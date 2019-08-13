Baby Rattlesnakes
It's baby rattlesnake time. They're all being born over the next few weeks. After they're born, they hang out with their mom for about 7-10 days, then hit the road to figure out where and how they're going to live. During that time, there are a lot of random movements and they end up in some surprising places.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Baby rattlesnakes are born with a single rattles segment. Pointed tail = not a rattlesnake.
- They're born about 8"-12" long and 1/3" wide. Spaces more narrow/higher than that can't be accessed.
- They are not more dangerous than adult snakes; not even close. The myths you've heard are just that. Baby rattlesnakes have just as much control over their venom delivery as the adults do.
- If you see one, it does not necessarily mean there are others.
- Shoes and a flashlight going outside at night ALWAYS
- If your dog isn't rattlesnake aversion trained, now's a good time to get that taken care of.
To learn about snake prevention and information visit: www.rattlesnakesolutions.com
Barrio Queen and Phoenix Children's Hospital Cooking Class
Barrio Queen will be holding their Back to School Cooking Class Benefiting Phoenix Children's Hospital.
- Barrio Queen will be donating 100% of its proceeds to PCH.
- Creative Chef Julio will teach a hands-on class where both Children and Adults learn to cook a specialty dish from Barrio Queen. Guest will go home with a special gift including the recipe.
- To attend the cooking class, it is a $10 donation. "Summer Family Cooking Class" happening on August 17th! To reserve your space please email info@barrioqueen.com
Barrio Queen is creating over 400 new jobs in these markets and are currently hiring for all positions including experienced managers. If anyone is interested, please send their resume to info@barrioqueen.com
New Exciting News Barrio Queen will be opening up 2 new location in just a few months. Tempe Marketplace and Queen Creek.
3 Valley Locations:
- Barrio Queen Old Town Scottsdale Location
- 7114 E. Stetson Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Phone: (480) 656-4197
- Barrio Queen Desert Ridge
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050
- Phone: (480) 466-7445
- Barrio Queen Gilbert Location
- 388 N. Gilbert Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85234
- Phone: (480) 634-5025
For more information visit: www.BarrioQueen.com
Fat cats are on the rise + Lifeline Van
A study of Canadian and American cat weights shows an average jump of about half a pound. While that doesn't sound like a lot to a human, it's quite relative to an animal that typically weighs less than 10 pounds.
Take for example, Bogey. A 23-pound, 11-year-old cat. AAWL is working to help get him get into healthy habits while he waits for his forever family.
If you have a chunky cat of your own, here's how to help:
- o Stop free-feeding your cat.
- o Exercise with your cat find puzzles or toys that get him/her moving.
- o Change up your treat game. Find low-calorie training treats and begin replacing treats in exchange for treats with another form of positive reinforcement like a belly rub or chin scratch.
Bogey and all other adult black cats at AAWL will have his adoption fee waived on August 17 Black Cat Appreciation Day. Black kittens are BOGO.
For more information on Bogey the fat cat: https://aawl.org/pet/42166201 (adoption profile)
Community raises $61K for AAWL transport van
In March one of the Arizona Animal Welfare League's two rural rescue transport vehicles was totaled in a roll-over accident in Phoenix. (No animals were in the vehicle at the time, and the driver experienced minor injuries.)
The vehicle was used weekly by the shelter to deliver supplies and rescue animals from more than 32 overcrowded and under-stocked shelters across the state as part of AAWL's Rural Rescue Program.
o These trips, sometimes lasting more than 10 hours a day, help the shelter save hundreds of lives a year.
The community has helped AAWL raise more than $61,000 to replace the damaged vehicle. That amount includes the matching donation made by AAWL's board chair Amrita Sahasrabudhe and her husband. AAWL is still accepting donations for its Rural Rescue efforts.
Donations can be made here: https://aawl.org/lifeline
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Gin Blossoms on tour with Black Moods and Collective Soul
This summer The Gin Blossoms have been doing a mix of headlining shows, festivals, and co-headline shows with Collective Soul. The focus of many of the Gin Blossoms' recent shows was the 25th anniversary of the earlier-mentioned New Miserable Experience album, which has been played in full every night. While touring is still being done in support of 2018's Mixed Reality, next up release-wise is the New Miserable Experience Live two-disc set, which was filmed and recorded as part of The GIn Blossoms' February 2019 performance at the House Of Blues in Chicago.
The Gin Blossoms will be in concert with Collective Soul tonight at Comerica Theatre the show starts at 7pm.
For ticket information: http://www.comericatheatre.com/EventDetail?tmeventid=1900568BD06B42F9&offerid=103516
For more information on the Gin Blossoms: www.ginblossoms.net
Recycling: Republic Services
It's not just the kids who need to head back to school. A new survey by Republic Services found that Americans need to do some homework when it comes to recycling.
While 88% of Americans agree recycling is important, nearly half failed a basic recycling quiz and only 4% scored an A.
The biggest misconception about recycling? 54% of Americans believe that all items marked with a recycling symbol can go in their curbside container.
Republic Services has launched an educational campaign Recycling Simplified to help society get back to basics when it comes to recycling.
o The website www.RecyclingSimplified.com offers tips, videos and resources to help residents know what and how to recycle.
Republic Services offers these simple rules:
- Know what to throw: Stick to these basic categories, and you will be doing it right:
- § Paper and cardboard
- § Metal and aluminum cans
- § Plastic bottles and jugs
- § (Check with your local recycling company about glass as that varies)
- Make sure recyclables are Empty. Clean Dry. Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid.
- Don't bag it: Never bag your recyclables.
For more information on Republic Services visit: https://www.republicservices.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.