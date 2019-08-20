Armpit Botox
When people think of Botox, things like wrinkles, fine lines and crow's feet come to mind. But Botox can be used in a variety of ways to treat a wide range of issues. Botox can be used to treat hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating. More than 15 million Americans struggle with hyperhidrosis.
You don't have to have the medical condition to get the injections. At this point in the Arizona summer, most people are experiencing the sweat that won't stop. Besides causing us to be uncomfortable, sweat can ruin your clothes, something that Chrissy mentioned in her posts.
The injections can be done in the underarms, but also palms and feet two other areas that can see excessive sweat.
To ensure safety for all injections like Botox and fillers, it is crucial to find a highly trained professional to administer the products.
For more information and locations visit: www.dermahealthinstitute.com or phone:480-470-5747
St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails
St. Amand is the perfect place for guests to unwind after work, or on a casual weekend out! People are drawn to the buzzy atmosphere, delicious cocktails, live music, and of course incredible bites. It's set to become the newest Chandler hotspot for guests to pop-in with friends and have a good time that never ends. Stop by this new buzzy restaurant for great eats, deals, and an everlasting good time! Plus--Diners who grab friends and stop by St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails during its grand opening week from August 16-23 will score a free charcuterie board (one per table)!
To keep the good times (and drinks) going, the restaurant has a weekly line up of specials and live performances:
- Tuesdays: $2 off tapped beers and wines all day
- Wednesdays: $5 Tiki drinks all day
- Thursdays: Throwback $5 cocktails like Appletini, Cosmopolitans, Long Island Iced Teas, AMFs, and shot specials to get your weekend started early
- $2 off all cocktails: Whenever the DJ is playing
- Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday: 4pm-10:30pm
- Thursday: 4pm-11:30pm
- Friday: 4pm-Midnight
- Saturday: 10am-Midnight
For more information: https://stamandaz.com/
St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails: 3990 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN: Is Eating Healthy Really More Expensive?
Blog Post
We are currently spending about 6% of our budget on groceries but we also spend another 6% on meals eaten out in restaurants. The last 25 years of food marketing has convinced us that we need convenience over everything else. At the time there was no real awareness how this shift in our eating patterns to convenience foods would play out on our health, but research is showing that we may have made an unhealthy exchange. Currently 60% of Americans have a chronic disease and on average men and women are 17 pounds heavier than we were just 25 years ago. Diet is being implicated in many chronic diseases, so what do we do?
So, the question really is this…. how do you eat healthy on a budget with limited time?
I put it to the test this past weekend…. Saturday my family of 4 went to lunch at a local sit-down restaurant. It took us 20 minutes to drive there, 20 minutes to wait to be seated, 20 minutes for our order to come, 20 minutes to eat and then 20 minutes to drive home, so almost 2 hours of our time. We had our granddaughter with us and she got very bored and cranky, which is expected from a bored and hungry 6-year-old! When our meal arrived, I could see that everything was a pre-made product, lots of processed food on that table. There were so many choices on the menu it became hard to stick to the healthy choices I usually make at home. We had onion rings, burgers, mac and cheese and I think someone had a salad! The meal ended up costing $65.
I decided to go to the grocery store with the same amount of money and see what I could buy for $65. My family wanted me to make a fresh salad for them, so I went to the store to buy the ingredients for it and anything else with my leftover money. I was able to get enough food for my family of 4 for a breakfast, a lunch of my salad with chicken, a snack and a robust dinner. Grocery shopping time was about an hour and then it was about an hour preparing my dinner. The bonus was we got to chop and work together, laughing about our day, teaching my granddaughter to cook and then sitting down and feasting over our own labors.
It was such a different feel than a crowded restaurant waiting on food. I challenge each of us to work towards making our food choices more nutritious. If you eat out 5 days a week, set a goal of cutting it down to 3. If you prepare mostly processed prepackaged foods at home, then set a goal of adding more fresh fruits and vegetables. The benefits of home cooking go beyond saving money. It gives you quality family time, opportunities to teach your kids self-reliance and the rewards of hard work, you control what goes in your food and your health will pay you back. We have been convinced that "convenience" is going out to eat. I suggest we change our thinking about what convenience means. If it is time and money you are looking to save while getting nutritious food, then shopping and cooking at home gives you more bang for your buck!
