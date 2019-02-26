Phoenix Magazine: Best Spring Training Ballparks
Spring is definitely in the air, especially with Spring Training underway, but if you're still eyeing which teams to go watch, maybe the stadium with the best beer or the cheapest seats will help you make your choice. In the newest edition of Phoenix Magazine to hit stands for March, they have a whole Spring Training guide, and the best ballparks for the best stuff.
The spring training ballparks with the best:
- Beer selection--Peoria Sports Complex (Craft Beer courtyard with craft brews and whiskey's)
- Autograph opportunities---Tempe Diablo
- Food selection--- Salt River Fields
- Cheap seats--- Maryvale Baseball Park (Brewers) $8 for lawn seats
- Nightlife--Scottsdale Stadium
For more information: http://www.phoenixmag.com/
24K Gold Facial
Gold glam is taking over Instagram, not by way of jewelry, the latest trend is to have a 24-karat gold facial. The substance is being used in spa's all over the country, including right here in the Valley.
It seems everyone is seeing gold these days. With Hollywood A-listers parading on the red carpet, we common-folk cannot help but be envious of their shimmering outfits and flawless make-up and glowing skin. But, how do they get that radiant skin? Could it be the gold facial? It's taking over the country by storm, said to help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and more.
Well, we're seeing gold here at Suddenly Slimmer Med Spa, too, with their decadent spa treatment, 24-Karat Gold Facial. Yes, you heard that right, they use products infused with tiny particles of gold, so clients can take advantage of gold's natural anti-bacterial and antioxidant qualities. Their skin experts actually use a gold leaf mask all over the face, which will help revitalize and actually give you a golden glow.
For more information: www.suddenlyslimmer.com or phone:602-952-8446
Suddenly Slimmer-3313 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arizona Animal Welfare league: Evening to Paws
The theme for Evening to Paws is super fun this year: "The Cat Pack is Back." Everything at the event will be based on Las Vegas in the '60s, when Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. reigned. There even auctioning off a 1960s Cadillac donated to the shelter!
The event will be held at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Evening to Paws Gala benefiting the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
The honorees at the event are community members we refer to as the "Cat Pack” From volunteers who help foster and find forever homes for more than 1,200 kittens every year to Scottsdale Quarter leadership that hosts kitten yoga and pop-up adoption shops in vacant storefronts.
For more information and tickets to the event visit: https://support.aawl.org/event/an-evening-to-paws-2019/e217860
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Rockin' Taco Rumble
Come for the Tacos, stay for the carne-age! Arizona's second annual Rockin' Taco Rumble will bring the heat, the meat and all the cheesy puns on Friday, March 1, 2019 to Unexpected Art Gallery in Downtown Phoenix. Doors open at 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. then it's time to let the taco slinging begin! Sample every, single, delicious, taco from local taco makers and be sure to vote for your favorite in the People's Choice competition. Guests will enjoy local craft beer and spirits, live music and delicious desserts and sides.
Presale admission tickets are $45 online and admission will be $55 at the door. Students w/valid ID $35 online only. Admission includes unlimited taco sampling, six drinks, and a vote for people's choice best taco. Rockin' Taco Rumble is a 21 + over event.
In addition to the People's Choice, there will be a panel of local foodies, media and chefs casting a vote for their favorite tacos in the Judges Choice category. One winner in each category will take home a $500 cash prize, a trophy, a Golden Ticket to compete in the 2019 World Food Championships and mad bragging rights!
A portion of the proceeds from Rockin' Taco Rumble will benefit Downtown Phoenix Inc. Created in 2013 as a community development group, Downtown Phoenix Inc., or DTPHX, promotes the continued revitalization of Downtown Phoenix.
For more information: www.RockinTacoRumble.com
Unexpected Art Gallery, 734 W. Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Crispy Pork Belly Taco
For Cilantro Lime Tortilla
- 1 Cup Masa Harina
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped cilantro
- 2 squeezed fresh limes
- Warm Water
- Add all ingredients except for water add water slowly mix until consistency of play dough let rest then press in tortilla press cook on flat top with butter.
