.
Sports memorabilia with signed items from DBacks, Cardinals and Suns.
The money is distributed to the Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix Children's Hospital, the National Brain Tumor Society, and TGen
- Saguaro High School
- 6250 N. 82nd Street Scottsdale, AZ 85250
- Saturday, February 23, 2019
- 12:00 pm-3:00 pm
For more information visit: https://www.ssbtr.org/what_is_ssbtr/history_of_ssbtr.html
Little Hats, Big Hearts
Volunteers with the American Heart Association knitted more than 4,000 red hats that are being distributed to babies born all across Arizona this month.
It's called "Little Hats, Big Hearts!" The hats help raise awareness about congenital heart defects during American Heart Month.
For more information: https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/little-hats-big-hearts
Arizona Rattlers
The Arizona Rattlers were founded in 1992, and are proud members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). In the two seasons that the Rattlers have been in the IFL, they have won one championship in 2017 and was in the conference championship last season. The Rattlers spent 24 seasons in the Arena Football League (AFL), and in that time made ten appearances in the ArenaBowl, winning in 2014, 2013, 2012, 1997 and 1994.
For tickets, call 602-514-TDTD (8383), or visit www.azrattlers.com.
