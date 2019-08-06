School Zone Safety: Changes Made in Mesa School Zones
First day back to school for Mesa Public School kids. Over the summer, Hermosa Vista and three other public schools in Mesa got safety improvements to the routes around the school for safer routes to school for kids who walk or bike to school.
- Westwood High School: Crossing students safely over five lanes of traffic on Rio Salado Pathway, despite it being a 15 miles-per-hour school zone, was difficult with simply a stop paddle. Over the summer a pedestrian hybrid beacon was installed to provide greater crossing safety with a signal for students getting to school.
- Highland Junior High: Over the summer, a full traffic signal was installed to provide greater crossing safety and eliminate the 15 miles-per-hour school zone on the seven-lane arterial roadway. The project also included sidewalk improvements that will help to facilitate the large groups of walking students and provide an accessible path all the way to/from campus.
- Hermosa Vista Elementary School: The large number of students that ride their bikes to school was causing an overflow of safe standing area for students waiting to cross 24th Street to campus. Over the summer, sidewalk extensions were installed at the school's 15 miles-per-hour crosswalk to create a safer standing space, create a more well-defined crosswalk, and help to facilitate safe street crossings with a high number of elementary students.
- Carson Junior High: Over the summer, bike lanes were installed, and sidewalks were improved along Westwood to provide safer facilities for those walking and biking to school. The improvements will also help to better define travel lanes and where parking restrictions are in place to maintain safety for all areas adjacent to Carson Junior High and Emerson Elementary.
School zone driving tips for drivers going through a zone:
Speed
The 15-mph speed zone is there to protect children who need to cross the street. This speed control is used when there is no stop sign or traffic signal to assist children in the crossing. Be sure to adhere to the 15-mph speed limit at the instance of the first in-street traffic sign and maintain the slower speed until you fully clear the marked crosswalk. When you are near a school always be conscious of your speed so that you can react quickly to any situation.
The Crosswalk
Drivers are not allowed to enter a school crosswalk if there is a pedestrian in any part of the crosswalk. Be aware of your surroundings as you approach the school crosswalk and be ready to stop. Drivers can resume the street's posted speed limit once their vehicle has fully cleared the crosswalk markings.
Passing
You are not allowed to pass another vehicle in the school zone, even if you are going 15-mph. If another vehicle is traveling at a slower speed, you must slow down so you do not pass that vehicle in the school zone. This is important for keeping peripheral visibility in case of a crossing pedestrian.
Parking
All drivers need to comply with the NO PARKING, NO STANDING, NO STOPPING signage as it is there to ensure that the student crossing areas are kept clear and visible. It is vital to comply, even if it's just for a few seconds. Drivers are also not allowed to park within 30 feet of a stop sign, or 20 feet of an intersection, to maintain visibility of pedestrians.
As drivers, you must understand the traffic laws for these locations and follow them at all times. Remember to be patient as you approach and drive through Mesa school zones so that all students can get to and from school safely.
For more information: https://www.mesaaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/5485/
Crafty Causes at Pinspiration
Pinspiration is the ultimate destination for crafty makers and shakers! Pinspiration, is a DIY art studio the world's first DIY, Pinterest-inspired makerspace. The local art studio and wine bar on High Street in North Phoenix has over 60, ready-to-go project kits for you to choose from. Pinspiration offers both open-ended art experiences and tutorials for those in need of inspiration and assistance and is the crafting Mecca if you want a place to go to make a handmade gift.
Budget-friendly, there is no need to go out and buy a bunch of supplies you don't need. Pinspiration's hip studio provides guests access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Just like a restaurant, you pick your project and can personalize it and dazzle it as much as you would like. Projects run anywhere from $10-$65 and there are no DIY fails here. Don't forget the drinks and snacks, as well as a wine/beer bar to get those creative juices flowing.
Thursday, August 15th at 6:30pm
Love and Lemons is a fabulous fundraiser to help raise funds to make a difference in the lives of people living with epilepsy. As part of the "Lemonade for Livy" fundraising effort, they’ll have lots of lemons & love, a lemon-themed string art project, lemon-flavored refreshments and of course, lemonade for just $30.
When: Thursday, August 22 at 6:30pm
Pop art your pet! Take pART and paint for the cause on Thursday, August 22 at 6:30pm! This 2.5-hour class is only $55/person and 25% of each ticket sale will donated to the [Kawasaki Kids Foundation] (https://www.kawasakikidsfoundation.org)! Let our talented staff help you create a custom portrait of your pet!
After signing up, send us a digital photo of your pet to info@vinoandcanvas.com. Your pet will be pre-sketched onto the canvas prior to class. Let's pop art your pet! Please note, no coupons are allowed on pop-art your pet classes or fundraisers.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration 5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey),
Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/DoraMovie/
Banana Gun's
Banana Gun's is celebrating their 10yr Anniversary with a Tour of Arizona (Tucson, Phoenix & Flagstaff). They are coming out with newest album to celebrate 10 years.
The 10-anniversary tour with stops at Hotel Congress in Tucson 8/8, Crescent Ballroom Phoenix 8/9
& Monte Vista in Flagstaff 8/10.
For more information visit: www.bananagunband.com
Travel Insurance
1. The cost of travel insurance is based on the total cost of the trip and the travelers age. Insurance purchased as part of a package or cruise is based only on the cost of the trip. In many cases there is a reduced charge or no charge for minor children on the same policy as the parents or grandparent.
2. To cover pre-existing conditions insurance must be purchased within 2-3 weeks of the first payment toward the trip. Pre-existing conditions apply to all family members not just those travelling.
3. While Preferred Travel Services would love to book your entire trip including insurance, if you have booked a cruise or a trip and need insurance we would be very happy to assist you!
What Travel Insurance Covers
- Trip Cancellation/Interruption - up to 100% of trip cost
- Medical - emergency medical and dental - maximum coverage amounts
- Emergency Transportation - maximum coverage amounts
- Baggage - lost, stolen or delayed - maximum coverage amounts
- Travel delay/Missed connection - will have maximum coverage amounts
For more information: https://www.travelleaders.com/