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
For more information: www.nutritionpro.net or phone:480-294-6543
Two Valley locations:
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1237 S. Val Vista Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1599 E. Orangewood Ave., #100
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
National Bacon Lovers Day
On Friday, August 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., guests of Provision Coffee Bar can enjoy a five-course "brinner" (aka breakfast for dinner) and cocktail-pairing event featuring an exclusive menu prepared by local chef and Food Network's Chopped winner Adam Allison, owner of Handlebar Diner in Mesa, with accompanying creative cocktails by Provision prepared for each course. Menu includes:
First Course
- Tart Heirloom Tomato Galette with fennel pudding, burnt honey and thyme
Second Course
- Chilaquiles Smoked Duck Carnitas with Chile Colorado, tomatillo, Oaxaca and cotija cheese, avocado mousse and poached egg
Third Course
- French Toast and Bacon Buttermilk French Toast and Espresso Bacon with maple cotton candy, Grade A maple syrup and hazelnut
Fourth Course
- Steak 'n Eggs Tenderloin and Cured egg yolks with summer truffle, goat cheese grits, and red-eye demi
Fifth Course
- Peach Cinnamon Roll with tarragon, Cinnamon Life granola and freeze-dried berries
Cost is $75 (excluding gratuity) and reservations can be made via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brinner-dinner-for-breakfast-at-provision-tickets-68231262543
For more, visit www.provisioncoffee.com or phone: 602-626-3866
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Time: 6:00-10:00 p.m.
- Provision Coffee Bar 4501 N. 32nd St. Phoenix 85018
Bacon Grilled Peach Cinnamon Rolls By Chef Adam Allison, Handlebar Diner
For the Dough
- 1 cup room temp milk
- 2 1/2 teaspoons instant dry yeast \
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup room temp butter
- 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
For the Filling
- 1/2 cup room temp butter
- 1/2 cup crispy bacon bits - reserve some for garnish
- 1 cup grilled pureed peaches
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
For the Frosting
- 1/2 cup cream cheese (softened)
- 1/3 cup room temp butter
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon vanilla
Instructions:
- Pour milk in mixing bowl and add yeast.
- Scramble eggs and add to milk
- Mix in butter, sugar and salt.
- Add the flour and mix until barely comes together. Let rest 5 minutes. Mix again for an additional 2 minutes until tacky. Transfer dough until a greased mixing bowl.
- Cover dough with a towel and let sit out at room temperature until doubled in size.
- While dough is rising grill off peeled peaches.
- In a sauce pan with 1/4 cup water bring to a boil and add peaches, 1/2 cup of brown sugar and pinch of salt. Cook down until liquid is almost evaporated and transfer in food processor. Pulse until broken down.
- Add remaining ingredients for filling to a bowl with peaches and mix.
- Sprinkle table with flour so dough does not stick. Transfer dough to table and roll out to 1/2” thick in a rectangle.
- Spread filling out evenly and roll up dough like a jelly roll.
- Cut about 12 cinnamon rolls out.
- Preaheat oven to 375 degrees.
- On a greased cookie sheet place rolls close to one another and let to continue rise for 20 minutes.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes or until lightly golden.
- Whisk together all ingredients for frosting until smooth.
- Slather on frosting to cinnamon rolls once they have cooled a bit and sprinkle with bacon.
WW Kids App
Examining current cultural factors, specifically the recent release of the Weight Watcher's app geared to children, and the detrimental consequence this has for both children and adults around food, body and sense of self, and the programs Ophelia's Place offers our community to empower change for all ages.
- 8/10 girls and 9/10 women opt out of life engaging activities as result of body dissatisfaction
- Eating Disorders have the highest mortality rate than any mental illness
- Anorexia Nervosa, specific to ages 12-22, has a mortality rate 12 times higher than all other causes of death- combined
- Release of Weight Watcher app for children and direct correlation to low self-esteem and self-worth, body dissatisfaction, disordered eating, eating disorders and other mental health conditions
- The specific link between diet culture and mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, OCD, perfectionism, control, isolation, self-harm, suicidal ideation
- Ophelia's Place support and education, including online Certificate Program, Educator's Package and Body Project Training
All Bodies Consulting can be found at: https://allbodiesconsulting.weebly.com/ or phone 480-433-9934
Ophelia's Place: 459 North Gilbert Road Suite C-110 Gilbert, AZ 86234
Websites:
- www.opheliasplace.org
- www.theeverybodyisbeautifulproject.com
- Phone: 480-436-7683
Budget Travel: What you can do to travel the world on a budget
- Plan ahead and do your research on the destination. While booking an international trip for next week is spontaneous, the repercussions on your bank account won't be as fun. Determining what your budget is will help you to know where you can go, how long you will be able to stay and what you can do while you are there. Plus, the more you know about the location, the more you will be able to find the local treasures and save money.
- Be a part of loyalty rewards programs to save up points that can be used for flights, hotel stays, cruises, etc. This might be offered through your credit card company, hotels, airlines and even your employer. More and more companies are offering travel programs as a part of their benefits packages.
- Travel to your destination of choice during the off-season. There will be lower prices on flights and resorts stays.
- The price of food can add up. Look into hotels and resorts that offer free breakfast and/or free happy hour. Then embrace the culture by learning where locals like to eat. Prioritize what meals mean the most to you, for example, if you want a fancier dinner, eat a cheaper lunch.
- Go on the trip with friends or family. You will be able to split costs hotel, food, entertainment, additional transportation.
To learn more about International Cruise & Excursions visit: www.iceenterprise.com or phone: (602) 749-2100
International Cruise & Excursions:7720 North Dobson Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85256