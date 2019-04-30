Taco Tuesday: Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar has partnered up with "A Soldiers Best Friend" Along with drink and food specials and raffles that all proceeds with go to the charity.
For more information: www.revolutaqueria.com or phone: (623) 878-0215
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar: 15703 N. 83rd Ave, suite 110, Peoria, AZ 85382
Taco Tuesday: Yaya's
Join Yaya's Mexican Bar for their Second Cinco De Mayo Bash, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm where they will make the City of Surprise the place to be for Cinco De Mayo! There will be drink and food specials, live music along specials throughout the day and into the night
For more information on this event: https://www.facebook.com/events/407158763171293/?ti=icl
For more information on Yaya's Mexican Bar+ Grill visit: https://www.facebook.com/YayasMexicanBarGrill/
Yaya's Mexican Bar + Grill-13621 N Litchfield Rd #131, Surprise, Arizona 85379
Summer Wine Tips with a Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club
The Arizona weather is heating up and now is the perfect time for wine tips, food pairings, and wine trends
Website: www.superstitionmountain.com/ or phone: (480) 983-3200
Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club: 8000 E Club Village Dr. Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
Allergy Testing
Spring is in the air and so is the pollen! If you don't think you are prone to seasonal allergies, don't write them off too quickly. It is absolutely possible to develop allergies as an adult. Another factor escalating the duration and intensity of seasonal allergies is climate change and the increasing levels of carbon dioxide that plants feed off producing super high-pollen plants in which the pollen is more potent and in the air for much longer.
In fact, more than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year, with spring allergies responsible for the majority of cases. Between tree, grass and weed pollen, allergy season can start as early as mid-March and run through the end of September.
Dr. Amy Shah, double board-certified medical doctor in internal medicine and allergy immunology, Shah says you can get a jump on seasonal allergies by being more proactive and less passive on high pollen count days. She will share with your audience four ways to power through the worst part of high-pollen days:
1) Delay Workouts and Showers to the end of the day. If you are a rise-and-run kind of person, take your workout inside on the treadmill. Otherwise if you need to hit the pavement, exercise outside in the afternoon or evening when pollen count is lower. During the day, tiny particles of pollen can latch on to your skin and hair so taking a shower before you "hit the hay" at night will keep you from waking up congested.
2) Start Meds Early as a proactive approach. Don't wait until pollen fully sets in to start allergy medicines. If you proactively start allergy and decongestion medicines early you can potentially help prevent nasal priming, or a greater sensitivity to pollen that can worsen symptoms over time. When selecting allergy medicines, read ingredient labels carefully and avoid products with dyes, parabens, fillers and alcohols, that may contribute to the root cause of allergies. Shah serves on the medical advisory board for Genexa, a wellness company that has developed the first certified organic and non-GMO allergy medicine and saline spray, that she uses with sensitive allergy patients seeking relief. She also recommends using a neti pot to clear mucus and soothe inflammation.
3) Skip Happy Hour because alcohol is a vasodilator, which means it increases blood flow and inflammation to areas that are already suffering from allergy symptoms. Red wine is usually the culprit that gets called out as an allergen due to its sulfite content, but it's not the only alcohol that aggravates allergies. The fact is any type of booze can make your allergies inflame and sugar in cocktails can make them worse. Even two drinks a day can make your allergies go haywire. A Danish study in Clinical & Experimental Allergy found that women who had more than 14 drinks a week were 78 percent more likely to develop a perpetually stuffy nose compared to women who drank less.
4) Pass the Pineapple to reduce nasal swelling and make it easier to breathe. Pineapple is the best source of bromelain, an enzyme that has anti-inflammatory effects. Studies show it can also inhibit the development of allergic airway diseases and asthma. See sidebar for more foods that help fight allergies.
Itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose not exactly how most people envision their spring and summer seasons, but Dr. Amy Shah says these immune-boosting four foods can help provide natural relief:
-Onions: high in quercetin, a flavonoid with potent antioxidant activity that acts as a natural antihistamine.
-Turmeric: contains curcumin an anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits the release of histamine, inhibits allergic response and decreases oxidative stress.
-Oranges: rich in vitamin C, which works as a natural antihistamine. Studies show vitamin C depletion is associated with increased histamine levels, and that supplementing with vitamin C lowers histamine levels.
