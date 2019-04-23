Child Care Heat Safety
Arizona ranks 4th in the country for child vehicular heatstroke fatalities.
As a safety advocate, AAA encourages parents and caregivers to create simple habits to keep children safe:
- Look before you lock. Make a habit of opening the back door every time you park. Enforce this habit by placing an item that you can't start without in your back seat like an employee badge, phone, laptop, etc. to remind you that precious cargo is in the back.
- Be aware of breaking your routine. Ask your childcare provider to call if your child does not arrive on schedule. Also, if you are dropping off your child, and it's normally your spouse's duty, have them call you to ensure the drop-off went accordingly. Set an alarm on your phone to remind yourself to check-in.
- Communicate clearly. Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to everyone thinking someone else removed the child.
- Never leave children unattended in a vehicle, even if the car is running or the window is cracked. Many vehicles have automatic systems that can lock you out, keeping you from your child should a situation become dangerous.
- Warn your children about the dangers of playing in or around vehicles. Make sure children cannot get into a parked car by keeping doors locked and keys out of reach. Also, keep rear fold-down seats up to help prevent kids from getting into the trunk. Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car.
- If you lock a child or pet inside a car, do NOT call AAA. Rather, call 911. And, if you spot a child or pet inside a locked vehicle, call 911 immediately and follow the dispatcher's instructions.
- If a child is missing, immediately check the inside of all vehicles in the area very carefully.
For more information visit: https://www.kidsandcars.org/hot-cars-act-of-2019/
AAWL: ReTail Mutt Market
ReTAIL: A Market for Mutts happening that weekend (April 27). It's a pop-up shop we're hosting at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. It'll feature 20 local vendors with a portion of the proceeds benefiting AAWL.
ReTAIL: A Market for Mutts pop-up shop
- Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- The Churchill 901 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- How much: Free
For more information: https://aawl.org/events/retail-market-mutts-1
Arizona Craft Spirits and Cocktail Festival
The Arizona Craft Spirits & Cocktail Festival will pick up where its predecessor, the Chandler Craft Spirits Festival, left off, with the expanded celebration offering more spirit samples and entertainment opportunities than ever before. Slated for 3 p.m. until 9 pm. Saturday, April 27 at Dr. AJ Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave. Chandler) the Arizona Craft Spirits & Cocktail Festival salutes the statewide spirits scene and spotlights award-winning spirits (think vodka, bourbon, tequila and rum, to name a few) and craft cocktails from a wide range of Arizona distillers.
In addition to providing plenty of opportunity for sampling, mixing and mingling, attendees at the 21+ event can enjoy live music, a spirit’s competition, cuisine from a variety of top local food trucks (think Korean to BBQ and everything in between), educational experiences and more. Tickets are available for $26(limited time) and are up for grabs at www.ArizonaCraftSpiritsandCocktailFestival.com
The Arizona Craft Spirits & Cocktail Festival
- Saturday, April 27, 2019
- 3-9pm
- Downtown Chandler (Dr. AJ Chandler Park)
- 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
- https://www.arizonacraftspiritsandcocktailfestival.com/
Allergy-proof your home
There are steps each family can take to help control airborne allergens in the home for family members and children who suffer from allergies.
One of the most basic steps families can take is closing your windows to shut out pollen and allergens from outside.
- While this drive up costs to air-condition the home, it can really help keep out allergens and pollen that come seeping in during the spring months.
Some of the most common allergens in the home come from pets and pet dander. While most families wont part with pets, especially family members who require service animals, we can do more to keep pets out of certain rooms where pet dander is an issue.
- If you suffer from allergies, or have a child who does, keep that person's bedroom door shut at all times so it is off-limits to pets who bring dander into those rooms.
Also, for bedrooms:
- Allergy sufferers should consider using dust mite encasements on pillows and mattresses. These covers help keep dust mites contained and unable to spread or multiply. They also help keep allergens out of the air.
