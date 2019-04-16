FRIED, French Fry & Music Festival
- FRIED Festival is this Saturday at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix from 2p-10p. Family friendly event because everyone loves fries!
- There will be over 50 types of French fry creations available for $2-$3 samples, bars, bands, lawn games, etc.
FRIED, French Fry & Music Festival
- Saturday April 20th, 2019, 2pm-10pmtickets $15, kids 5 & under free.
- Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004,
For more information: www.friedfestival.com or phone: 480-442-917
PLAY-Phx Children's Museum
Nat'l studies show that one in four young people can be classified with anxiety or depression by the time they reach 18 years old. PLAY is a nonprofit organization designed to enhance mindfulness skills in children and families through the practice of art and yoga. Gaining mindfulness skills helps to achieve a mind-body connection, increase self- awareness and build inner and external strength so we can be successful in life.
The Phx Children's Museum has incorporated this methodology as part of their "educational programs." Founder of PLAY, Deanna Sheedy, is a counselor by profession but has positively seen HUGE changes in kids' behavior, anxiety, depression through mediation and mindfulness through Yoga. Teachers and parents also agree!!!! (other programs across the country are reporting the same results for kids!)
For more information: http://www.playphx.org or phone: 480-510-6880
PLAY-4552 E. Desert Cove Ave Phoenix, AZ 85028
April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month
In the U.S., testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men. The Movember Foundation conducted a survey and found that approximately 80% of American men aged 18-34 don't know they are most at risk of being diagnosed; more than 60% say they don't know how to perform a testicular self-examination. As part of our 50 Million Men campaign, which aims to help 50 million American men in the next five years, we launched the TrueNTH initiative, which provides preventive, diagnosis-stage, and post treatment measures.
One of our ambassadors, Chris Skaggs, is actually a Phoenix native. He journeyed through testicular cancer and uses his humor to encourage other young men to get themselves 'checked.' For the past 16 years, he has been working with high school students to educate them about the risk, spread awareness and save lives. He is available for interviews.
For more information: https://us.movember.com/
TIWT: Easter Gift Basket Ideas for the Whole Family
Teeturtle - https://www.teeturtle.com/collections/teeturtle-plushies
- Super Squishy Stuffed Toys will be any little one’s new best friend!
- Tee-Shirt Designs colorful and fun for any age!
- Unicorn & Rainbow Collection Bestseller
Sunshine & Glitter NEW line of Biodegradable Glitter - https://sunshineglitter.com/
- $18.95 SPF/Gift Set $36
If you said there's no such thing as too much Mermaid Glitter, we'd have to agree! That's why Sunshine & Glitter is offering a gift set with Mermaid Seastar Sparkle SPF 50+ sunscreen and their Mermaid Totally Fun After Sun gel. It's a perfect gift for your bestie that keeps stealing your sun products.
Society Bikini Hawaii- https://societybikini.com/collections/acacia-honey-kids-swimwear
Looking for spring and summer attire that inspires? Think Hawaii for must-have beach wear this summer, as in Society Bikini Hawaii. With their Acacia Collection of swimwear and apparel, you'll feel like you're in the islands with the designer, Naomi Acacia Newirth.
- Kids Beachwear inspired by Hawaii Living
- Mommy and Me matching outfits
Cloaked Box - www.cloakedbox.com
- Prices begin at $7.50
Cloaked Box works as your all-in-one wrapping kit with pre-cut wrapping paper, easy-to-use peel and stick adhesives and includes tissue, a bow and a card complete with envelope. Cloaked Box sizes cover 80 percent of typical gift items from accessories, tech items and electronics, apparel and toys. Cloaked Boxes come in a convenient flat package that opens like a book. Just insert your gift, open Cloaked Box, peel and stick!
Wrap your gifts in no time for every occasion! Gift recipients will never know wrapping and unwrapping their special present took the same amount of time. It's so easy that men don't have an excuse now when it comes to wrapping gifts for a significant other.
Look for Cloaked Box as it launches on Zulily and at Walmart.
Choulala Box- https://choulalabox.com/
Choulala is a curated, fashion box that delivers the latest, on trend children's clothing, delivered right to your door
Kids & parents work together to pick styles using the "BLAST Method" (stands for Bottoms, Layers, Accessories, Shoes/Shocks & Tops), a fool proof method covering the 5 basics of a wardrobe that can empower your kids to dress themselves each morning; one less battle to deal with!
The BLAST™ Method empowers your little ones to dress themselves, to form a personal style and to express themselves with totally kid-pleasing combos
Kids don't need more clothes, they need quality, versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to create a multitude of style possibilities
IllusionPhotograph - https://illusionphotograph.com/collections/smart-phone-cases
Take a piece of art with you anywhere with a beautiful smartphone wallet case from IllusionPhotograph.
These artistic cases come in environmentally-friendly, leather-like material with a hybrid durable strap and RFID protection material built in. Part wallet, part phone case and part beautiful art, it's the total package for a keepsake. From every purchase, $5.00 will go back to support Living Heart Peru, a non-profit that helps develop self-sustaining agriculture, health and education initiatives in remote, impoverished highland communities above Peru's Sacred Valley.
- Cost: $29.99
Koha Pet Food - https://kohapet.com/
Don't forget your furry friends this Easter. Fill their baskets with limited ingredient pet food from Koha Pet. Koha Pet offers limited ingredient pet food for dogs and cats, including their brand new shredded cat food in pouches and cans. This company cares about the health of your pets and is constantly innovating and developing products to help your pets thrive. Many of their new formulas include flaxseed for increased Omega-3. Flaxseed helps promote healthy skin/coat, decreases inflammation in the body, improves some digestive problems and even helps pets maintain a healthy weight.
Prices start at about $2/serving sold at www.KohaPet.com and various retailers.
The Market Restaurant & Bar /National Wear your Pajama Day
Pancakes just taste better in pajama's! It's National Wear Your Pajama's to Work Day! And, we can get away with it, at least a little! It's the best holiday of the year! And it's even better with Chef Jen Russo of The Market Restaurant & Bar.
Ricotta Pancakes
- Fluffy ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote and lemon curd sprinkled powdered sugar, $12
- Website: https://www.themarketbyjennifers.com/ Phone: (602) 626-5050
- The Market Restaurant & Bar-3603 E Indian School Rd, Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85018
National Wear Your Pajamas Day
Each year on April 16th, the day after taxes are due in the United States; it is time to let go of the stress and wear your pajamas to work. After all, it is National Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day. What some people are calling "the best holiday of the year," this day was created as a fun holiday. It is a day to celebrate and unwind from the long hours and hard work of those whose job is to prepare taxes and the anxiety of the last-minute tax filers. National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day allows you to sleep in a little later than you normally would. Once you get up, you do not have to take the time getting dressed as you are already dressed for your day.
For more information: http://nationalwearyourpajamastoworkday.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.