-Local Honey: may inoculate the body against local pollen that causes seasonal allergies if taken at the very start of allergy season. It may also soothe allergies via its anti-inflammatory effects.
For more information: www.amymdwellness.com or phone: 623-466-5101
Dr. Amy Shah's Office 18700 N 64th Drive, Suite 201 Glendale, AZ 85308
AbrazoHealth: Stroke
Source: National Stroke Association
A stroke is often thought of as a disease affecting old people, but recent data from the National Stroke Association is proving otherwise.
During the past decade, there has been an astounding 44 percent jump in the number of Americans under age 45 hospitalized due to a stroke.
What is causing the spike in strokes, which occur when blood is restricted to the brain as a result of a clot or a blood vessel that bursts or bleeds, is not entirely clear. Some potential culprits are a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle, along with a rise in risk factors such as smoking, drugs and high blood pressure
There are two major kinds of stroke.
1) The most common is an ischemic stroke, which are caused by a blood clot that blocks or plugs a blood vessel or artery in the brain. This type of strokes may be also treated with a drug called t-PA, which dissolves blood clots, if patients receive care within the first three hours of the stroke.
2) The second major type of stroke is a hemorrhagic stroke, which is caused by a blood vessel in the brain breaking and bleeding into the brain. Surgery to repair blood vessel abnormalities may be performed to reduce future risk of this type of stroke.
Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a stroke early can mean the difference between life and death. FAST is an easy way to remember and identify the most common symptoms of a stroke.
Use FAST to Remember the Warning Signs of a Stroke
- FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
- ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
- SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is there speech slurred or strange?
- TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Myths and Facts
- MYTH: Stroke cannot be prevented. FACT: Up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable.
- MYTH: There is no treatment for stroke. FACT: At any sign of stroke call 9-1-1- immediately. Treatment may be available.
- MYTH: Stroke only affects the elderly. FACT: Stroke can happen to anyone at any time.
- MYTH: Stroke happens in the heart. FACT: Stroke is a "brain attack".
- MYTH: Stroke recovery only happens for the first few months after a stroke. FACT: Stroke recovery is a lifelong process.
- MYTH: Strokes are rare. FACT: There are nearly 7 million stroke survivors in the U.S. Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S.
- MYTH: Strokes are not hereditary. FACT: Family history of stroke increases your chance for stroke.
- MYTH: If stroke symptoms go away, you don't have to see a doctor. FACT: Temporary stroke symptoms are called transient ischemic attacks (TIA). They are warning signs prior to actual stroke and need to be taken seriously.
To learn more about strokes visit: https://www.heart.org/ and https://www.stroke.org/
For more information on AbrazoHealth visit: www.AbrazoHealth.com/
CPLC 50th Anniversary
Chicanos Por La Causa is an all-encompassing community development corporation for the underserved that drives economic and political empowerment.
Just in the last decade, Chicanos Por La Causa has contributed $1.75 billion to Arizona's economy and impacts more than 375,000 lives annually.
Chicanos Por La Causa began in 1969 to confront oppression facing Latinos in Phoenix. Since then, CPLC has become one of the largest Hispanic nonprofit and community development corporations in the country that now serves individuals and families with low to moderate income levels.
CPLC empowers lives by developing self-sufficiency through programs and services with the support of a team of 850 committed employees at approximately 115 locations in Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.
For more information: https://www.cplc.org/
United Way Luncheon
Olivia Fierro will be emceeing the "We Are United" luncheon on Wednesday, May 8th at Camelback Inn.
Lisa Ling will be the key note speaker. Lisa is the executive producer and host of This is Life on CNN. For five seasons prior, Ling executive produced and hosted Our America on OWN: the Oprah Winfrey Network. She is the co-author of Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood and Somewhere Inside: One Sister's Captivity in North Korea and the Other's Fight to Bring Her Home, which she penned with her sister, Laura.
We Are United, presented by Women United, this is their signature event to fund ending children's hunger initiatives, such as WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks and Breakfast in the Classroom, that ensure every child is well nourished and ready to learn.
- Wednesday, May 8,2019
- 11:30am-1:30pm
- Camelback Inn
- 5402 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
For more information and to register visit: https://vsuw.org/2019-we-are-united-luncheon