For the Pork Belly
Marinate pork belly for 24 hours in
- 1 cup achiote paste
- 1 cup bitter orange juice
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- ¼ cup kosher salt
- bake in oven at 250 degrees for 4 hours
Pickled onions
- Heat until boiling 1 cup red wine vinegar ¼ cup white sugar and 1 tablespoon pickling spice
- Slice red onions thin pour boiling strained liquid over onions let sit for 20 minutes
- Crispy pineapple slaw
- 2 cups Shredded cabbage
- ½ grilled Grilled pineapple
- 1 ea. fresh Lime juice
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
- Mix all ingredients
Put it all together - Warm tortilla pork belly slice of fresh avocado, pineapple slaw, pickled red
I-10 Broadway Curve-ADOT Public Hearing
As the Arizona Department of Transportation evaluates potential improvements to Interstate 10 between the Interstate 17 "Split" interchange in Phoenix and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler, a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 26, will allow the public to get information and provide feedback.
The project stretches from Chandler/Ahwatukee, through Guadalupe & Tempe, all the way to the Salt River Bridge. Recent studies have listed the stretch between the US 60 and SR 143 (the Broadway Curve) among the worst in the country for congestion.
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 (presentation at 6 p.m.)
- Where: Rio Salado College Conference Center, 2323 W. 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281
- For more information, visit www.azdot.gov/I10BroadwayCurve
Queen of Clean: Stain Fighters
We see all kinds of laundry stain fighters and pre-wash products in the laundry aisle. Which ones are best and what do they work best on? Should you have more than one spotter on your laundry room shelf?
The Overall Winner
Zout Laundry Stain Remover™
This is a miracle worker that works on crayon, grass, grape juice, ketchup, red wine, ink, egg yolk, and grease from things like lipstick. It basically tackles any stain and succeeds. It works so well because it contains 3 enzymes and each one works on a different type of stain. It's perfect for use with today's water-saving washing machines. One huge difference between this and many other stain removers is that it will not harm fire retardant protection on children's clothes and sleepwear.
Treats Grease
Oxi Clean MaxForceWorks
This works well on stubborn grease stains like burger drips or even grease from a bike chain.
The precision stain scrubbing nubs works the stain remover into fabric fibers to break down the stain.
I like the fact that the gel is blue, so you can see the areas you treated. With this, let it sit at least 5 minutes and then launder the item. It works best in warm water. Check to be sure the stain is gone before you put in the dryer. Heat will set the stain.
The Procrastinator's Friend
You get a spill. You toss it in the hamper and let it sit a week, maybe more. Then you might forget to treat it and that's where permanent stains come from.
Shout Advanced Ultra Concentrate Gel
This works on set in stains and you can treat a stain BEFORE you put it in the hamper and let it sit 7 days and just toss in the washing machine. CAUTION: Do not treat bright colors or khaki colored fabric in advance. Check the label for things it doesn't work on and precautions.
Lazy Day Spotter
Clorox Oxi Magic Multi-Purpose Stain Remover
Not my favorite because of a lot of cautions and you can use it on hard surfaces in your home and on laundry so probably not the best product for either. It does not contain bleach which is encouraging.
Special Spotter
Carbona Stain Devils™
These little yellow bottles work on specific stains. There are about 9 choices in all. Each bottle handles a specific stain. Some examples are: Ink, Marker and Crayon, Fat and Cooking Oil, Rust and Perspiration and 6 more. Because they are for very specific stains, rather than a variety of stains, they are the perfect choice for a tough laundry problem. Buy the set and keep them handy for emergencies.
Always air-dry fabrics with difficult stains to be sure they are completely removed. Once put in the dryer, the heat will set any remaining stain and it may never be removable.
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