Families should also consider putting freestanding filters in rooms to help improve allergy relief. Some of the best to consider are high-efficiency particulate air or HEPA filters that trap pollutants from getting into the air you breathe at home.
While all of these practices are helpful, these do not take the place of getting formal allergy treatment.
- These tactics in the home help allergy sufferers to feel better, but the efficacy is marginal when we compare to the effectiveness of pharmaceuticals and proven allergy therapies.
- People suffering from allergies should still speak with an allergist to identify their triggers and find out what custom treatment makes sense for them.
For more information: www.Phoenixchildrens.org
Heather Walker: Tillman Snacks
For the easy, just grab-and-go family, you want some hydration, so stick with the lower sugar drinks, coconut water or just a squeeze of stevia and lime juice in your water. Frozen grapes are great and hard-boiled eggs give just a bit of fat and protein for the hungry babies!
If you have the time and desire to prepare a little something you can make your own cereal energy bars with dried fruit, white or dark chocolate chips and some nuts (I'm making white chocolate macadamia nut bars). Chocolate protein balls are also super popular with the kiddos and have tons of hidden nutrients!
Lastly, making your own FRUIT SNACKS are fun and easy to make with the kiddos! You can use any flavor of frozen fruit or make your own combinations!
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Energy Bars
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup agave nectar
- 3 tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup raw oats
- 3/4 cup Rice Krispies
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup macadamia nuts, roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup white chocolate chips
Steps:
- Line an 8x8" baking dish with parchment paper, leaving a few inches hanging over the sides to handle the bars.
- In a medium saucepan combine the agave nectar, peanut butter, vanilla extract and coconut oil. Stir and cook on medium heat until the mixture is completely melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to cool for about 10 minutes.
- In a large mixing bowl combine the oats, Rice Krispies, cinnamon and salt. Stir in the cranberries, macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips. Mix until all ingredients are combined.
- Pour the melted mixture over the cereal mixture and stir until the cereal mixture is completely coated.
- Spread the mixture out evenly into the baking dish with a spatula. Refrigerate for about 2 hours until the mixture is completely set.
- Remove the bars from the refrigerator and use the extra parchment paper over the sides to loosen the bars from the dish. Use a pizza cutter to slice the bars into rectangular shapes.
Chocolate Protein Balls
Ingredients:
- 1 cup raw oats
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/3 cup agave nectar
- 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds or flax seeds
- 1 tbsp. chocolate protein powder
Steps:
- In a large mixing bowl combine the oats, peanut butter, agave nectar, chocolate chips, seeds, and protein powder. Stir until combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill for about 30 minutes.
- When the mixture is chilled, remove from the refrigerator and use an ice cream scoop to form the mixture into bite size balls. Refrigerate until ready to eat.
Home Made Fruit Snacks
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups frozen fruit
- 1/3 cup apple juice
- 3 tbsp. Agave Nectar
- 5 tbsp. powdered gelatin
Steps:
- Line an 8" baking dish with parchment paper.
- In a medium saucepan, combine the frozen fruit, apple juice and agave nectar. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally until fruit is soft. Remove from heat and transfer to a blender or food processor. Blend until mixture is smooth.
- When the mixture is smooth, transfer back to the saucepan on low heat. Slowly whisk in the gelatin until it is completely dissolved with no lumps.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and refrigerate for about 2 hours until the mixture is completely set. Cut the fruit snacks out with small cookie cutters to make fun shapes or pour the warm mixture into small silicone molds and refrigerate to set.
For more information: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/blog
Musical Artist - Aaron Goodvin
Canadian Music Star Aaron Goodvin is making waves in the US with his new "Song & Churches." He will also be performing Tonight, at the Rusty Spur in Scottsdale on, April 23rd at 7:30pm.
Aaron Goodvin at the Rusty Spur
- Tues April 23 @ 7:30p
- 7245 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Website: https://rustyspursaloon.com/
- Phone: 480-425-7787
For more information on Aaron Goodvin visit: https://us.aarongoodvin.com/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/aaron.goodvin/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.