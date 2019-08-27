AAWL: Back to School…for your pet!
AAWL offers training classes for puppies and dogs of all ages and temperaments (feisty Fido, shy dog, puppy manners, agility and obedience).
o AAWL alums receive 15% off training classes, but anyone from the public is welcome!
Tips:
- A well-trained dog actually relies on a well-trained human! Being consistent and persistent in training efforts will help your dog learn and retain tricks and habits!
- High-value treats are a great way to get a dog to pay attention, think: cheese, small bits of hot dog or really smelly dog treats
- Be positive! Positive reinforcement isn't just the best way to make sure a dog enjoys the training process, but it helps you and your pup bond!
For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/ or phone: 602-273-6852
AAWL - 25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
Maple & Ash Now Open in Scottsdale
- Maple & Ash opened on Tuesday, August 20 here at The Scottsdale Waterfront.
- Open Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 pm.
For more information: www.mapleandash.com or phone: 480-400-8888
Maple & Ash 7135 E Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Travelzoo: Europe Calling
Europeans' summer vacations end right on 8/31, which means Sep. sees an almost immediate drop in hotel prices, etc.
Strong Dollar
- The euro and the British sterling hit 2-year lows against the dollar this month
- Seasonality
- Europeans go back to work Sep. 1, creating less travel demand throughout Europe and, therefore, lower prices
- The weather factor
- Temps are still generally pleasant in September (and the fall)
- Airfare wars
- The battle between international carriers is resulting in some of the lowest prices in airfare and air-inclusive vacation packages in years
- Best values: Portugal, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary
The Stopover Secret
Stopovers in European cities which used to carry a hefty surcharge are now offered free by many European airlines, making travel to Europe in September (and fall) extra affordable
- Stopover programs b give you 2 vacations for the price of 1
- TAP Air Portugal: just voted best Stopover Program in the World (Global Traveler) & airline launched several nonstop from the US inc. SF, DC and NYC this summer
- Stopover in Lisbon for up to 5 nights on outbound or return at no extra cost
- TAP extends hotel discounts, free city tours, shopping perks, etc.
- Other European airlines that do this include Aer Lingus (Ireland), Finnair (Finland), KLM (the Netherlands) and IcelandAir (Iceland)
For more information: www.travelzoo.com/tv
Shoulder Season: Where the Travel Bargains Are When Summer Ends
September is the beginning of a slower/post-summer "shoulder season," including example destination
Spotlight: California
- Mondrian Los Angeles, West Hollywood
- Sexy, trendy, celeb-friendly boutique hotel located on Sunset Blvd. in the heart of WeHo
- Property just finished a $19M revamp and is home to the famous Skybar & Lincoln Navigator courtesy car
- The $25 nightly resort fee here includes a daily $10 Skybar credit
- $279/nt. in a Suite (35% off) w/welcome cocktails for travel thru Dec.
Cliffs Hotel + Spa, Pismo Beach
- Clifftop resort offering stunning views of the Pacific and easy access to Shell Beach
- Spa is newly renovated
- Pismo is a 1950s retro town that attracts travelers seeking sand dune activities, golf courses and wineries, and it averages 300 days of sunshine a year
- $125-$165/nt.
Spotlight: International
- Hotel Mousai, Puerto Vallarta
- Puerto Vallarta's only AAA 5-Diamond resort and an adults-only property
- Suites are 1000 sq. ft. & feature private terraces with gold-tiled jetted plunge pools and hammocks; iPad-operated ambiance systems for lights and electric curtains, walk-in rain showers decked out in Italian quartz
- Rooftop infinity pool popular for its stunning views
- $289/nt. in a Suite (40% off) w/breakfast daily & $60 resort credit
- $779/pp for 3-nt, stay w/air from SFO or SJC
Fairmont Southampton Resort & Spa, Bermuda
- Ritzy AAA 4-Diamond resort on a hilltop in southern Bermuda, next to iconic Horseshow Bay Beach
- Features private beach club, championship golf, 31,000-sq.ft. spa and 10 restaurants
- Ranked one of the top 20 best resorts in the Caribbean & Atlantic Region (Conde Nast)
- $189-$249/nt. (50% off)
- $588-$646/nt. All-Inclusive for 2
For more information: www.travelzoo.com/tv
Out of the Box School Lunches
Lunch ideas that are quick, easy and healthy for the kiddos to take to school.
BLT Pasta Salad -This salad is as delicious as it is healthy and colorful with a balance of pasta, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, lettuce and ranch dressing. With very little cook and prep time, this pasta salad can be whipped up the night before and put into lunch boxes to they are ready to go in the morning.
Salad to Go Cups -A fun and easy way to prepare lunchtime greens, these salads-on-the-go can be customized to each child's liking (and Mom's and Dad's too!) with a variety of "mix-ins" such as hard-boiled eggs, sliced carrots, tomatoes, radishes, bell peppers, cooked chicken, garbanzo beans, corn, cheese and more. Using a disposable plastic cup and fork makes for easy packing and clean up, or consider a reusable one, too, such as a mason jar. Pauline can also share easy hacks on how to layer the ingredients (including dressing) so the lettuce isn't soggy by lunchtime.
Non-Sandwich Dipper Plate -Though very typical, a lunch box meal doesn't have to include a sandwich at all! Using a reusable container with separate compartments, Mom and Dad can put together healthy "dipper plates" for their kids that can include a variety of proteins, fruits, vegetables, cheese and more. One example can include pre-cooked chicken, cucumbers, carrots and/or red pepper, grapes, cheese and hummus. Much like the salads-to-go, these dipper plates can be individualized to everyone's preference and packed up the night before school.
For more information: www.perkeatery.com or phone: 480-998-6026
Perk Eatery 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, #159 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Birdnesting
Birdnesting is a simple concept: It's an arrangement in which one house remains the home for the children, and the split-up couple takes turns living in it. So rather than packing up their bags to go to Dad's for the weekend, Dad will come to the kids. Or Mum will.
Birdnesting plans by themselves are not a substitute for a parenting plan or time-sharing arrangement. For example, you will still need to determine after you're divorced which one of you will be in the house on which days, weekends and holidays and who will pay for what. Among many other things.
Nesting Plans: The Pros
- -Financial
- -Emotional
- -Stability
Nesting Plans: The Cons
- -Privacy for the Parent
- -Starting a New Relationship
- -How & When to Opt Out
