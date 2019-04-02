Albertsons and Safeway Job Fair
Employment representatives from Albertsons and Safeway will be on hand to hire new employees Valley-wide at ALL Safeway and Albertsons locations on Tuesday, April 2nd from 10AM 4PM.
Applicants are encourage to bring their resumes. Some job interviews will take place onsite during the Job Fair.
Applicants can also apply online at www.albertsons.com/careers PRIOR to the Job Fairs.
Wings of Freedom
The Wings of Freedom Tour lands in Glendale April 1-4, featuring 5 of the most iconic WWII bombers and fighter planes. Among the planes on display are the P-51 and P-40 fighters along with the B-17 Flying Fortress. Walk through tours are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 years and younger.
Glendale Municipal Airport (GEU)
- April 1 @ 12:00 pm - April 4 @ 12:00 pm
- 6841 N. Glen Harbor Blvd Glendale, AZ 85307
For more information: https://www.collingsfoundation.org/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/collings.foundation
Cinderella Affair Boutique
Proms are expensive and many high school girls can't afford to shop for them. The Cinderella Affair is the nation's largest free prom dress giveaway, put on by the nonprofit East Valley Women's League.
Girls can choose from 6,000 dresses in sizes 0-32 in a range of fabrics, styles and colors. Shoes, purses and jewelry also are included. Since 2002, more than 16,000 dresses have been given away.
Seventeenth Annual Free Prom Dress Boutique
- First Event | Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 8am-3pm
- Second Event | Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 8am-3pm
For more information: https://cinderellaaffair.org/
The Cinderella Castle-411 N. McKemy Avenue Chandler, AZ 85226
46th The Original Taste
On Saturday, April 6, Executive Council 70 and Executive Council Charities present the 46th Annual Original Taste, considered to be among the premier culinary events in the valley. Held at the Scottsdale Waterfront, located at 7135 E. Camelback Road, the event helps fund critical youth programs for organizations such as Phoenix Children's Hospital, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Ryan House, Ronald McDonald House Charities and, in addition to food and beverage tasting, features live music and entertainment throughout the night.
The main event takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with tickets starting $75 per person prior to March 15, then increasing to $125 on March 15 and after, and including all tastings and entertainment. VIP tickets include all food and drink sampling and entertainment as well as access to multiple exclusive VIP areas. The VIP badge, which starts at $225 per person prior to March 15, then increases to $275 per person on March 15 and after, also grants guest's access to the Late Night with Executive Council 70 after party. Taking place immediately following the Original Taste, Late Night takes place from 10:00 p.m. to midnight and features live music, DJs spinning dance tunes and popular libations.
The Original Taste - Benefitting the Executive Council 70 Charities
- Saturday, April 6th
- Main event - 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm - $125 each
- Late night VIP event - 10:00 pm to 12:00 am - $275 (includes main event entrance)
- Scottsdale Waterfront
- Tickets can be purchased online via www.ec70phx.com
- 480-420-3270
- (Must be 21 or over to attend event)
